Rumored New Details On What's Gone Wrong With THE AUTHORITY, BOOSTER GOLD, And WALLER At DC Studios

Following the news that The Authority, Booster Gold, and Waller are among the planned DCU projects facing difficulties at DC Studios, we have some inside information about what's happening with them...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 26, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

DC Studios shared several DCU updates with fans this week and, unfortunately, not all of them were good. A handful of projects appear to have been put on hold as James Gunn and Peter Safran try to figure out how to get them in front of cameras. 

There were also some pretty strong hints about creative differences, including a showrunner who had chosen to abandon Booster Gold

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word that the creative in question was Danny McBride, the actor best known for starring in and co-creating Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. Apparently, the show remains in development but McBride was too busy and lost interest. As Safran suggested, they're now looking for a replacement.

Waller also hasn't been cancelled and a showrunner and actors are said to be attached. Scripts have also been written, though Gunn isn't satisfied with them. They'll be worked on until he is. Last we heard, Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver were developing the project.

The biggest news relates to The Authority. The reason that movie has been put on hold is because it's considered "too risky." As the insider explains, "[Warner Bros.] and  [David] Zaslav are hesitant to invest $150M+ in an R-rated film based on a lesser known IP, which is understandable."

"They’re exploring alternatives, possibly turning it into an animated movie or lowering the budget," the scooper continues. "Personally I think they should make it a series. This could be DC’s answer to The Boys."

That's a hard point to argue with and many fans questioned whether it was wise to give such obscure DC characters their own movies when there are still so many heavy-hitters in desperate need of a reboot. 

Mixing low and big budget projects isn't a bad approach to building the DCU - why not release a Clayface alongside a movie like Superman - but making a $150 million movie about The Authority? That's a ballsy, risky move. 

Talking to the press, Gunn said The Authority is "not the furthest along" and, subsequently, "hasn't been made much [of] a priority." 

Safran added, "It is a very big movie, if you’re going to do it properly. Some of the story elements perhaps that are in Superman and some of the other films we fast-tracked, step a little on the Authority."

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/26/2025, 8:42 AM
So WB are still pulling the strings 😅
I thought DC studios answered to nobody but Gunn and Safran 🤔😬
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/26/2025, 8:47 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Its tucking bollocks mate.

You will think they will [frick]ing learn from past mistakes
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/26/2025, 8:50 AM
@BraveNewClunge - This will only happen if Gunn and Safran deliver with Superman.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/26/2025, 8:57 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - i hate WB they have ruined DCs reputation 😭
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/26/2025, 8:57 AM
@TheJok3r - I doubt WB will ever be hands off but maybe you're right.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/26/2025, 9:04 AM
@BraveNewClunge - Brother, it's just frustrating and all we can do is sit back and [frick]ing watch.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/26/2025, 9:14 AM
@BraveNewClunge -

@TheJok3r

I hope you're right too but it's a very tiny chance you are. Check this out, firstly, I honestly didn't think the DCEU was all that bad. Even with the little success it had, the studio bosses still got involved.

Secondly, we have to accept that this is just their way of doing things. It's not like Disney, which is much less hands-off in the creative process and sometimes even in production.

Finally, Until DC becomes independent or has a studio head who allows them to operate freely, we should just accept it for what it is.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/26/2025, 9:23 AM
@BraveNewClunge - “ I thought DC studios answered to nobody but Gunn and Safran”

It was the same thing when it was the Snyderverse… everyone thought Snyderverse was was in charge of what was happening but the studio started interfering right after MOS because WB execs want to be Marvel Studios.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/26/2025, 9:29 AM
@slickrickdesigns - tbf we knew Snyder answered to WB. Gunn said he and Safran were at the top of DC studios and all decisions are up to them but I guess not lol

You're definitely right about them wanting to be marvel studios though, Gunn even plagiarised the logo 😭😭😬
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/26/2025, 9:40 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - WB did give Gunn the creative freedom to pitch what he wanted, and he came back to them with C and D projects that have no chance at clicking with the general audience, which is where all the $$$ is. If I'm the head of a studio and the likes of the Authority was pitched to me, I'm not giving that person full control, at least not right away. Movie making is not a hobby, it's a business. Some of the decisions made by Gunn are very questionable.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/26/2025, 8:44 AM
User Comment Image

They just started, how are things so wrong?

Think Josh has Google alerts set for MTTSH's constant fake news? Or does he have a subscription to get the smoke blown directly in his ass?
Repian
Repian - 2/26/2025, 8:52 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Gunn and Safran were overly enthusiastic at first, leading with their hearts rather than their heads. Now they think with their heads.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/26/2025, 8:49 AM
I'm honestly tired and get extremely irritated when I read Warner Bros, getting involved in DC.

Those [frick]ers just dont get it and learn.

And Gunn also doesn't help with his big mouth.

For [frick]s sake
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/26/2025, 8:50 AM
Here's a crazy idea: Get your main characters off the ground first before worrying about characters no one knows or cares about.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/26/2025, 8:51 AM
cancel all of them projects, the jLA should cum long before the THE AUTHORITY crap.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/26/2025, 8:52 AM
Maybe the should establish the big guns like Supes first. See how that fairs before fully investing into all of these other, lesser recognized characters
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 8:53 AM

Those D-list things should be shelved for years.

The studio hasn’t released one single movie yet. All their energy should be spent on making Superman & Supergirl the best they can be and getting their Batman/B&B situation figured out. If those don’t work, none of the minor stuff will matter one damn bit.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 8:57 AM
People prioritizing The Message over entertainment.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 2/26/2025, 9:00 AM
They haven't even released a single live-action movie or series and they're already having problems. The DCU is promising!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 9:01 AM
If true then that’s fine…

Booster Gold & Waller don’t seem like they are in trouble much if at all so those can be corrected (I hope the former atleast happens sooner then later).

I can understand WBD not wanting to spend a lot of money on a risky property such as the Authority so hopefully they can find a way to lower the budget while not sacrificing the VFX quality that would be required for those characters…

It would be great if they could make it into a series though I think budget there would be an issue too though I have no interest with it being an animated film (even though it seems like the likely route).

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/26/2025, 9:20 AM
Maybe establish Superman first. Then make press releases on your failing projects.
I think Marvel worked so well at the beginning because everything was a secret and back then they had employees who knew how to keep a secret. So when you saw a marvel film it wasn’t like you knew exactly what was going to happen or who would show up. Now everything’s ruined or rumored before a script is even finished. I blame all the click baiters for ruining what used to be pleasant surprises. Now it’s more like unfulfilled expectations when things don’t happen the way you thought they’d go because some JackWoff out there put fake news or spoiled ideas in your head with a rumor/spoiler article.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/26/2025, 9:27 AM
Mary Finkle
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 2/26/2025, 9:29 AM
Just a reminder to all the people panicking: Creature Commandos came out and was well recieved, the Superman trailer was well-recieved and the movie is still on track for release this year, Supergirl is filming, Lanterns is filming...things literally can't get much better at this point. All of this chatter is meaningless.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 2/26/2025, 9:38 AM
Very glad they are nipping these projects NOW.

Instead of putting into production and then Frankensteining them to releases for an ultimate bomb.

At this point … looks like all the secondary characters have hit bumps…

While

Superman
Supergirl
Teen Titans
Green Lantern

Are in good shape.

Rather have these films in good shape and rolling than have them be in trouble and the projects rolling were : Swamp Thing, Waller, Booster and Authority.

