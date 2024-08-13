DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Initial Plans For Daredevil, Ghost Rider, Dinopool & More Variants

Deadpool & Wolverine is now officially part of the billion-dollar club and, with the spoiler embargo lifted, many of the artists that worked on the acclaimed Marvel Studios blockbuster have been sharing amazing concept art from the film, including this latest piece from Rodney Fuentebella, who confirms plans for a slightly different, albeit equally epic, finale.

It looks like the Shawn Levy-directed film always planned on coming to a close with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) taking on the Deadpool Corps in a bloody balls to the wall battle, but it seems like an earlier version of the script would have given the duo some major backup.

In the film, Wade and Logan join the Resistance, which consists of X-23 (Dafne Keen), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and, prior to his unpreventable demise, Johnny Storm (Chris Evans).

Thanks to the new art, we now have confirmation that both Daredevil (Ben Affleck) and Ghost Rider (Nicolas Cage) were indeed supposed to join them, along with a very much alive Human Torch, and that the whole Resistance would have fought the Deadpool Corps - including Dinopool(!) - in what appears to be the Void rather than on Earth-10005.

Reynolds recently revealed that Ghost Rider was discussed, telling Collider, "Yes. Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.,” while writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese revealed plans for the original Daredevil, "Did we want to get Ben [Affleck]? We never asked Ben though, I don’t think. At some point, Ben was on the list. Ben was on the list, but I don’t think it ever came into script pages or actually asking him."

Unfortunately, talks fell through for one reason or another, but with the Resistance alive and well, it seems like there'll be ample opportunities in the future for more familiar faces to pop in and out of the MCU.

For more concept art, pre-order Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie and, for more amazing behind-the-scenes photos, pre-order Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: Exposed - Photos from the Set!

Check out his post below:

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."