DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Unveils Hilariously Suggestive Tie-In Popcorn Bucket

That damn Dune: Part Two monstrosity has a lot to answer for!

In response to the unintentionally (or so they'd have us believe) lewd Sandworm popcorn bucket that went on sale earlier this year to tie-in with the release of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel, Ryan Reynolds promised that a very much intentionally lewd Deadpool and Wolverine bucket was on the way, and the actor has now unveiled our first look.

This is... yeah. Honestly, we're not even going to bother explaining this one, as we're sure it'll be a lot more effective if you just watch the reveal video for yourselves.

Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began. #history #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/4agugzGNLp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 30, 2024

Regal has also released another video teasing a different bucket.

Alright, @vancityreynolds. You showed us yours but we're gonna make you wait to see ours. #warofthepopcornbuckets #DeadpoolAndWolverine❤️💛



If you want to see the full video, tweet at Ryan. pic.twitter.com/tJ7YgPYrBF — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 30, 2024

Seriously, we're not sure what all the fuss is about. Logan has his mouth wide open, as he often does when roaring into battle, takes a little break to stuff his throat with delicious popcorn, and is so enthusiastic that he gets a little dribble of hot butter across his face. People read so much into things these days.

Will you be picking up one of these popcorn buckets at your local theater? Let us know in the comment section down below.

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.