DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Reveals A Surprising Franchise Crossover That Was Cut From The Void

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has revealed that the Marvel Studios threequel very nearly featured an appearance from the Titanic. However, there's still a Die Hard Easter Egg in there somewhere!

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Deadpool & Wolverine spends a lot of time in The Void and the background is littered with Easter Eggs for Marvel fans.

Among them was the only 20th Century Fox logo, of course, not to mention a Helicarrier, the Milano, and a colonial ship many theorised might be Russell Crowe's vessel from Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

According to filmmaker Shawn Levy, that's not the case. However, another famous ship was considered and it would have led to an unexpected crossover with a classic Fox movie. 

"We were going to have the Titanic in it," the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly after giving the VFX credit for coming up with much of The Void's detritus. "There are some Fox-centric Easter eggs. In fact, I think Nakatomi Tower [from Die Hard] is in there, as well as the CN Tower, weirdly. So, Canada wins!"

Levy added that the ship "was a generic ship from their library" and not from Master and Commander. "Then we changed its color and made custom sails. So it’s a pure DP&W ship."

"We talk about best idea wins," he continued. "We told the whole visual effects department...'We don't know everything there is to know about Easter eggs and references. Give us all your juicy ideas.'"

The Titanic would have been an incredible Easter Egg, though Nakatomi Tower being in there is definitely something we'll be keeping an eye out for on future rewatches. However, much of what was included may have been random imagery pulled from the VFX team's archive to populate the background of scenes. 

Find our breakdown of Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest Easter Eggs by clicking here.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and recently clawed its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/8/2024, 6:33 AM
Can't wait to own this. Now I can inject that full color comic book goodness into my veins for breakfast every morning.
AC1
AC1 - 11/8/2024, 6:41 AM
Having the Titanic in it would've been a pretty funny Easter Egg and wouldn't have felt as forced as anything coming from another non-Marvel Fox franchise considering it was a real world ship meaning presumably there was some version of it in the Marvel Multiverse as well.
JoJo1982
JoJo1982 - 11/8/2024, 6:42 AM
Don’t forget the alien ship from Prometheus
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/8/2024, 6:49 AM
@JoJo1982 - was the engineers ship in there?!
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/8/2024, 7:06 AM
I’ve been flying this week and watched it twice already. Looking forward to watching it two more times coming hone
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 11/8/2024, 7:06 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - HOME

