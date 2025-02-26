Rumored New Details On What's Gone Wrong With THE AUTHORITY, BOOSTER GOLD, And WALLER At DC Studios

DC Studios shared several DCU updates with fans this week and, unfortunately, not all of them were good. A handful of projects appear to have been put on hold as James Gunn and Peter Safran try to figure out how to get them in front of cameras.

There were also some pretty strong hints about creative differences, including a showrunner who had chosen to abandon Booster Gold.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that the creative in question was Danny McBride, the actor best known for starring in and co-creating Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. Apparently, the show remains in development but McBride was too busy and lost interest. As Safran suggested, they're now looking for a replacement.

Waller also hasn't been cancelled and a showrunner and actors are said to be attached. Scripts have also been written, though Gunn isn't satisfied with them. They'll be worked on until he is. Last we heard, Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver were developing the project.

The biggest news relates to The Authority. The reason that movie has been put on hold is because it's considered "too risky." As the insider explains, "[Warner Bros.] and [David] Zaslav are hesitant to invest $150M+ in an R-rated film based on a lesser known IP, which is understandable."

"They’re exploring alternatives, possibly turning it into an animated movie or lowering the budget," the scooper continues. "Personally I think they should make it a series. This could be DC’s answer to The Boys."

That's a hard point to argue with and many fans questioned whether it was wise to give such obscure DC characters their own movies when there are still so many heavy-hitters in desperate need of a reboot.

Mixing low and big budget projects isn't a bad approach to building the DCU - why not release a Clayface alongside a movie like Superman - but making a $150 million movie about The Authority? That's a ballsy, risky move.

Talking to the press, Gunn said The Authority is "not the furthest along" and, subsequently, "hasn't been made much [of] a priority."

Safran added, "It is a very big movie, if you’re going to do it properly. Some of the story elements perhaps that are in Superman and some of the other films we fast-tracked, step a little on the Authority."

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.