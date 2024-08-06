DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shares Awesome New Photos Of Blade, Elektra, Gambit, And X-23

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared another batch of hi-res stills from the movie with the spotlight back on Blade (Wesley Snipes), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen).

These offer a detailed look at the costumes worn by each Variant, something we're sure the cosplayers among you will be eternally grateful for (even if it is, unfortunately, too late to suit up as any of these characters for Comic-Con!).

"Kid in a candy store doesn’t even begin to describe it," the filmmaker said on Instagram. "These four heroes flew over to England a week in advance of shooting just to nail down all of their fight choreography. The day before they were supposed to film, our industry shut down with an actor’s strike and everyone went home."

"These four pals came back as soon as shooting resumed and delivered at a level you all now know. Honored to bring these characters to the big screen, and lucky to call them friends."

It's been a blast over the past 24 hours or so to get these official shots of the four heroes (and the "Cavillrine") but, without sounding ungrateful, we're still eager for more! We've yet to see any snaps of the Deadpool Corps or Chris Evans' Human Torch, for example.

Understandably, Marvel Studios won't want to give too much away as they're no doubt expecting fans to continue heading back to theaters to rewatch Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks...meaning we might have to be patient to see Logan's cowl in its 4K glory!

Why show Blade, Elektra, Gambit, and X-23? Well, for anyone who hasn't seen the threequel yet - who doesn't care about spoilers - hyping up the presence of these characters is a smart move.

"Unlike Henry, Channing and Jen, Wesley wanted to hear more," Levy recently told The New York Times of bringing Snipes back as Balde. "Ryan and he had not been in touch for many years, and that 'Blade: Trinity' movie they made together was a long time ago [2004], so Wesley wanted to hear more about the tone and the intention."

"When Ryan called and explained that this was coming from a place of reverence and love and a desire to properly appreciate the legacy of 'Blade,' at that moment, Wesley was in," he concluded.

For now, check out the director's latest Deadpool & Wolverine photo dump in the social media posts below.