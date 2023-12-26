Speculation Mounts About AQUAMAN Star Jason Momoa's Lobo Future Following Recent Social Media Activity

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may have struggled to make a splash this weekend, but many fans believe Jason Momoa's future as Lobo is all but confirmed after recent social media posts from key DCU figures.

By JoshWilding - Dec 26, 2023 10:12 AM EST
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom flopped at the box office this past weekend, and it's now apparent that Jason Momoa's stint as the King of Atlantis is over. Still, there's hope for the actor in the new DCU as rumours continue to persist that he'll swap Aquaman for Lobo.

Speculation is running rampant online today that it's a done deal after Natalia Safran, the wife of DC Studios' co-CEO Peter Safran, responded "you know it" to a fan who commented "Bring on Lobo" on a photo of her, Peter, and Momoa. 

Given Safran's history of working with the Aquaman star, we'd bet on him pushing for this, and he did recently say that "Jason will always have a home at DC."

Asked recently about possibly playing Lobo in the DCU, Momoa confirmed he hasn't been cast as the Main Main...at least not yet. "I used to collect comics and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favourite," he explained. "And I've always wanted to play Lobo because I'm like, 'Hello?' It's pretty perfect. It's the perfect role."

"I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It's a f*** yeah. But, I mean, that's a guarantee. So, you don't have to worry about that," Momoa added. "But, I haven't received that call. So, I don't want to put any fake news out there but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there."

DC Studios' co-CEO James Gunn has also got fans talking after he recently liked some fan art on social media depicting Momoa as Lobo. We wouldn't read too much into this as it's the same artist who did those pieces based on Superman: Legacy's cast, but for many, it's all but confirmation that the Aquaman star has netted a new DCU role!

James Gunn likes post of Jason Momoa’s Lobo fan-art
byu/Proof-Watercress-931 inDCEUleaks

Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen. First appearing in 1983, he's an alien bounty hunter from the planet Czarnia known for his immense strength, regenerative abilities, and love for violence.

His appearance is distinctive, with chalk-white skin, a muscular build, and a hook-covered chain, making it easy for Momoa to take on the role without instantly reminding moviegoers of the time he spent as the DCEU's Aquaman. 

On the page, Lobo is a character that typically parodies traditional superhero tropes, embracing his "Main Man" persona with a penchant for chaos and irreverent humour. Despite his violent nature, he's a firm fan-favourite and, while rumours persist we might see him in Superman: Legacy, we'd bet on any solo project revolving around the anti-hero boasting an R-Rating. 

Do you think we'll see Momoa as the DCU's Lobo? As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section. 

worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 10:06 AM
James Gunn liking fan art is because he is a fan, not because he confirmed anything jeez 😑
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 10:07 AM
And no, there isn’t any speculation “mounting”. What is happening though, is Aquaman 2 doing better than expected. Those are facts that need an article my boy
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 10:09 AM
While you’re at it, James Gunn also liked fan art of David as Superman with the red trunks, so “SUPERMAN IN DCU IN TRUNKS” there’s an article for ya, holiday present from me.

Before you get foolish, James already debunked that lol
Th3Batman - 12/26/2023, 10:12 AM
@worcestershire - I know this has nothing to do with it, but I genuinely believe this version of superman will have the red trunks.
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 10:15 AM
Having said all this, I don’t mind Jason as Lobo at all, but which film? Will it be organic and story driven or cameo porn? Also, don’t need another Dwayne as Black Adam situation. 11 years 💀
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 10:17 AM
@Th3Batman - I wouldn’t mind it either way. Superman is Superman. It because of his red trunks. And I believe we’ll get both, trunks first then updated suit later.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/26/2023, 10:17 AM
DC keeps getting better under Gunn and I like that! they should have continued to hire more ex marvel talent. sloppy seconds are still good!
worcestershire - 12/26/2023, 10:18 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - lol, I wouldn’t call GotG films sloppy

