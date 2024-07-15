DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Still Puts The Spotlight On Emma Corrin's Villainous Cassandra Nova

A newly released still from Deadpool & Wolverine puts the spotlight on Emma Corrin's villainous Cassandra Nova, and it's fair to say the titular duo will have their hands full with Professor X's twin...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2024 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

With so much chatter surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine's Variants and cameos, it's easy to forget the threequel will also introduce one of the greatest X-Men villains of all time with Cassandra Nova. 

The twin sister of Professor X (it's complicated), Nova orchestrated the Sentinel attack on Genosha which resulted in the deaths of millions of mutants. She'd later return and mentally torture the X-Men with her powerful psychic abilities. 

We don't know how much of that will make it into this movie; all we've really seen is her briefly clash with Deadpool and Wolverine in The Void where she appears to reside in the head of the downed Giant-Man alongside all manner of mutant Variants. 

Today, we have a new look at The Crown and Nosferatu star Emma Corrin as the MCU's Cassandra Nova. It's not overly revealing but it's fair to say this is a comic-accurate take on the villain (even if she is a little younger here).

"I did ask if I could have a personal trainer and they said no," Corrin revealed earlier this month. "They said I don’t have to undergo any physical training. I was so ready to undergo a huge transformation but they were like, 'That’s absolutely not required of you. Please stand down.' I tried."

Corrin added, "Ryan and Shawn pitched this idea, which I was totally on board with: 'We want this villain to not be a villain in the sense that you expect them to be. We want you to be so endeared by her, so charmed by her, and just when you think that maybe she’s totally seen into your soul and you are going to be best friends for life, you’re dead.'"

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's Cassandra Nova below. 

TDW-20159-R

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Kevin Feige Confirms Plans For Second MCU Hall H Panel At SDCC Thursday; Teases Saturday Announcements
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Every Wolverine Variant Confirmed To Appear In The First 35 Minutes
PaKent
PaKent - 7/15/2024, 4:09 PM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2024, 4:11 PM
@PaKent - but, they're still like a man and woman, right?
PaKent
PaKent - 7/15/2024, 4:28 PM
@lazlodaytona - Lol!yup
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2024, 4:10 PM
So, we know how Xavier lost his hair.
How did this chick lose it?

...and what all can she do besides psychic powers?
StSteven
StSteven - 7/15/2024, 4:48 PM
@lazlodaytona - Well one time I pranked my roommate by putting Nair is his shampoo and, well, you can figure out the rest. So I imagine it was something like that.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2024, 5:11 PM
@StSteven - oh. I was thinking some G.I. Jane stuff but decided I didn't wanna get the sh1t smacked outta me
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/15/2024, 4:25 PM
A female villain... *rolls eyes*
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/15/2024, 4:40 PM
@TheNewYorker - think about it though
User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/15/2024, 5:22 PM
@TheNewYorker - Yes, those have been around from... Whenever humans started to tell stories.

Welcome to outside from the rock you have been living under.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/15/2024, 4:30 PM
Bald lady still kinda hot.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/15/2024, 4:39 PM
User Comment Image
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/15/2024, 5:06 PM
A list
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2024, 5:14 PM
My most anticipated character in this tbh…

I know she’s been compared to Hans Landa in terms of an inspiration but I see some Dolores Umbridge there too with her “faux sweetness” that hides an undercurrent of cruelty & malice!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/15/2024, 5:20 PM
User Comment Image

