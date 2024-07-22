DEADOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals That Another Marvel Comics Villain Was Considered

The Merc with a Mouth and Logan are going to have their hands full with Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) when Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in theaters this week, but it seems a very different Marvel Comics villain was considered at one point.

Yes, it was Mephisto!

While speaking to Collider, Ryan Reynolds revealed that they "flirted" with the idea of utilizing Mephisto for the film, but ultimately decided that as Charles Xavier's evil twin, Nova would be a better fit.

"We went through a lot of 'almost' versions of this story before we landed," added director Shawn Levy. "Frankly, it was the infamous call from Hugh, but then it was this idea of Cassandra Nova as a sibling to Charles because Cassandra's link to Professor X creates an interesting dynamic and fascination in Cassandra about you [to Jackman]."

"Early on, we didn't even know what it would be, but we wanted Jordan Peele just to do anything. And he came back with nothing. Final offer," revealed Reynolds.

Is he hinting that they wanted Peele to play Mephisto? It sounds like he might have had his pick of characters... if he'd been interested!

Fans have been speculating that Mephisto might show up in the MCU since WandaVision, and he is expected to make his debut in the Ironheart Disney+ series (Sacha Baron Cohen is believed to have been cast in the role) if not sooner (there are rumors that he could appear in Agatha All Along).

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.