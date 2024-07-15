DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Still Puts The Spotlight On Emma Corrin's Villainous Cassandra Nova

With so much chatter surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine's Variants and cameos, it's easy to forget the threequel will also introduce one of the greatest X-Men villains of all time with Cassandra Nova.

The twin sister of Professor X (it's complicated), Nova orchestrated the Sentinel attack on Genosha which resulted in the deaths of millions of mutants. She'd later return and mentally torture the X-Men with her powerful psychic abilities.

We don't know how much of that will make it into this movie; all we've really seen is her briefly clash with Deadpool and Wolverine in The Void where she appears to reside in the head of the downed Giant-Man alongside all manner of mutant Variants.

Today, we have a new look at The Crown and Nosferatu star Emma Corrin as the MCU's Cassandra Nova. It's not overly revealing but it's fair to say this is a comic-accurate take on the villain (even if she is a little younger here).

"I did ask if I could have a personal trainer and they said no," Corrin revealed earlier this month. "They said I don’t have to undergo any physical training. I was so ready to undergo a huge transformation but they were like, 'That’s absolutely not required of you. Please stand down.' I tried."

Corrin added, "Ryan and Shawn pitched this idea, which I was totally on board with: 'We want this villain to not be a villain in the sense that you expect them to be. We want you to be so endeared by her, so charmed by her, and just when you think that maybe she’s totally seen into your soul and you are going to be best friends for life, you’re dead.'"

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's Cassandra Nova below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.