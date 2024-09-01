DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Dominates Labor Day Weekend After Passing $600 Million At The Domestic Box Office

The summer season is officially over at the North American box office and Deadpool & Wolverine has dominated a sleepy Labor Day weekend with $15.2 million over three days and an estimated $19.5 million through Monday.

The Marvel Studios threequel has been #1 for five out of the past six weekends and is the second highest-grossing movie of the year behind Inside Out 2 (it won't top the Pixar sequel but this is still a phenomenal result for Marvel Studios after a tricky 2023).

As we write this, Deadpool & Wolverine sit at $603.8 million in North America and $1.25 billion globally. It's an incredible result and one which should open the door to more R-Rated MCU movies and plenty more Deadpool and Wolverine in the years ahead.

If nothing else, we'd expect those two to take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars; however, Disney is surely mulling over another movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman while looking at this impressive box office haul.

Alien: Romulus remained in second place with $9.3 million over the weekend and an estimated $11.5 million over four days. That's now grossed $91 million domestically and $283.5 million worldwide.

It Ends With Us was third, Reagan was fourth, and Twisters rounded out the top five. Other new releases like Afraid, 1992, and City of Dreams didn't make the biggest of impacts.

As for The Crow, after debuting at #8 last week, it's not even mentioned in this report.

Back to the MCU movie and Reynolds' latest Deadpool & Wolverine social media post revolves around Welshpool and the fact that Deadpool Corps member's suit is now on display at Wrexham A.F.C. in Wales.

Take a closer look at that below.

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.