DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Unused Weapon X Logan Variant

For many comic book fans, one of the most enjoyable and talked-about sequences in Deadpool and Wolverine saw Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) jump to various different timelines/universes in search of a Logan (Hugh Jackman) variant to replace his world's anchor being after escaping from the TVA.

The Merc with a Mouth encountered several alternate reality versions of the iconic X-Man, including Old Man Logan, "Short King" Logan, Wolvie in a John Byrne-inspired brown suit as he faces off with the Hulk, Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as the "Cavillrine," and - arguably the coolest of them all - Age of Apocalypse Wolverine.

Now, concept artist Phil Saunders has shared some more of his work to Instagram, and it seems yet another Wolverine variant was considered early on in production: Weapon X!

We got to see Jackman as Weapon X when he made a brief appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse, which could be why they decided not to move forward with this idea for the movie.

"Barry Windsor-smith was a huge deal to me growing up, and this iconic image of Weapon X is likely my most indelible memory of Wolverine from that period," writes Saunders. "So when @andyparkart had me work on Variants for #deadpoolandwolverine, I knew I had to translate this image to live action. I loved the subtle asymmetry of the helmet and the combination of aggression and vulnerability in BWS’s composition. Hope my homage does it the faintest bit of justice."

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.