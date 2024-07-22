DEADOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals That Another Marvel Comics Villain Was Considered

DEADOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals That Another Marvel Comics Villain Was Considered

Cassandra Nova is set to cause Deadpool and Wolverine major problems in the upcoming movie, but star Ryan Reynolds has now revealed that a different villain was considered...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2024 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The Merc with a Mouth and Logan are going to have their hands full with Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) when Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in theaters this week, but it seems a very different Marvel Comics villain was considered at one point.

Yes, it was Mephisto!

While speaking to Collider, Ryan Reynolds revealed that they "flirted" with the idea of utilizing Mephisto for the film, but ultimately decided that as Charles Xavier's evil twin, Nova would be a better fit.

"We went through a lot of 'almost' versions of this story before we landed," added director Shawn Levy. "Frankly, it was the infamous call from Hugh, but then it was this idea of Cassandra Nova as a sibling to Charles because Cassandra's link to Professor X creates an interesting dynamic and fascination in Cassandra about you [to Jackman]."

"Early on, we didn't even know what it would be, but we wanted Jordan Peele just to do anything. And he came back with nothing. Final offer," revealed Reynolds.

Is he hinting that they wanted Peele to play Mephisto? It sounds like he might have had his pick of characters... if he'd been interested!

Fans have been speculating that Mephisto might show up in the MCU since WandaVision, and he is expected to make his debut in the Ironheart Disney+ series (Sacha Baron Cohen is believed to have been cast in the role) if not sooner (there are rumors that he could appear in Agatha All Along).

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

When Will DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Be Released On Disney+? Here's Everything We Know So Far
Related:

When Will DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Be Released On Disney+? Here's Everything We Know So Far
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds Teases That The Film's Biggest Surprises Haven't Leaked Yet
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds Teases That The Film's Biggest Surprises Haven't Leaked Yet
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/22/2024, 6:02 PM
I mean first they went with Ajax then firefist...why break that streak
mountainman
mountainman - 7/22/2024, 6:14 PM
@WhateverItTakes - Firefist / Rusty Collins was a New Mutants member and was involved when Cable first joined the team. The problem is, changing the character and making him the villain of the second movie was a dumb idea. I like both Deadpool movies but the main villain in both were bad.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/22/2024, 6:19 PM
@mountainman - i mean of all the villains they could have chosen they used these?
mountainman
mountainman - 7/22/2024, 6:24 PM
@WhateverItTakes - Oh definitely lame. Ajax is a Deadpool villain, but not one many people care about and he’s cooler in the comics. Firefist the comic character went to the bad side at times, but he isn’t worth making a main villain. They should have had Brolin play a dual role and made Stryfe the villain.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/22/2024, 6:51 PM
@WhateverItTakes - Ajax made perfect sense for the first movie, if you've read the Joe Kelly comics.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/22/2024, 6:04 PM
Mr. Sinister could have also worked. Especially if a Kang Variant provided him with a tempad.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/22/2024, 6:06 PM
Why would you bury that Peele was in consideration for the movie? That’s what Reynolds is alluding to, right? Or will that be another article?
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 7/22/2024, 6:07 PM
Mojo would have worked as well.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 7/22/2024, 6:08 PM
@TheIronDuck - Or Danger. The X-Men could have easily been killed by the Danger room
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2024, 6:15 PM
@TheIronDuck - yeah though it seems like they settled on Cassandra due Logan’s history with Charles or atleast a version of him specifically
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/22/2024, 6:07 PM
Not for a multiverse story but Madcap would be a great villain for a Deadpool film, if they were willing to go really dark.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/22/2024, 6:19 PM
Thumbnail looking like a Brazzers ad.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/22/2024, 6:30 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - They knew what they were doing with selecting that picture.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/22/2024, 6:29 PM
Mephisto's time will come eventually.

BTW the red carpet is going on right now. They just interviewed Emma Corrin.

https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1815502362884411408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1815502362884411408%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2024, 6:30 PM
Man , seeing that banner image made realize truly that I have a dirty mind.

Anyway , Mephisto could have been fun though it seems like they weren’t thinking about Peele were the role but we’re just trying to see if he would be interested in being in it at all.

If true then I am interested to see how Mephisto will factor into Ironheart & beyond and Sacha Baron Cohen sounds kinda perfect imo on paper for it!!.

User Comment Image

I am glad they ultimately landed on Cassandra because she’s intriguing so far and my most anticipated character in the film!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2024, 7:03 PM

Thank goodness they dodged the Jordan Peele bullet.
Order66
Order66 - 7/22/2024, 7:04 PM
Mephisto midnight son’s post credit scene if he doesn’t show up in Ironheart.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder