DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Final Trailer Spoiler Breakdown: Lady Deadpool, A Shock Return, And Some Big Easter Eggs

We were hoping Deadpool & Wolverine might get a final trailer and, while much of the movie is still being kept under wraps (and rightly so), Marvel Studios has today pulled back the curtain on some big surprises. The sneak peek delivers plenty of hints about what's to come, focusing on what looks to be a redemption arc for this Wolverine Variant. We also get an intriguing glimpse at Cassandra Nova's plans for the Multiverse and heaps of Easter Eggs for MCU fans to get excited about. Oh, and the return of Logan star Dafne Keen as X-23, of course! In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into the footage to explore that and more. You can check out this Deadpool & Wolverine trailer breakdown in full by clicking the "Next"/"View List" button below.

6. Yes, That's Asgard Our latest glimpse inside The Void provides plenty of fun Easter Eggs for fans, including the remains of Asgard! On closer inspection, it looks like a car is driving towards the remains of Thor's home, so we may get to see more of that in the movie itself. There's also a downed Helicarrier and the 20th Century Fox logo we saw so much of in Deadpool & Wolverine's early set photos. Later, Alioth is shown racing towards the fallen Giant-Man which now serves as Cassandra Nova's base; however, she at least appears relatively unconcerned, a hint perhaps that Professor X's sister has figured out how to remain hidden from the creature.



5. Why Wolverine Wears The Suit The X-Men Universe's Wolverine was never particularly keen on wearing a costume, so why does this Variant don the blue and yellow suit from the comics? Logan reveals that Cyclops, Storm, and Beast used to "beg" him to wear it, though he refused because "I couldn't have them thinking I wanted to be there." Now something has happened to the team, it's clear Wovlerine regrets his selfishness and the way he refused to play ball with his friends. It's a decision which appears to haunt him and, talking of the X-Men, that is indeed Toad we catch sight of. He doesn't look like Ray Park but may be X-Men: Days of Future Past's Evan Jonigkeit.



4. Spaghettification Loki season 2 introduced the concept of "spaghettification," a process which is essentially the unravelling of a reality which is caused by an incursion. The Temporal Loom's destruction caused the entire Multiverse to turn into "spaghetti" and, until Loki used his power to restore it (leaving him trapped at the centre of the new Yggdrasil-shaped Multiverse), that appeared to be the death of, well, everything. In this sneak peek, Cassandra Nova can be seen using a machine that causes her surroundings to undergo the same spaghettification process. Is she destroying a reality she hates or using one like a battery to make herself as powerful as Kang? That remains to be seen.



3. X-23 Returns Earlier in the trailer, Deadpool tells Wolverine what a big deal he was in his reality. The Merc with the Mouth hails from the X-Men Universe, meaning everything from X-Men to The Wolverine and Logan are canon...to some extent or another. Seemingly back on Wade's Earth, the clawed mutant meets Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23, now an adult. While they presumably never met on his world, it looks like she'll be the one to inspire Wolverine to return to action and be a hero. Some fans are disappointed that this isn't "the" Wolverine, but Logan has been left untouched, just as everyone involved promised. However, it will serve as a means of giving us a version of this character who, by the time the credits roll, will no doubt be a true hero again (and perhaps even "reunited" with the X-Men we saw in The Marvels).



2. Lady Deadpool We still don't know who is beneath the mask (Ryan Reynolds in a wig? Blake Lively? Taylor Swift?) but Lady Deadpool is finally revealed in all her glory in Deadpool & Wolverine's final trailer. The design is perfect and now we just need to hope the character gets a decent role in the movie. She won't be alone, though, because we see what appears to be an entire army of Deadpool Variants - the Deadpool Corps - close behind her. Could the movie end with Deadpool, Wolverine, and their Multiversal counterparts assembling to battle Cassandra Nova? If so, it would be pretty damn epic. And yes, that looks like Headpool floating around in the distance! Those sure seem like Doctor Strange-style portals too...

