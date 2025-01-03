DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why They Were Almost Stopped From Using "Wolverine" In Title

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has reflected on the complicated process of making the movie a reality, including a legal issue which almost barred them from mentioning Wolverine in the title...

By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: IndieWire

Deadpool & Wolverine was one of 2024's biggest hits and a movie that went a long way in restoring faith in the MCU after a somewhat hit-and-miss Multiverse Saga. 

Rather than bringing the Merc with the Mouth into the MCU - or Earth-616, to be a little more specific - it celebrated 20th Century Fox's X-Men Universe and franchises like Blade, Elektra, and Fantastic Four. Of course, what truly made the R-Rated blockbuster excel was the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Talking to IndieWire, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and writer/star Ryan Reynolds were asked whether "Deadpool vs. Wolverine" was always the plan. 

"I must have pitched Kevin a dozen, maybe 16, Deadpool movies, a Sundance Deadpool, which was like a road trip with Margo Martindale, shot on no money, no special effects needed, just character," Reynolds explained. "I pitched 'Deadpool Is Hunting,' the hunter who shot Bambi’s mom finds him, and they fall in love, become, like, Butch and Sundance. And of course, I was told we don’t touch Bambi at Disney, and rightly so."

The actor confirmed that Deadpool vs. Wolverine was a possible title for a time, something Levy elaborated on when he said, "The title was 'Deadpool 3' for a long time, then it was going to be 'Deadpool and Friend,' and we had a late-in-the-process epiphany that the arc of the screenplay is they are pitted against each other until eventually, and frankly, for audiences, satisfyingly, are joined together. So it’s 'versus' that transitions into 'and.'"

"For some reason, we weren’t allowed to use the name Wolverine in the title," Reynolds later revealed. "I’d have no idea why, some weird loophole thing, but at the last minute, we changed it to 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' and they somehow pushed it through. But a lot of times, it’s persistence. We were told we couldn’t use Blade or Gambit."

Levy added, "A lot of things started with 'no.' Not because they were micromanaging, but because the lawyers down the hall said, 'That’s not part of the deal.' And yeah, we were hopefully respectful hammers. But for sure, we were hammers. If we felt that something was right for this story, if it became a had to have, then we just were a little bit relentless."

It's clear from these remarks that, even after the Disney/Fox merger, bringing these characters together wasn't a simple process. It's a shame Reynolds didn't talk more about why "Wolverine" couldn't be included in the title and we can't help but wonder what legal issues like that could mean for Marvel Studios' future X-Men plans. 

Elsewhere in the interview, the Deadpool actor shared a familiar update on future plans for Wade Wilson in the MCU:

"I can tell you that 'Deadpool' works best on scarcity and surprise. So the character is a better supporting player than he is a central figure. And I say that because Deadpool works best when you take everything away from him. And in order to take everything away from him, you have to centralize him, and we’ve done that now. I can’t keep taking everything away from him. I would love to, if we’re in the future, have an idea for an ensemble where it doesn’t necessarily center on Deadpool, but includes Wolverine and some other interesting pair-ups within that. I always think simpler is so much better. Say very little. Very, very clean stakes right at the beginning, not plotty. And then we’re off to 'My Dinner With Andre' mixed with 'X-Men.' No, I’m joking."

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+. Watch our interview with the movie's editors below.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hot Toys Reveals Its Shockingly Realistic Take On Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool
These Were 2024's 10 Highest Grossing Movies (And Only TWO Are Based On Comic Books)
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/3/2025, 6:56 AM
The movie was stupid fun. But it made enough money for the suites to not have an accidental fire over at Disney.


User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/3/2025, 7:04 AM
It differs but this highlights why, according to almost all reporting, why we haven't had recast Xmen yet. Just because Disney now owns Fox that does not necessarily mean they can do anything they want with the Marvel characters they owned the rights to as there can be legal issues that remain for years that need ironing and in some cases will lockout some things. The word was with recasting mutants was they couldn't for summut like 5yrs give or take a year due to clauses in contracts for instance although obv don't know with certainty if that is accurate and/or if it is ALL mutants from the Fox films (or just major characters).

Indeed this kind of weird legal issue may have been why What If bods believed they couldn't use mutants in the main where as Xmen 97' had free reign as the former it would be new versions and/or recasts and the latter was a direct continuation from what had been made prior to the deal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 7:16 AM
@Apophis71 - I remember that rumor and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was true

However I do think What If perhaps could have used variants of the X-Men 97 characters but I’m not sure what the production overlap if any would have been then

Plus with Co-vid and the strikes that made studios shuffle dates around , idk if What If would have even been allowed to showcase mutants before 97 did.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 1/3/2025, 7:25 AM
Considering that Blade movies were made by New Line Cinema and the rights to them speficially still seem to be with them, it's kinda suprising they were allowed to touch that version of the character at all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 7:32 AM
@FinnishDude - I did not know that…

I thought they had reverted back when their hold on the rights expired
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 1/3/2025, 7:39 AM
@TheVisionary25 - What I mean is that Marvel/Disney holds the rights to Blade in general, but the Wesley Snipes trilogy is still owned by New Line.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 7:43 AM
@FinnishDude - oh interesting.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 1/3/2025, 7:36 AM
Hard to believe there’s any legal issues that persist all these years later. What are they worried about exactly - if they sue themselves??

Would be great to hear one of those Disney lawyers go over the subtleties of the deal
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 7:48 AM
Interesting especially the bit of them initially being able to not use Blade & Gambit either…

Could it be that Marvel initially didn’t want them to have those characters before they did their own versions or there was a legal issues of not being able to have Wesley Snipes’s Blade or Channing Tatum’s Gambit (especially since the latter was never made by Fox)?.

Anyway good on Levy & Reynolds being persistent because those characters and the actors performances added to the enjoyment of the film imo!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

