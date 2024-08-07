DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Channing Tatum Shares Training Video As More Official Stills Show Gambit In Action

Channing Tatum never thought he'd get the chance to play Gambit after being cast as the Ragin' Cajun only to see his planned X-Men spin-off scrapped after Disney's takeover of 20th Century Fox, but he was given the opportunity to suit-up as the mutant hero in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Despite initially playing the character for laughs (that accent was... something), Tatum does ultimately get to break out Gambit's signature staff and charge-up the cards when he joins his fellow Resistance members to face-off against Cassandra Nova and her forces in the Void.

Now, the Fly Me To the Moon actor has shared a video of the training he put in to master Gambit's moves, while director Shawn Levy has also posted some more official stills featuring Tatum in his comic-accurate costume.

It remains to be seen if Tatum will get to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a recent rumor claimed that both Gambit and Kitty Pryde are currently part of the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Check out the video and images at the links below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.