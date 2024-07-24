DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Leaked Footage And Stills Reveal First Look At Logan's Mask, Cameos, And More

This was probably inevitable but, as screenings of Deadpool & Wolverine begin across the world, major spoilers have started leaking online.

We're not talking about plot summaries either; photos and footage can already be found on social media, with X, Instagram, and TikTok a veritable minefield for any fans hoping to watch the threequel unspoiled.

The best advice we can offer is to avoid those websites/apps and to keep away from the #DeadpoolAndWolverine hashtag. As is, unfortunately, so often the case, some are deliberately spoiling the first R-Rated MCU movie for people just for the "fun" of it.

While we won't be sharing the leaks here, the fact they're out there is newsworthy and a sign perhaps that Marvel Studios needs to avoid these early international releases to stop this sort of thing from happening (it's even possible these stem from domestic or overseas press screenings).

Will the leaks hurt Deadpool & Wolverine's chances of box office success? Honestly, we'd imagine they're more likely to build excitement among fans, particularly as the experience of seeing them in the context of the movie - and on the big screen - is a must. As for regular moviegoers, this isn't the sort of thing they search for.

What do the leaks show? Well, pretty much all the biggest cameos, the entirety of the Deadpool Corps, and Hugh Jackman wearing Wolverine's mask. If you really can't wait, then you'll find that and more at r/LeaksAndRumors.

That mask looks pretty freaking awesome, right?

Just remember, even if you've chosen to indulge in spoilers, not everyone else will want to so please don't ruin anything for people waiting to be surprised in theaters this weekend.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.