DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Channing Tatum Shares Training Video As More Official Stills Show Gambit In Action

Following Jennifer Garner's training montage, Channing Tatum has shared a video of his preparation to suit-up as Gambit in Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine...

Aug 07, 2024
Channing Tatum never thought he'd get the chance to play Gambit after being cast as the Ragin' Cajun only to see his planned X-Men spin-off scrapped after Disney's takeover of 20th Century Fox, but he was given the opportunity to suit-up as the mutant hero in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Despite initially playing the character for laughs (that accent was... something), Tatum does ultimately get to break out Gambit's signature staff and charge-up the cards when he joins his fellow Resistance members to face-off against Cassandra Nova and her forces in the Void.

Now, the Fly Me To the Moon actor has shared a video of the training he put in to master Gambit's moves, while director Shawn Levy has also posted some more official stills featuring Tatum in his comic-accurate costume.

It remains to be seen if Tatum will get to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a recent rumor claimed that both Gambit and Kitty Pryde are currently part of the upcoming X-Men reboot. 

Check out the video and images at the links below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/7/2024, 10:13 AM
I always thought Tatum's facial shape was not gonna match the comics/animated shows. He has a more square-like, Superman/Batman square jar facial features. Gambit's is usually a little slimmer in the face.

Doesn't matter to me now. Channing looked great in the suit.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/7/2024, 10:20 AM
@lazlodaytona - Shame that Gaspard passed away. Dude was meant to be Gambit.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DvdIXMrXgAAhCVu?format=jpg&name=4096x4096
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/7/2024, 10:21 AM
@TheFinestSmack - ^^^No idea why the image won't embed but the link works.^^^
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/7/2024, 10:53 AM
@lazlodaytona - You are right. Gambit is my favorite X-Man so it took me a quick second to get over his face shape in the headgear but he won me over pretty quickly. Really enjoyed him as Gambit
sKeemAn
sKeemAn - 8/7/2024, 10:17 AM
My friend and I were having a discussion. Is this the same Gambit from X-men 97'?

What say you CBM.com
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/7/2024, 10:19 AM
@sKeemAn - No.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 10:21 AM
@sKeemAn - nah , definitely seperate but similar
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/7/2024, 10:22 AM
@sKeemAn - I think it's just the Gambit from the unmade movie, like Nicholas Cage's Superman was the Superman from his unmade movie in The Flash. So if a script or treatment or whatever leaks, that's Channing's Gambit.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/7/2024, 10:18 AM
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/7/2024, 10:27 AM
he does not resemble gambit at all. this is john k as mr plastic levels of bad casting.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/7/2024, 10:33 AM
Channing looked perfect in the role and did a great job as Gambit. Cool to see the behind the scenes training too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/7/2024, 10:41 AM
Thanks to @Goldboink , the accent apparently wasn’t too far..

?si=qmmYCAFE0qQGHlhD

Obviously it was a bit exaggerated for comedic affect (who’s your dialect coach ,The Minions!!) but I like that they still had him have the swagger , charm and badassness aswell.

Tatum did well imo and I’m glad he got a chance to finally play the role regardless if this is the only time or not!!.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/7/2024, 10:43 AM
He looked and sounded like a Gambit cosplayer at SDCC. Sorry, I'm sure he's a great guy and I'm glad he got the chance to play the character after the Disney bollocks, but I've never thought he was right for this role and his performance didn't change my mind.
grendelthing
grendelthing - 8/7/2024, 10:51 AM
@MarkCassidy - I think they were playing into the cosplay vibe here as part of the gag. They made him look exactly like a specific piece of fan art someone had mad of him.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/7/2024, 11:05 AM
@MarkCassidy -

I mean we hardly got to see him play the character for what he is known for. All we got in the film was him referencing his lack of existence within the FoX-Men verse and we saw his fight scenes. That was it.

And of course you have nothing to really base the Gambit costume off of besides cosplayers because we have seen cosplayers do the character first. Especially since Cosplay is much more prominent now in this decade than it ever was 2 decades ago. You got cosplayers or armor makers who get recruited by Hollywood FX companies because of how much progress they have made compared to the 2000's-early 2010s. So I don't really see that to be a fair assessment in regards to his costume.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/7/2024, 11:14 AM
@MahN166A - It wasn't so much the costume as how he LOOKED in the costume. The dude's head was bursting through the sides of the mask! This is a case of comic accuracy not working, and they should have altered the suit accordingly. Also, the accent was ridiculous. Some actors could probably pull it off... he didn't.
Order66
Order66 - 8/7/2024, 10:54 AM
Austin Butler as the next Gambit.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/7/2024, 11:06 AM
@Order66 -

I can definitely see this!
Timerider
Timerider - 8/7/2024, 11:14 AM
@Order66 - that’s a great choice.
2050
2050 - 8/7/2024, 11:16 AM
I am happy we got to see comic-accurate Gambit onscreen, even though it was Channing Tatum in a cosplay-level quality suit.

