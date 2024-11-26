James Gunn Explains What Makes DC Studios Different From Marvel Studios (But It's A Little Contradictory)

James Gunn Explains What Makes DC Studios Different From Marvel Studios (But It's A Little Contradictory)

DC Studios' James Gunn has talked more about the differences between the DCU and MCU, but has the Superman director contradicted himself? It seems so on the surface, but not when you look at past comments.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 26, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Having worked with Marvel Studios for the better part of 10 years on three movies and a TV special, it's fair to say that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn got a lot of insights into the studio's inner workings. 

On several occasions, the filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO has made it clear he intends to do things differently from his former employers. It's not that the Superman director is throwing shade at the MCU; instead, he plans to take his own approach, no great surprise given Marvel Studios' often chaotic habit of fixing its movies and TV shows with reshoots. 

However, Gunn's latest remarks have raised a few eyebrows. Asked on Threads whether DC Studios will ever deliver an MCU-style slate reveal, he responded, "It won’t be exactly like Marvel because nothing is greenlit before we have a finished script."

Many fans have been quick to argue that DC Studios kicked off the DCU by announcing 10 movies and TV shows as part of its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate reveal. We know the likes of The Brave and the Bold and Paradise Lost aren't close to having completed scripts even now, so is Gunn contradicting himself?

Not quite. Gunn has said before that there's a difference between announced and greenlit projects and we're guessing he probably wouldn't have chosen to reveal all those movies and TV shows that early (Warner Bros. Discovery, however, likely wanted to have a list of future DCU titles to hype up). 

Still, why announce movies and TV shows that won't happen?

There have also been some grumblings online about DC Studios not attending events like Comic-Con and CCXP to share release dates and logos, but that's the Marvel Studios way of doing things and Gunn surely doesn't want to replicate the DCEU's failings. 

Will Swamp Thing and Booster Gold, for example, ever see the light of day? Only time will tell. For now, we have Creature Commandos coming next month and Superman and Peacemaker season 2 on the way in 2025. Beyond that, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns are eyeing 2026 debuts. 

"We’re not about that. We’re not about 'See how it does,'" Gunn recently said. "We’ve got one opportunity to take these characters and really press forward and do what we believe."

"I am a great believer that if we tell good, authentic stories, if a movie does well or doesn’t do as well, if you keep with that same philosophy, that you’re going to build a universe that people are going to love and want to be a part of for a long time," he concluded.

Check out Gunn's latest Threads posts below.

