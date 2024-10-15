James Gunn Says DC Studios' DCU Slate Remains In Development But Warns Some May Not Come To Fruition

Last January, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced a slate of upcoming DCU movies and TV shows.

On the big screen, fans were promised Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp-Thing. As for the small one, Creature Commandos, Lanterns, Waller, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold were all unveiled.

Last year's WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes slowed things down a little but Superman is in post-production, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is gearing up to begin shooting soon, and Lanterns is assembling its cast. Creature Commandos is also fast approaching.

However, the DCU slate has continued to evolve. Peacemaker season 2 seemingly came out of the blue, while the trades have shared word on animated Blue Beetle and Robin projects along with movies revolving around the Teen Titans, Bane, and Deathstroke. Definitive updates on many of the titles announced last year have also been few and far between.

Taking to Threads, Gunn set out to clear the air by explaining, "Just to clarify, I said everything we originally announced was still in development not that it’s still coming. That all depends on the scripts! We’ll never put a half-assed script in production just because it was announced."

While it doesn't necessarily sound like Gunn is saying some of the announced movies and TV shows won't happen, that "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate doesn't appear to be as set in stone as we expected.

How wise it was to announce projects in development rather than those guaranteed to happen is up for debate. Unfortunately, this brings back memories of the DCEU slate unveiling which prematurely hyped up the likes of Cyborg and Justice League 2.

Asked why they were announced, Gunn added, "Because they would all get out there with or without us announcing (as projects since have), so we simply announced the projects we were putting in development."

"I wish we lived in a world where I could wait to have a script before the development of a project got out," the filmmaker concluded.

Check out his posts, and a Creature Commandos tease for New York Comic Con, below.