DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Fan Edit Gives Logan His Mask - But Does It Look Better Or Worse?

As is so often the case with Marvel Studios movies, promo art for Deadpool & Wolverine found its way online long before it arrives in theaters this July.

That's meant getting a first look at Hugh Jackman wearing Wolverine's mask after its absence from the first official image and both trailers. Is Marvel Studios keeping us waiting to maintain the surprise or will it feature in only a scene or two before Logan ditches it?

Unfortunately, we have a bad feeling it might be the latter!

Now, a fan and wannabe VFX artist, Taran Singh, has digitally added Wolverine's mask to scenes from the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. It's not perfect by any means, but this is a fantastic effort and one which completely transforms those scenes.

The question is, do these moments make a bigger impact when Wolverine is more in line with his comic book counterpart? To some extent, yes, though an argument could be made that the headgear takes a little too much from Jackman's performance.

The video below also includes some pretty interesting insights into how Singh created this VFX mask.

"The real benefit of being friends off set is that you can try crazy stuff without fear of falling," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently said of his, Ryan Reynolds, and Jackman's approach to the movie.

"Because some of it won’t work and that will be momentarily embarrassing, but if you’re among friends, it’s okay to make a fool of yourself in the pursuit of something surprising and something unexpected," he added. "This movie is filled with moments, both comedic and character based, that we didn’t expect and were the result of a freedom that that came from being friends."

Do you prefer these Deadpool & Wolverine scenes with or without the mask?

