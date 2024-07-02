DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Confirm Another Multiversal Cameo As Ryan Reynolds Reveals Film's Original Premise

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Confirm Another Multiversal Cameo As Ryan Reynolds Reveals Film's Original Premise

New Deadpool & Wolverine stills reveal another Multiversal cameo with ties to the X-Men franchise. We also have insights from Ryan Reynolds, director Shawn Levy, and returning Pyro actor Aaron Stanford.

By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Entertainment Weekly

With just a few weeks left until Deadpool & Wolverine slices its way into theaters across the globe, the Marvel Studios threequel has taken centre stage on Entertainment Weekly's latest digital cover.

A handful of stills have also been released and it's in those we catch sight of yet another Variant: Lady Deathstrike!

She can quite clearly be seen standing behind Cassandra Nova but doesn't appear to be played by X2: X-Men United star Kelly Hu. It's possible that's a stand-in who will be replaced in post-production but the Multiverse is a big place, and there's more than one Deathstrike out there. 

The site caught up with Ryan Reynolds and learned more about his early plans for Deadpool 3. "Literally, it was a $5 or $6 million budget with no special effects," he explains. "It was just a talkie-talkie road trip with me and [Karan Soni's character] Dopinder and some of the things we collected and saw along the way."

"It wasn't meant to be an event movie. If we're on our way to Point C, it was meant to just get us to Point B. That was the weirdest one. I liked it. I thought it was kind of fun."

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, plans changed and Shawn Levy - who confirms he was eyed to direct The Flash movie for "a brief moment in time" - came on board to direct. 

"We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie," the filmmaker says of his approach to Deadpool & Wolverine. "But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base."

"Wade himself is a fan. Without giving anything away about the various universes the different characters live in. Because he's in some ways a fawning motormouthed little fanboy himself, it allows the movie to call out and reference a ton of deep-cut Marvel references."

Among those enlisted to return is Aaron Stanford, the actor who played Pyro in X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand.

"I was just very happy to even have a costume," he admits. "In the original X-Men films, Pyro gets really shortchanged in terms of a costume. In X2, we start off with Pyro in Xavier's School for Gifted Mutants. The SWAT team bursts in in the middle of the night and we have to flee. So for half the movie, I'm in my jammies."

"I never got the cool leather, tactical suit that all the X-Men wear," Stanford continued. "And in X3, I was just dressed in an ensemble from Hot Topic, basically. So to have him be in a proper superhero costume that was actually taken from the comics themselves was very cool."

You can check out those new Deadpool & Wolverine stills below. 

All these cameos blinding the fanboys too much.

Have you seen that horrible wolverine in the fields scene??? Uurgh
@vectorsigma - Fan service, a movie goers [frick] buddy and a comic book fans mean ass step dad
Megatron?
Lady Deathstrike's death was dark af in X2:


F*cking love this movie, awesome action sequences that still stands the test of time, amazing ost too.
Glup Shitto at last!
I really hate fan service especially when it’s over down and unnecessary. I’m in the minority that absolutely hate No Way Home. But I am excited to see what happens. Like The Flash my excitement can diminish once I see how the film plays.
If it's an official still then I doubt it's a stand in. Definitley just a background presence, don't think this qualified as a 'cameo' as it's not the original actor.

