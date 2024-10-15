DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plan To Kill Colossus In Pre-Hugh Jackman Version Of Movie

There was a time when Hugh Jackman wasn't attached to Deadpool 3, and the threequel went through a few different iterations before the actor boarded the project and it became the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine.

One version was a low-budget tale with the Merc with the Mouth and Dopinder going on a road trip (seemingly minus any Multiversal implications whatsoever).

In an Instagram post supporting Deadpool & Wolverine's bid to have the choir version of "Like a Prayer" recognised at the Grammys as "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or Capella," Reynolds confirmed that he once imagined the song being used following Colossus's death!

"I had Like A Prayer stuck in my head for the [third] Deadpool film since 2017," the actor and writer explained. "Before Wolverine entered the chat, It was largely gonna be the same motion-control sequence I'd been dreaming about, except my dance partner was originally Colossus."

"He would have died in the preceding scene, launching Deadpool into a state of pure rage and revenge...all set to [Madonna's] inspired and singular song, Like A Prayer," Reynolds continued. "Obviously, Hugh joining changed the destiny for everyone. (And Colossus, along with his virginity, stayed intact)."

It's unclear who killed Colossus or which group of villains Wade Wilson was going to take his frustrations out on. Plus, as impactful as this moment might have been, Deadpool and Piotr Rasputin travelling through The Void together likely wouldn't have been anywhere near as memorable.

So, while Deadpool & Colossus wasn't meant to be, this song was always going to factor into the movie. Ultimately, it was used to highlight the incredible scene where Wade and Logan seemingly make the ultimate sacrifice to save both Earth-10005 and the Multiverse.

