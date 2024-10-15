DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plan To Kill Colossus In Pre-Hugh Jackman Version Of Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that, in an earlier version of the threequel, the plan was for Colossus to die, sending the Merc with the Mouth into an uncontrollable rage...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

There was a time when Hugh Jackman wasn't attached to Deadpool 3, and the threequel went through a few different iterations before the actor boarded the project and it became the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine

One version was a low-budget tale with the Merc with the Mouth and Dopinder going on a road trip (seemingly minus any Multiversal implications whatsoever).

In an Instagram post supporting Deadpool & Wolverine's bid to have the choir version of "Like a Prayer" recognised at the Grammys as "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or Capella," Reynolds confirmed that he once imagined the song being used following Colossus's death!

"I had Like A Prayer stuck in my head for the [third] Deadpool film since 2017," the actor and writer explained. "Before Wolverine entered the chat, It was largely gonna be the same motion-control sequence I'd been dreaming about, except my dance partner was originally Colossus."

"He would have died in the preceding scene, launching Deadpool into a state of pure rage and revenge...all set to [Madonna's] inspired and singular song, Like A Prayer," Reynolds continued. "Obviously, Hugh joining changed the destiny for everyone. (And Colossus, along with his virginity, stayed intact)."

It's unclear who killed Colossus or which group of villains Wade Wilson was going to take his frustrations out on. Plus, as impactful as this moment might have been, Deadpool and Piotr Rasputin travelling through The Void together likely wouldn't have been anywhere near as memorable. 

So, while Deadpool & Colossus wasn't meant to be, this song was always going to factor into the movie. Ultimately, it was used to highlight the incredible scene where Wade and Logan seemingly make the ultimate sacrifice to save both Earth-10005 and the Multiverse. 

You can read Reynolds' full statement in the Instagram post below. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and claws its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22.

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 10/15/2024, 3:12 PM
Yo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 3:27 PM
@Clintthahamster - lol

Thought it sounded familiar.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 10/15/2024, 3:27 PM
I feel like Deadpool 3 was just an insult to everything that came before it. We didn't even really get to explore any of the storylines set up in the other two and Collosus was a main part of that. Granted him dying would have been moronic.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/15/2024, 3:30 PM
@Scarilian - Glad you enjoyed it.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/15/2024, 3:32 PM
@Scarilian - i felt that way with dr strange multiverse of madness
Scarilian
Scarilian - 10/15/2024, 3:40 PM
@JFerguson -
I think Endgame is the most notably example, then it started occurring through a majority of Phase 4. The people making this stuff don't read the source material and hate the current audience and that disdain is felt in their work.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 10/15/2024, 3:48 PM
@Scarilian - You would.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/15/2024, 3:27 PM
That mf died a virgin wth? No kitty pryde to smash?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 3:37 PM
I do enjoy this version of Colossus and while his death would have been impactful to me , I just wonder why he couldn’t have been part of the action sequence aswell instead of dying as an impetus for it?.

Anyway , the choir version of Like a Prayer was the best in the film!!.

User Comment Image

?si=r6-35yLIEZdE6439
AC1
AC1 - 10/15/2024, 3:48 PM
I'm glad we got what we got, and I'm glad Colossus lived to fight another day, but I do love the idea of a scene where the normally comedic Deadpool just goes full on rage-fuelled revenge mode. Kinda just adds an extra level of intensity, just seeing him go all out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 3:51 PM
@AC1 - yeah that could have been cool

I do love how it felt like in this film ,Deadpool would be more serious at times when he needed to be otherwise he’s the sad clown archetype usually

Using humor to mask his pain akin to Taikas Thor
mountainman
mountainman - 10/15/2024, 4:03 PM
@AC1 - We got this in the first movie after Vanessa was abducted. And it was pretty awesome!

