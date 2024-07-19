DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Final Trailer Spoiler Breakdown: Lady Deadpool, A Shock Return, And Some Big Easter Eggs

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Final Trailer Spoiler Breakdown: Lady Deadpool, A Shock Return, And Some Big Easter Eggs

Marvel Studios released the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine earlier today and it's packed full of huge reveals and Easter Eggs, a shocking return, and new insights into Cassandra Nova's plan...

By JoshWilding - Jul 19, 2024 12:07 PM EST
We were hoping Deadpool & Wolverine might get a final trailer and, while much of the movie is still being kept under wraps (and rightly so), Marvel Studios has today pulled back the curtain on some big surprises. 

The sneak peek delivers plenty of hints about what's to come, focusing on what looks to be a redemption arc for this Wolverine Variant. We also get an intriguing glimpse at Cassandra Nova's plans for the Multiverse and heaps of Easter Eggs for MCU fans to get excited about.

Oh, and the return of Logan star Dafne Keen as X-23, of course!

In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into the footage to explore that and more. You can check out this Deadpool & Wolverine trailer breakdown in full by clicking the "Next"/"View List" button below. 
 

6. Yes, That's Asgard

Deadpool-Wolverine-Final-Trailer-In-Theaters-July-26-0-10-screenshot-copy

Our latest glimpse inside The Void provides plenty of fun Easter Eggs for fans, including the remains of Asgard! On closer inspection, it looks like a car is driving towards the remains of Thor's home, so we may get to see more of that in the movie itself. 

There's also a downed Helicarrier and the 20th Century Fox logo we saw so much of in Deadpool & Wolverine's early set photos. 

Later, Alioth is shown racing towards the fallen Giant-Man which now serves as Cassandra Nova's base; however, she at least appears relatively unconcerned, a hint perhaps that Professor X's sister has figured out how to remain hidden from the creature.
 

5. Why Wolverine Wears The Suit

Deadpool-Wolverine-Final-Trailer-0-42-screenshot-copy

The X-Men Universe's Wolverine was never particularly keen on wearing a costume, so why does this Variant don the blue and yellow suit from the comics? 

Logan reveals that Cyclops, Storm, and Beast used to "beg" him to wear it, though he refused because "I couldn't have them thinking I wanted to be there." Now something has happened to the team, it's clear Wovlerine regrets his selfishness and the way he refused to play ball with his friends. 

It's a decision which appears to haunt him and, talking of the X-Men, that is indeed Toad we catch sight of. He doesn't look like Ray Park but may be X-Men: Days of Future Past's Evan Jonigkeit.
 

4. Spaghettification

Deadpool-Wolverine-Final-Trailer-In-Theaters-July-26-1-23-screenshot-copy

Loki season 2 introduced the concept of "spaghettification," a process which is essentially the unravelling of a reality which is caused by an incursion. 

The Temporal Loom's destruction caused the entire Multiverse to turn into "spaghetti" and, until Loki used his power to restore it (leaving him trapped at the centre of the new Yggdrasil-shaped Multiverse), that appeared to be the death of, well, everything. 

In this sneak peek, Cassandra Nova can be seen using a machine that causes her surroundings to undergo the same spaghettification process. Is she destroying a reality she hates or using one like a battery to make herself as powerful as Kang? That remains to be seen. 
 

3. X-23 Returns

Deadpool-Wolverine-Final-Trailer-In-Theaters-July-26-1-31-screenshot-copy

Earlier in the trailer, Deadpool tells Wolverine what a big deal he was in his reality. The Merc with the Mouth hails from the X-Men Universe, meaning everything from X-Men to The Wolverine and Logan are canon...to some extent or another.

Seemingly back on Wade's Earth, the clawed mutant meets Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23, now an adult. While they presumably never met on his world, it looks like she'll be the one to inspire Wolverine to return to action and be a hero.

Some fans are disappointed that this isn't "the" Wolverine, but Logan has been left untouched, just as everyone involved promised. However, it will serve as a means of giving us a version of this character who, by the time the credits roll, will no doubt be a true hero again (and perhaps even "reunited" with the X-Men we saw in The Marvels).
 

2. Lady Deadpool

Deadpool-Wolverine-Final-Trailer-In-Theaters-July-26-1-44-screenshot-copy

We still don't know who is beneath the mask (Ryan Reynolds in a wig? Blake Lively? Taylor Swift?) but Lady Deadpool is finally revealed in all her glory in Deadpool & Wolverine's final trailer. 

The design is perfect and now we just need to hope the character gets a decent role in the movie. She won't be alone, though, because we see what appears to be an entire army of Deadpool Variants - the Deadpool Corps - close behind her.

Could the movie end with Deadpool, Wolverine, and their Multiversal counterparts assembling to battle Cassandra Nova? If so, it would be pretty damn epic. And yes, that looks like Headpool floating around in the distance! Those sure seem like Doctor Strange-style portals too...
 

1. A Spider-Man Reference

Deadpool-Wolverine-Final-Trailer-In-Theaters-July-26-1-54-screenshot-copy

We caught sight of this in a recent TV spot, but the trailer ends with Deadpool annoying Wolverine by attempting to shoot webs. Does this mean Spider-Man will make an appearance?

Given the Merc with the Mouth's history with the wall-crawler, we know many of you will be hoping that's the case. Sony has allowed Spidey to appear in the Avengers movies and it would be no bad thing for him to show up in a movie as big as this one.

Unfortunately, we'd imagine this is just an Easter Egg, though a meeting between the characters is surely on the cards for Avengers 5 or Avengers: Secret Wars.   

TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/19/2024, 12:08 PM
Cassandra kinda bad tho
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/19/2024, 12:46 PM
@TheRogue - Yeah she's beautiful not gonna lie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/19/2024, 1:08 PM
@TheRogue - check out A Murder at the End of the World. Emma Corrin is amazing in it.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/19/2024, 12:16 PM
I'm so happy to see Dafne as Laura again, man. :')
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/19/2024, 12:17 PM
I like the idea behind this Wolverine wearing the suit as a way to honor his fallen comrades so that’s cool.

I was wondering what was going on with Cassandra in that shot so thanks for reminding me about the spaghetti-fication element.

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 7/19/2024, 12:25 PM
Yeah, this will hit $1 billion worldwide.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 7/19/2024, 12:39 PM
@kylo0607 - but can it beat inside out 2 for the biggest box office numbers for the year!?
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/19/2024, 12:52 PM
@kylo0607 -

Yes.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/19/2024, 12:52 PM
@EZBeast -

No.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/19/2024, 12:26 PM
This trailer felt more epic than the previous ones for sure. Definitely hyped for this one.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/19/2024, 12:32 PM
Ok. Its all about next week
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/19/2024, 12:35 PM
Get that Lady Deadpool/Taylor Swift stuff out your system, buddy.

I know you've already got 2 lists cooked up for her, btw.

7 ways Taylor can continue in the MCU

Or

7 ways Taylor could've made DP + W better

...or something like those.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/19/2024, 12:38 PM
never seen the mcu this desperate lol
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/19/2024, 12:51 PM
@YouFlopped - Pot meet Kettle
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/19/2024, 12:38 PM
This will have the

"Highest grossing R rated movie with BO added from the PG version" milestone for sure
PaKent
PaKent - 7/19/2024, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/19/2024, 1:08 PM
@PaKent - The pope
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/19/2024, 12:50 PM
So the events of Logan happened on Wade's Earth but X-Mansion and other X-Men still exist there? That's a massive continuity error. The only working theory is that Logan is a consequence of Deadpool manipulating time with Cable's device and the continuity errors within the X-Men movies are direct consequences of Deadpool constantly going around manipulating his timeline creating so many branches that Logan ends up dying in one causing the collapse of his universe and all of it's branched timelines.
Order66
Order66 - 7/19/2024, 1:02 PM
@SonOfAGif - no. Simon Kingburg and James Mnagold confirmed Logan takes place in the new timeline as well as Deadpool 1 and 2. It looks like this

Wades comment and the trailer in a subtle way confirms that the movie Logan does take place in the Fox timeline years after DOFP.

OLD TIMELINE:
First Class
Origins
X1
X2
X3
The Wolverine
DOFP

****Logan time travels

NEW TIMELINE:
First Class
DOFP (70s events)
Apocalypse
Dark Phoenix
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
DOFP (Logan time travels back to the mansion)
New Mutants
Logan
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 7/19/2024, 12:57 PM
Remember, everyone! Wilding says you need to temper your expectations and not expect too many cameos from this movie!
Order66
Order66 - 7/19/2024, 1:02 PM
Wades comment and the trailer in a subtle way confirms that the movie Logan does take place in the Fox timeline years after DOFP.

OLD TIMELINE:
First Class
Origins
X1
X2
X3
The Wolverine
DOFP

****Logan time travels

NEW TIMELINE:
First Class
DOFP (70s events)
Apocalypse
Dark Phoenix
Deadpool
Deadpool 2
DOFP (Logan time travels back to the mansion)
New Mutants
Logan
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 7/19/2024, 1:02 PM
His arms look less CGI in this one so I guess that’s less jarring
rebels21
rebels21 - 7/19/2024, 1:07 PM
Ladypool is MADONNA. It's right in front of us the entire time. The song in the trailer and the fact that Ladypool is wearing her iconic ponytail. Good one Ryan!

