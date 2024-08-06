DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Introducing "Worst Wolverine" Variant; New Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Introducing &quot;Worst Wolverine&quot; Variant; New Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask

Director Shawn Levy has explained the decision to introduce the "worst" variant of Logan in Deadpool and Wolverine. We also have a new behind-the-scenes look at Hugh Jackman in the cowl...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 06, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Wolverine has always been depicted as a flawed hero, and a man capable of brutal - sometimes indiscriminate - violence when his berserker rage kicks in. James Mangold's Logan found Hugh Jackman's big-screen take on the character at his lowest point, but Deadpool and Wolverine introduces a take on the X-Man that's even more difficult to root for.

In the movie, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) comes across a version of Wolverine that's a shadow of his former self while searching for a variant to replace the "Anchor Being" that died in Logan, and this guy has zero interest in being anything but a boozed-up, volatile asshole - until an encounter with Laura (Dafne Keen) sets him on a different path.

While speaking to the New York Times, director Shawn Levy explained how discussions with Jackman about reprising his iconic role led to the decision to introduce the "worst Wolverine" variant.

"It was Hugh Jackman who unlocked the Wolverine of this movie. A couple months after that fateful phone call in August of 2022 [coming on board], we had a draft of our screenplay and sent it to Hugh. He texted us a 13-minute voice memo, and he’d be the first to admit it was rambling and all over the place, but what it was scratching at was a fundamental question: 'I love the script, guys, but what is it about this Wolverine that makes him undeniable and worthy of this movie?' 

The truth is that until Hugh asked that question, we hadn’t properly answered it, and it sent us back to the writing process. That’s what led to the answer that defines this movie: It’s not just a Wolverine, it’s the worst Wolverine. That led to a really juicy investigation of what haunts this antihero such that he deems himself unlovable and unforgivable. That’s really when the movie opened up for us, and if we did our job right, we gave Hugh a chance to play depths and dimensions of Logan that he hadn’t in prior movies."

Of course, Logan ultimately redeems himself, and gets a happy ending along with Laura and the rest of his new friends. Surely not the last we'll see of the Merc With a Mouth's f*cked up new family? We'll just have to wait and see.

Check out a new BTS shot of Jackman in the cowl below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/6/2024, 12:11 PM
The [frick]erine
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/6/2024, 12:12 PM
Imo I think worst wolverine was kinda hyperbole. In the multiverse there are probably nercrophilic wolverines or something
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/6/2024, 12:16 PM
@TheRogue - wasnt this deadpool at least somewhat of a necrophiliac?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/6/2024, 12:19 PM
@Ryguy88 - Yeah yeah a little.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/6/2024, 12:14 PM
User Comment Image

That is obviously photoshop
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 8/6/2024, 12:17 PM
I feel like the movie did very little to establish this Wolverine. They kept saying he was the worst and was a let down but that's more or less what every wolverine is. They never touched upon what was it that this Wolverine did that was so heinous so as to make him worthy of that moniker. A few mentions of the X-men and his past didnt really work for me. But i guess both the movie and the audience (myself included) were so caught up in the euphoria of returning characters and the endless quips that it was easy to overlook that.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/6/2024, 12:21 PM
It's interesting to see all these BTS pics of Hugh with the mask on in that the white eyes are actually a part of it.

With the way they looked in the film I could have sworn they were CGI'd on, but I guess what I was seeing was probably the digital touchups to make them move like Deadpool's do.

Now here's hoping that when Hughs Logan pops back up in Doomsday or Secret Wars, we get to see him with that mask on for way longer. I'm also seriously hoping we get the brown and gold costume we saw that variant in. I loved the yellow, but the brown suit looked too damn good.

