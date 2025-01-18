RUMOR: DC Studios Moving Forward With PLASTIC MAN Movie - Could BLACK SWAN's Darren Aronofsky Direct?

Fans remain eager to see Plastic Man brought to the big screen and, according to a new rumour, DC Studios is forging ahead with the project (which will likely be set in the DCU). Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 18, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

There have been rumblings about a Plastic Man movie helmed by Darren Aronofsky since last summer. It's one of only a few rumours that DC Studios boss James Gunn hasn't debunked, and it would become all the more exciting if the Black Swan, Noah, and The Whale director were to take charge of the project.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in today, claiming that Plastic Man is happening. However, Aronofsky "isn't a lock yet." Rumour has it the movie will be set in the DCU similar to other upcoming (and relatively obscure) projects like Clayface and Sgt. Rock

We'll see what happens but Plastic Man is a movie fans have long hoped to see on the big screen. Aronofsky, meanwhile, is no stranger to the DC Universe after coming close to helming the scrapped Batman: Year One

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Ben Schwartz is eager to join the DCU as the hero and recently said, "I’m actually friends of James. Got to love James Gunn and can’t wait for his Superman too. My, plea for superheroes. I, of course, love the Marvel Universe, but DC has a character named Plastic Man. I always thought that he could be like the Deadpool, that universe."

"He could be comedic. He has like, a big thief back story. [Patrick] O’Brian, I’m obsessed with that character. And, he’s funny. And I think having a funny character in the Justice League, because technically he is a part of the Justice League. I think that would be like a perfect foil to all the other serious characters they have over there," he added.

Created by Jack Cole in 1941, Plastic Man is a superhero with the ability to stretch, reshape, and morph his body into virtually any form. Originally a petty criminal named Patrick "Eel" O'Brian, he was transformed after a chemical accident, which granted him his powers.

Rather than pursue a life of crime, he turned to heroism, using his abilities to fight injustice. Plastic Man is typically depicted as a wise-cracking, lighthearted character, with his elastic form allowing for inventive and unpredictable solutions to problems. His powers are virtually limitless, enabling him to stretch, flatten, and twist into any shape or size.

He's the type of weird character who is bound to appeal to a filmmaker like Gunn and there's definitely a body horror element to Plastic Man which separates him from Marvel's Mister Fantastic, for example. 

As always, let us know your thoughts on this rumour in the comments section below. 

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/18/2025, 11:13 AM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/18/2025, 11:31 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/18/2025, 11:15 AM
DC has been degraded into a parade of glorified Saturday morning cartoons! Its upcoming downfall is going to be epic!
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 1/18/2025, 11:20 AM
@Forthas - Huh? Degraded? DC Comics was Saturday morning cartoons before Saturday morning cartoons even existed and then after they were created DC literally became Saturday morning cartoons.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/18/2025, 11:23 AM
@TheUnworthyThor - So was Marvel but it EVOLVED into epic cinematic experiences. While there is an errant Thor: Love and Thunder every once in a while, for the most part it has been complex films that appeal to all four quadrants of an audience.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/18/2025, 11:32 AM
@TheUnworthyThor -

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/18/2025, 11:35 AM
@Forthas - Just pull Zack Snyder's cock out of your mouth already and move on.

Nobody listens to your DC rants.

Stop being a whiny little bitch every time you see a DC article.

It's over. No more emo Superman, no more Batfleck, no more Aquadude, no more toothpick Wonder Woman, no more groomer Flash.

Cope and move on.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/18/2025, 11:40 AM
@Forthas - DC has devolved into . . . making movies about DC comics characters! Oh the humanity!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/18/2025, 11:50 AM
@Forthas - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/18/2025, 11:51 AM
@DarthAlgar -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/18/2025, 11:54 AM
@Clintthahamster - Maybe it will be as wildly popular as Creature Commandos...

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/18/2025, 11:58 AM
@KennKathleen - imagine the power it takes to be that synchronized. They're the Super In-Sync Friends
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/18/2025, 12:12 PM
@Forthas - Creature Commandos is literally better than all of the Snyderverse, dweeb
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/18/2025, 12:18 PM
@Forthas - I mean . . .

User Comment Image
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 1/18/2025, 11:17 AM
Well as a huge fan of Plastic Man I approve of this notion. Certainly gets me more excited for the DC movies than a Clayface movie.

It’s funny to read the Schwartz quote though because it’s kind of like wait so it Plastic Man, Lobo, or Harley Quinn the Deadpool of DC because I’ve definitely heard all three called that (I kid because they are all great unique characters).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/18/2025, 11:35 AM
@TheUnworthyThor - i can see similarities in all 3 to DP haha.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 1/18/2025, 11:23 AM
Granite Lady as the villain?
User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 1/18/2025, 11:24 AM
This should’ve been Jim Carey’s role after the Mask.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/18/2025, 11:36 AM
@TheJester187 - this has been Jim Carey's role his entire career.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/18/2025, 11:37 AM
@TheJester187 - *Jim Carrey
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/18/2025, 11:40 AM
Man, Aronofsky would be a terrible choice for this project. Fortunately, this is almost certainly bullshit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/18/2025, 11:52 AM
Darren Aronofsky seems like such a strange choice to me for Plastic Man but i guess then I could say the same for Luca Guadagnino & Sgt Rock or even James Gunn doing Superman…

It just seems to be different from their usual work which i guess could be the point in that they want to do something that isnt their usual style & sensibilities and if so then good on them & hope it works out!!.

Anyway , this could be fun if true!!.

User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/18/2025, 11:55 AM
Ngl a Darren Aronofsky directed Plastic Man movie sounds interesting af imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also maybe this is the CBM property that Adrian Brody could take part in? (concerning the earlier article about him).

User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 1/18/2025, 12:07 PM
No thanks.
We want to see the more known characters on screen.

Nolanite out
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/18/2025, 12:14 PM
The feelers are being sent out, but there's no way he'd get a movie. Characters with his low status will work perfect on Max.

