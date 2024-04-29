DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Fan Edit Gives Logan His Mask - But Does It Look Better Or Worse?

There's a lot of excitement to see Hugh Jackman finally don Wolverine's mask (beyond what we've seen in promo art), and a clever fan edit of the latest trailer gives him that. See what you think here...

By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2024 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As is so often the case with Marvel Studios movies, promo art for Deadpool & Wolverine found its way online long before it arrives in theaters this July.

That's meant getting a first look at Hugh Jackman wearing Wolverine's mask after its absence from the first official image and both trailers. Is Marvel Studios keeping us waiting to maintain the surprise or will it feature in only a scene or two before Logan ditches it? 

Unfortunately, we have a bad feeling it might be the latter! 

Now, a fan and wannabe VFX artist, Taran Singh, has digitally added Wolverine's mask to scenes from the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. It's not perfect by any means, but this is a fantastic effort and one which completely transforms those scenes. 

The question is, do these moments make a bigger impact when Wolverine is more in line with his comic book counterpart? To some extent, yes, though an argument could be made that the headgear takes a little too much from Jackman's performance. 

The video below also includes some pretty interesting insights into how Singh created this VFX mask. 

"The real benefit of being friends off set is that you can try crazy stuff without fear of falling," Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently said of his, Ryan Reynolds, and Jackman's approach to the movie. 

"Because some of it won’t work and that will be momentarily embarrassing, but if you’re among friends, it’s okay to make a fool of yourself in the pursuit of something surprising and something unexpected," he added. "This movie is filled with moments, both comedic and character based, that we didn’t expect and were the result of a freedom that that came from being friends."

Do you prefer these Deadpool & Wolverine scenes with or without the mask?

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Are Reportedly Taking Place; Shawn Levy Says Movie Is Exactly As We Dreamed
Orphix
Orphix - 4/29/2024, 9:23 AM
They're doing reshoots now so expect this is when they add all the cameos they have managed to agree.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 9:29 AM
@Orphix - or the ones they could t shoot before due to scheduling etc.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 4/29/2024, 9:24 AM
Oh dear.
HermanM
HermanM - 4/29/2024, 9:24 AM
The white eyes look terrible on it and are not supposed to be a thing in live action for Wolverine and Batman. It is just a shorthanded way to do the eyes on smaller panels.

Origame
Origame - 4/29/2024, 9:40 AM
@HermanM - yeah. As someone who advocates for comic book accuracy, this is one thing that's only been done for the sake of it being a drawn comic and should be changed.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2024, 9:26 AM
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 9:45 AM
vectorsigma - 4/29/2024, 9:28 AM
Reshoots 3 months into release doesnt sound good.
NGFB
NGFB - 4/29/2024, 9:41 AM
@vectorsigma - Or maybe they just came up with some new really cool ideas or cameos and decided to incorporate them.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/29/2024, 9:48 AM
@vectorsigma - During the writers strike Ryan Reynolds wasn't allowed to ad lib so this is probably for the best
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/29/2024, 9:49 AM
@vectorsigma - at all lmao 🤣 this films in trouble like every other film that requires reshoots
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/29/2024, 9:29 AM
I like his out fit, but the Wolverine mask looks awful live and is pointless.

The whole point of a mask is to hide your secret identity. Everyone already knows who Logan is.

I'm good without the mask. The film will be great either way.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 4/29/2024, 9:31 AM
Not a terrible fan edit, but the mask looks a bit big and not particularly fitting to Jackman's face shape.

It's better than I could do, and decent for zero budget vfx. But if this came out of Marvel Studios, it would be endlessly criticized.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 9:35 AM
I feel it’s a double edged sword…

It certainly looks cool and will make one’s inner fan squeal but it also takes a bit away from Jackman’s performance since you can’t see the eyes and as we know , they are the windows to the soul.

Vigor
Vigor - 4/29/2024, 9:40 AM
I have no doubt this will be an entertaining movie
But this quote...

"Because some of it won’t work and that will be momentarily embarrassing, but if you’re among friends, it’s okay to make a fool of yourself in the pursuit of something surprising and something unexpected," he added. "This movie is filled with moments, both comedic and character based, that we didn’t expect and were the result of a freedom that that came from being friends."


... reminds me of shit Taika said about some of thor4's more divisive creative comedic decisions
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 9:45 AM
@Vigor - improv is always risky and it isn’t always comedic

Sonetimes dramatic moments are improvised too like the I Am Iron Man moment in both the first IM and EG

It’s been a big part of the MCU since it’s inception.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 9:55 AM
@Vigor - also doesn’t mean it will all if any make it into the film

Plus , Reynolds did improv for the previous DP films aswell.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/29/2024, 10:03 AM
@TheVisionary25 - you're right in what you say. But I'm cautiously optimistic about some things nowadays. Especially after what happened with secret invasion and thor 4
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 10:05 AM
@Vigor - fair enough

Personally while they were both flawed , I also found good in them aswell so hopefully we get more of that instead

Granted , I am also maybe the only one on here that liked Love and Thunder overall lol so what do I know?
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 4/29/2024, 9:41 AM
Wtf is this?? It’s a sh*tty fan edit, why is this even being posted about??
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2024, 9:43 AM
@DanFlashesShirt - It's the end of the month, Josh's rent is due.
Forthas
Forthas - 4/29/2024, 9:42 AM
I don't mind it!
Fares
Fares - 4/29/2024, 9:44 AM
Eh. I don't know if the real thing will look any better. I'm very particular with the Wolverine mask. There are only a select number of designs of it that actually appeal to me, and the one we've seen in the promo material doesn't seem to fit the bill that much unfortunately.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/29/2024, 9:47 AM
This wannabe writer calling someone a ‘wannabe VFX artist’ when his video has more effort and work in it than all of his articles combined is insulting
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/29/2024, 9:48 AM
of course you would post this bullshit 😂😂😂
ZomZom
ZomZom - 4/29/2024, 9:55 AM
It's a great piece of home VFX but the mask/cowl would look embarrassing for anything more than 2-3 minutes of the entire movie. It works on paper but not in live action. He dons it, Wade (quite rightly) ridicules him relentlessly and then it's binned.
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 4/29/2024, 9:58 AM
Since Deadpool has the white eyes, and the promo art of Wolverine shows the white eyes, maybe we can finally get past the fin hurdle of comic book costumes and give Batman the white eyes. I’m so bored of people talking about how Pattinsons performance in the Batman was with his eyes
campblood
campblood - 4/29/2024, 10:00 AM
How is the wolverine mask any more ridiculous than the Batman cowl, and your talking to a guy that is currently wearing a Batman tshirt and keeps a 1989 Batmobile hotwheels on his desk

