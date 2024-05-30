DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Unveils Hilariously Suggestive Tie-In Popcorn Bucket

We knew this was coming, and Ryan Reynolds has now officially unveiled the bizarre tie-in popcorn bucket for Deadpool and Wolverine...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 30, 2024 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

That damn Dune: Part Two monstrosity has a lot to answer for!

In response to the unintentionally (or so they'd have us believe) lewd Sandworm popcorn bucket that went on sale earlier this year to tie-in with the release of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel, Ryan Reynolds promised that a very much intentionally lewd Deadpool and Wolverine bucket was on the way, and the actor has now unveiled our first look.

This is... yeah. Honestly, we're not even going to bother explaining this one, as we're sure it'll be a lot more effective if you just watch the reveal video for yourselves.

Regal has also released another video teasing a different bucket.

Seriously, we're not sure what all the fuss is about. Logan has his mouth wide open, as he often does when roaring into battle, takes a little break to stuff his throat with delicious popcorn, and is so enthusiastic that he gets a little dribble of hot butter across his face. People read so much into things these days.

Will you be picking up one of these popcorn buckets at your local theater? Let us know in the comment section down below.

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Hijacks WHAT IF...? - AN IMMERSIVE STORY In Fun New Clip
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: The Merc With A Mouth Hijacks WHAT IF...? - AN IMMERSIVE STORY In Fun New Clip
LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Addresses DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE X-23 Return Rumors
LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Addresses DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE X-23 Return Rumors
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/30/2024, 2:38 PM
this is wild.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:45 PM
@SATW42 - would you say....wild..ing?
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/30/2024, 3:07 PM
@SATW42 - Are you going to make use of it after you've finished your popcorn?

User Comment Image
CoHost
CoHost - 5/30/2024, 2:39 PM
Thanks Austin Butler.
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 5/30/2024, 2:40 PM
Classic Deadpool comedy. groan worthy, and eye rollingly cringey. Should have stopped after one film.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/30/2024, 2:41 PM
@Twenty23Three - Enjoy disliking the upcoming film!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:42 PM
@Twenty23Three - it ok pal. I allowed another three films
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/30/2024, 2:41 PM
Come on, who didn't at least chuckle at this? Even if it was just at how blatant it was?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/30/2024, 2:44 PM
@MarkCassidy - nope
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/30/2024, 3:03 PM
@MarkCassidy - call me juvenile but it was funny to me
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 5/30/2024, 3:06 PM
@MarkCassidy - my only question is the dimensions for the mouth vs dunes worm...curious if it'll fit just right. Lol
WarMonkey
WarMonkey - 5/30/2024, 3:10 PM
@MarkCassidy - I was ready to roll my eyes at this and not really care but the reveal gave me a good old-fashioned belly laugh. That was funny lol
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/30/2024, 2:41 PM
Called it! Though I said the bucket would have a pop-open hole on the bottom. No way they would do this without something irreverent.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/30/2024, 2:42 PM
"Wow I can't believe they went there with [insert suggestive sexual material here]!"

Muh millennial humor..."they'd never catch us being sincere in our movie!"
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:42 PM
Is this NCMEC worthy? I hate to registeracross state lines.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/30/2024, 2:43 PM
This is going to get old. We got 2 months of this
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/30/2024, 2:44 PM
The Dune one is more... useful.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:48 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - for white people maybe , this one is more big replacement size.
grif
grif - 5/30/2024, 2:45 PM
dont even know what i just watched
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:47 PM
@grif - its an add for a promotional popcorn bucket for the Deadpool and Wolverine movie soon to be in teathers .
I can send you the link on your inbox so you can watch it at your own pace and make reflexionts on it .
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/30/2024, 2:46 PM
Some of the Disney Shills will empty their loads into that.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:47 PM
@marvel72 - im available too.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/30/2024, 2:48 PM
@marvel72 - ooooh snap, you got em
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:50 PM
@SATW42 - he's on a roll
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/30/2024, 3:01 PM
@SATW42 -

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/30/2024, 3:02 PM
@Malatrova15 -

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/30/2024, 3:03 PM
@Malatrova15 -

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 3:06 PM
@marvel72 - my wife son Tyrone Floyd Nguyen Jr was killed by a rolling panda you monster.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/30/2024, 3:09 PM
@Malatrova15 - I am sorry to hear that howabout this one?

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 3:11 PM
@marvel72 - just vote Biden please , i need his daddy to pass the border to take the remains , they already smell NCMEC worthy
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/30/2024, 2:47 PM
Eh... pretty basic, expected better if they were going to go that way for popcorn buckets. This one seems too safe and not intrinsically naughty.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2024, 2:48 PM
Nothing will ever top the Dune fleshlight in terms of giving pleasure in a darkened theatre.

Did, I say fleshlight? I meant POPCORN BUCKET. Damn autocorrect!
BRING BACK THE EDIT BUTTON!

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:49 PM
@Feralwookiee - this is onlt useful for white people....Ontario new population needs the Wolverine one.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/30/2024, 3:03 PM
@Malatrova15 - Please be civil.
The Sarlacc fleshlight is open minded and cums in all colors!
grouch
grouch - 5/30/2024, 2:48 PM
genuinely not funny.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:50 PM
@grouch - more like the contrary
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/30/2024, 3:01 PM
@Malatrova15 -
I think the appeal of a funny popcorn bucket is that it was not intended to be that way.

In addition you have weird fleshlight Dune bucket VS 'generic shouting wolverine' that they are trying to pass off as being 'naughty'.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 3:03 PM
@Scarilian - i mean ...is the final user that makes it naughty ..ill be vigilant of Nebulae3 Onlyfans on this one.
grouch
grouch - 5/30/2024, 2:51 PM
you should have click baited the headline with first official look at wolverines cowl, as it kind of is.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/30/2024, 2:54 PM
@grouch - clickbait in this site? Sacreblueeeeee
1 2

