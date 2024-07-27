DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Is Unstoppable With Massive $96 Million Opening Day; Passes $200 Million Worldwide

The updated box office figures are in for Deadpool & Wolverine and they're nothing short of jaw-dropping. Deadline reveals that the threequel earned a massive $96 million on Friday (as always, that includes Thursday evening previews) for the sixth biggest opening day ever.

As a result, the revised 3-day estimate is now in the $195 million - $205 million ballpark. It's too soon to say how high Deadpool & Wolverine will go, though it's eyeing the eighth or ninth biggest domestic opening ever. The key difference there is that the top 10 is made up of PG-13 movies; this, however, is an R-Rated movie, making its performance all the more impressive.

Yesterday's opening day estimates were $55 million and rose to $96 million, so the sky is the limit for 2024's only Marvel Studios movie.

As if that's not impressive enough, Deadpool & Wolverine has already passed $200 million at the worldwide box office and should sail beyond the $400 million mark on Sunday.

In related news, ComicBook.com recently caught up with Deadpool 2 star Terry Crews and asked if he'd been approached about returning as Bedlam in the threequel.

"There were some things that we were talking about, but it didn't work out. That's okay," the actor confirmed. "First of all, Ryan is the man. Being Deadpool 2 was incredible. Ryan is a great friend, and I'm just happy he's bringing the whole thing back. We needed this man, we needed this back."

Check out another new Deadpool & Wolverine promo below (and keep your eyes peeled for a familiar website).

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.