DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Marvel Releases Hilarious Video Version Of Hugh Jackman Recreating Wolverine Meme

Over the weekend, Marvel Studios celebrated Deadpool & Wolverine's box office success with a photo of Hugh Jackman recreating the iconic Wolverine meme from X-Men: The Animated Series (with Logan looking at a photo confirming the threequel is the #1 movie in the world).

Deadpool responded to that by also recreating the meme, though he was shown looking at a photo of Wolverine looking at that picture.

Now, Marvel Studios has shared a video version of the Wolverine meme and, this time, he's looking at a photo of Deadpool looking at him looking at...well, you get the idea!

Unsurprisingly, Logan is not impressed and proceeds to throw the picture frame to one side, smashing it. We can't help but wonder how much other content like this was shot and the inventive ways Marvel Studios will continue to market Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks.

"It was one of the craziest things," executive producer Wendy Jacobson recently said of the moment Jackman donned Wolverine's classic costume for the first time. "It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing."

"Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing."

Marvel Studios has yet to release any official shots of Jackman's Wolverine wearing the mask, clearly preferring it to be a scene fans can enjoy for the first time in theaters (and trust us when we say you need to see it on the big screen).

Check out this Deadpool & Wolverine video in the TikTok post below.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.