RUMOR: DC Studios Moving Forward With PLASTIC MAN Movie - Could BLACK SWAN's Darren Aronofsky Direct?

There have been rumblings about a Plastic Man movie helmed by Darren Aronofsky since last summer. It's one of only a few rumours that DC Studios boss James Gunn hasn't debunked, and it would become all the more exciting if the Black Swan, Noah, and The Whale director were to take charge of the project.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in today, claiming that Plastic Man is happening. However, Aronofsky "isn't a lock yet." Rumour has it the movie will be set in the DCU similar to other upcoming (and relatively obscure) projects like Clayface and Sgt. Rock.

We'll see what happens but Plastic Man is a movie fans have long hoped to see on the big screen. Aronofsky, meanwhile, is no stranger to the DC Universe after coming close to helming the scrapped Batman: Year One.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Ben Schwartz is eager to join the DCU as the hero and recently said, "I’m actually friends of James. Got to love James Gunn and can’t wait for his Superman too. My, plea for superheroes. I, of course, love the Marvel Universe, but DC has a character named Plastic Man. I always thought that he could be like the Deadpool, that universe."

"He could be comedic. He has like, a big thief back story. [Patrick] O’Brian, I’m obsessed with that character. And, he’s funny. And I think having a funny character in the Justice League, because technically he is a part of the Justice League. I think that would be like a perfect foil to all the other serious characters they have over there," he added.

Created by Jack Cole in 1941, Plastic Man is a superhero with the ability to stretch, reshape, and morph his body into virtually any form. Originally a petty criminal named Patrick "Eel" O'Brian, he was transformed after a chemical accident, which granted him his powers.

Rather than pursue a life of crime, he turned to heroism, using his abilities to fight injustice. Plastic Man is typically depicted as a wise-cracking, lighthearted character, with his elastic form allowing for inventive and unpredictable solutions to problems. His powers are virtually limitless, enabling him to stretch, flatten, and twist into any shape or size.

He's the type of weird character who is bound to appeal to a filmmaker like Gunn and there's definitely a body horror element to Plastic Man which separates him from Marvel's Mister Fantastic, for example.

