DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Dominates Labor Day Weekend After Passing $600 Million At The Domestic Box Office

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Dominates Labor Day Weekend After Passing $600 Million At The Domestic Box Office

As expected, Deadpool & Wolverine dominated the Labor Day weekend with a massive $600 million haul which has pushed its global total to over $1.25 billion! Find more details and the latest figures here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Variety

The summer season is officially over at the North American box office and Deadpool & Wolverine has dominated a sleepy Labor Day weekend with $15.2 million over three days and an estimated $19.5 million through Monday. 

The Marvel Studios threequel has been #1 for five out of the past six weekends and is the second highest-grossing movie of the year behind Inside Out 2 (it won't top the Pixar sequel but this is still a phenomenal result for Marvel Studios after a tricky 2023).

As we write this, Deadpool & Wolverine sit at $603.8 million in North America and $1.25 billion globally. It's an incredible result and one which should open the door to more R-Rated MCU movies and plenty more Deadpool and Wolverine in the years ahead. 

If nothing else, we'd expect those two to take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars; however, Disney is surely mulling over another movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman while looking at this impressive box office haul. 

Alien: Romulus remained in second place with $9.3 million over the weekend and an estimated $11.5 million over four days. That's now grossed $91 million domestically and $283.5 million worldwide. 

It Ends With Us was third, Reagan was fourth, and Twisters rounded out the top five. Other new releases like Afraid, 1992, and City of Dreams didn't make the biggest of impacts. 

As for The Crow, after debuting at #8 last week, it's not even mentioned in this report.

Back to the MCU movie and Reynolds' latest Deadpool & Wolverine social media post revolves around Welshpool and the fact that Deadpool Corps member's suit is now on display at Wrexham A.F.C. in Wales.

Take a closer look at that below.

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals A Detailed Look At Zenpool And Babypool's Awesome Costumes
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals A Detailed Look At Zenpool And Babypool's Awesome Costumes
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Holds On To Box Office No. 1 Spot SIX Weeks In; Approaches $600M Domestic
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Holds On To Box Office No. 1 Spot SIX Weeks In; Approaches $600M Domestic
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/1/2024, 12:21 PM
Disney like

User Comment Image
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 9/1/2024, 12:23 PM
Totally deserves it. Glad to see Alien doing well also. Alien and Predator franchises both seem to be on the comeback. Wish Terminator could follow suite. Hopefully the new anime is the start.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 9/1/2024, 12:36 PM
I'm lukewarm on the movie but I'm glad people are still showing up for the MCU. This is a good sign for the Avengers movies
Vigor
Vigor - 9/1/2024, 12:49 PM
@ShellHead - as far as multiverse variant heavy movies go, I prefer no way home. However this was true entertainment and I'm glad it's having people be optimistic about the mcu again
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 12:37 PM
Not surprising since it had no real competition at all this week (which has essentially been the case for its run thus far aswell aside from Alien Romulus).

I’m surprised Reagan got in the top five since there has barely been any promotion for it but I guess you just can’t stop middle aged/senior citizen republicans lol.

?si=AuDsAXWmytqrKmsr
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2024, 12:56 PM
Alien was great and it's a "no duh" with DP&W.

What pi$$es me off is Hollywood/theaters not even showing "Reagan."
I am in no way political. Politics is garbage that keeps our country divided and the 'unknown' guys really in charge love it.

But I HATE the Hollywood left extremest. They don't know how the real world works for normal people, they go all in on super-left and the dominated leftist media, and their the reason Reagen has been censored in the country by thousands of theaters.

It's B.S. and needs to be brought down. The society we live in right now has been predicted by V for Vendetta. A virus unleashed, school children being killed, and a dictator, which in our case is the media/Hollywood left, that wants to control the nations narrative.

I'm not right or left, but the only thing the movie V for Vendetta got wrong was making the president and his side extreme right. Wrong.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/1/2024, 1:08 PM
User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 9/1/2024, 1:18 PM
@SuperCat - Nice!!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 9/1/2024, 1:18 PM
User Comment Image
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 9/1/2024, 1:36 PM
I'm not sure if I liked the direction alien took 😩
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/1/2024, 1:37 PM
Keep up progress deserve it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder