DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Reveals A Surprising Franchise Crossover That Was Cut From The Void

Deadpool & Wolverine spends a lot of time in The Void and the background is littered with Easter Eggs for Marvel fans.

Among them was the only 20th Century Fox logo, of course, not to mention a Helicarrier, the Milano, and a colonial ship many theorised might be Russell Crowe's vessel from Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

According to filmmaker Shawn Levy, that's not the case. However, another famous ship was considered and it would have led to an unexpected crossover with a classic Fox movie.

"We were going to have the Titanic in it," the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly after giving the VFX credit for coming up with much of The Void's detritus. "There are some Fox-centric Easter eggs. In fact, I think Nakatomi Tower [from Die Hard] is in there, as well as the CN Tower, weirdly. So, Canada wins!"

Levy added that the ship "was a generic ship from their library" and not from Master and Commander. "Then we changed its color and made custom sails. So it’s a pure DP&W ship."

"We talk about best idea wins," he continued. "We told the whole visual effects department...'We don't know everything there is to know about Easter eggs and references. Give us all your juicy ideas.'"

The Titanic would have been an incredible Easter Egg, though Nakatomi Tower being in there is definitely something we'll be keeping an eye out for on future rewatches. However, much of what was included may have been random imagery pulled from the VFX team's archive to populate the background of scenes.

