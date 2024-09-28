DC Studios' Planned DEATHSTROKE & BANE Team-Up May Actually Be Part Of A Much Bigger DCU Movie

Following reports that DC Studios is working on a Deathstroke/Bane team-up movie, there are rumblings that the two villains are just part of a much bigger project...Secret Six! Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 28, 2024 04:09 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Yesterday evening, the news broke that DC Studios is developing a Bane & Deathstroke (Deathstroke & Bane?) team-up movie from Captain America: Brave New World writer Matthew Orton. 

For fans of the iconic villains, this came as an exciting development, even if it does seem a little odd for James Gunn and Peter Safran to seemingly be prioritising these two over the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman. 

It didn't take long for some fans to point out that this feels like a blatant way to try and emulate Deadpool & Wolverine's success. However, there could be more to the project than meets the eye. 

According to Deadline's report, "Exact plot details are still uncertain and sources also stressed the two characters would be in the movie but it’s unclear if they would be the central figures of the project."

In other words, it may not be a feature revolving solely around the two Batman villains. While there's a slim chance Orton is secretly working on The Brave and the Bold or Teen Titans, there are rumblings among social media's scoopers that this movie is, in fact, Secret Six

"Secret Six" is a moniker that has been used by a few different teams in the DC Universe. The original version was a group of adventurers blackmailed into working together by their mysterious leader Mockingbird.

"Villains United" later introduced a new version consisting solely of supervillains. This team was put together by Lex Luthor posing as Mockingbird to take down the Secret Society of Super-Villains, and they used the House of Secrets as their base.

There are at least some similarities between them and the Suicide Squad/Task Force X, but given Gunn's love of that team and his interest in having villains team up (and, as he's done with Peacemaker and Bloodsport, revealing they're not all bad) Secret Six makes sense. 

It's clearly still very early days for this project, anyway, and as it wasn't mentioned on DC Studios' "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate, it could be a "Chapter 2" project meant for the next wave of DCU storytelling. 

Bane was born in the fictional Caribbean prison of Peña Duro where he was forced to serve a life sentence from birth. Using a drug called Venom to enhance his physical power, his most iconic feat came when he "broke the Bat."

Deathstroke, a.k.a. Slade Wilson, is a highly skilled mercenary and assassin who gained enhanced strength, agility, and intelligence through a government experiment. Known for his tactical genius and expert combat skills, he's targeted many heroes over the years, including Batman and the Teen Titans.

Would you like to see a Secret Six movie in the DCU?

Mike Flanagan On Potentially Directing A DC Studios Project: That Is A Universe I Would Love To Be A Part Of
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/28/2024, 4:22 AM
I would just focus on making a good batman movie first.
Gambito
Gambito - 9/28/2024, 4:50 AM
I can’t [frick]ing wait what an amazing idea the first villain team up movie I say go out and include the Injustice league
Gambito
Gambito - 9/28/2024, 4:54 AM
Also I know I’m completely on the minority but wouldn’t be amazing if they brought back Tom Hardy as Bane ??
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/28/2024, 5:06 AM
I think they should wait until Reeves' The Batman trilogy is finished before getting into anything Batman related.

But then I think that the whole pre-established world full of superheroes is insanity. It's strategic suicide. James Gunn is driving an F1 race car with no license and a face full of cocaine.

I should just patiently watch and see if he crashes and blows up spectacularly or if the crazy bastard somehow pulls all this off.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 9/28/2024, 5:07 AM
Secret Six would be interesting, mostly because Bane was written pretty comically in it and you know all the so-called purists would have a field day about it not being accurate. Simone's Bane is probably the version I like best.
User Comment Image
I don't remember Deathstroke ever being involved with that iteration of the S6, though.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/28/2024, 5:21 AM
@Reeds2Much - DC’s books need more comedy, I swear. They take themselves far too seriously sometimes.

