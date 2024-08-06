DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shares Awesome New Photos Of Blade, Elektra, Gambit, And X-23

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shares Awesome New Photos Of Blade, Elektra, Gambit, And X-23

After years of keeping Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest surprises under wraps, director Shawn Levy has shared another round of images from the movie once again highlighting The Void's Resistance fighters.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 06, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared another batch of hi-res stills from the movie with the spotlight back on Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen).

These offer a detailed look at the costumes worn by each Variant, something we're sure the cosplayers among you will be eternally grateful for (even if it is, unfortunately, too late to suit up as any of these characters for Comic-Con!).

"Kid in a candy store doesn’t even begin to describe it," the filmmaker said on Instagram. "These four heroes flew over to England a week in advance of shooting just to nail down all of their fight choreography. The day before they were supposed to film, our industry shut down with an actor’s strike and everyone went home."

"These four pals came back as soon as shooting resumed and delivered at a level you all now know. Honored to bring these characters to the big screen, and lucky to call them friends."

It's been a blast over the past 24 hours or so to get these official shots of the four heroes (and the "Cavillrine") but, without sounding ungrateful, we're still eager for more! We've yet to see any snaps of the Deadpool Corps or Chris Evans' Human Torch, for example.

Understandably, Marvel Studios won't want to give too much away as they're no doubt expecting fans to continue heading back to theaters to rewatch Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks...meaning we might have to be patient to see Logan's cowl in its 4K glory!

Why show Blade, Elektra, Gambit, and X-23? Well, for anyone who hasn't seen the threequel yet - who doesn't care about spoilers - hyping up the presence of these characters is a smart move.

"Unlike Henry, Channing and Jen, Wesley wanted to hear more," Levy recently told The New York Times of bringing Snipes back as Balde. "Ryan and he had not been in touch for many years, and that 'Blade: Trinity' movie they made together was a long time ago [2004], so Wesley wanted to hear more about the tone and the intention."

"When Ryan called and explained that this was coming from a place of reverence and love and a desire to properly appreciate the legacy of 'Blade,' at that moment, Wesley was in," he concluded.

For now, check out the director's latest Deadpool & Wolverine photo dump in the social media posts below. 

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy On Casting Matthew McConaughey As Cowboypool And Who Originally Played Him
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy On Casting Matthew McConaughey As Cowboypool And Who Originally Played Him
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Introducing Worst Wolverine Variant; New Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director On Introducing "Worst Wolverine" Variant; New Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/6/2024, 10:48 AM
"These offer a detailed look at the costumes worn by each Variant, something we're sure the cosplayers among you will be eternally grateful for."

You've read this statement, now please discuss
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/6/2024, 10:50 AM
@vectorsigma - what was that you was saying about them not being on set? 🥴
Vigor
Vigor - 8/6/2024, 10:53 AM
@FireandBlood - hehe
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/6/2024, 11:01 AM
@FireandBlood - yeah and i was specifically nitpicking on all the evans scenes and the cave scene.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/6/2024, 11:02 AM
@vectorsigma - Look at you moving those goal posts. 🫵🏾 😂
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/6/2024, 11:05 AM
@FireandBlood - easy to say im moving goalposts without proof, right?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/6/2024, 11:08 AM
@vectorsigma - The proof is there, that’s why you’re moving them. Save this energy for Superman and those shitty costumes Gunn put his cast in because trust me, there’s PLENTY to nitpick there
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/6/2024, 11:15 AM
@vectorsigma @FireandBlood - set photos are clearly fake news, this film was clearly 100% AI

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/6/2024, 10:53 AM
Maybe the movie tavern beers were hittin', but the way Wesley walked into scene for the first time had me hype AF
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/6/2024, 10:54 AM
@Vigor - he was my favorite presence in the film
Vigor
Vigor - 8/6/2024, 11:02 AM
@McMurdo - same. Same
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 11:08 AM
@Vigor - same

He got the biggest cheers at my screening
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/6/2024, 10:54 AM
Awesome photos
Vigor
Vigor - 8/6/2024, 10:54 AM
I read rumors but then by the time I see the movie I forget them. Glad my brain does that. So while I read somewhere that gambit and Electra and blade were in, it still was a delight to see them pop up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 11:10 AM
@Vigor - yeah , it was leaked at some point but got mixed in with the other rumors which were ultimately BS

Just shows how most of this tends to be wrong
Evansly
Evansly - 8/6/2024, 11:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Ryan even thanked the internet for making it harder to know what was real
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 11:37 AM
@Evansly - yeah

The internet is its own biggest enemy
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 8/6/2024, 11:14 AM
We as a collective need to stop linking anything back to the cesspool that is twitter
Fogs
Fogs - 8/6/2024, 11:25 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - not easy since much of the info we get is generated through it, like it or not.
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 8/6/2024, 11:34 AM
@Fogs - I very much choose 'not'.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/6/2024, 11:41 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - At this point I'm waiting for twitter to go bankrupt, the way it is going shouldn't take too long, done hearing from it in the main (and esp from it's owner).
LandGrizzle
LandGrizzle - 8/6/2024, 11:56 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - funny that everyone like Twitter when it was nonstop misinformation, but the truth hurts peoples feelings now a days. . Oh well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 11:15 AM
These images are still surreal…

Also the team lineup of Wolverine ,X23 ,Gambit , Deadpool ,Blade & Elektra is a hell of a team!!.

Anyway , these versions had good chemistry with each other so it’s unfortunate they weren’t together in the movie much and we likely won’t see them as a group again (maybe in SW?).

Ultimately , it was a solid movie overall!!.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/6/2024, 11:22 AM
I'm positive this isn't the case, but getting quite mean spirited vibes from this...

"These offer a detailed look at the costumes worn by each Variant, something we're sure the cosplayers among you will be eternally grateful for."

Don't know why.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/6/2024, 11:26 AM
That picture goes unnecessarily hard
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 11:37 AM
@comicfan100 - lol

They about to drop the hottest album of the year
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 8/6/2024, 11:41 AM
I fell in love with Jennifer Garner all over again, and my youngest son has a new crush on Dafne Keen. Sorry Ben, but I got first dibs on Jennifer!
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/6/2024, 11:54 AM
Went back get ticket for Deadpool two 70 year old ladies bought tickets for Deadpool made me smile laugh on inside my kind of people

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder