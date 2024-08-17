LOGAN Writer Reveals What He REALLY Thinks About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Digging Up Wolverine's Remains

Logan writer Michael Green has broken his silence on Deadpool & Wolverine's bloody opening sequence, and it turns out he's a big fan of how it pays homage to the 2017 movie. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Aug 17, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Michael Green earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing 2017's Logan with James Mangold and Scott Frank. As you'll no doubt recall, the movie was meant to serve as Hugh Jackman's swansong as the character after a near-20-year run as the clawed mutant. 

However, when Marvel Studios and Ryan Reynolds decided to move forward with Deadpool 3, the actor decided to suit up (literally) in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The R-Rated threequel stuck by its promises to leave Logan alone and that specific Wolverine Variant wasn't resurrected. His Adamantium skeleton was dug up, though, and used by Wade Wilson to brutally murder a squadron of TVA agents...to the tune of NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."

In a new interview with IGN, Green - who also helped write 2011's Green Lantern starring Ryan Reynolds - broke his silence on Deadpool & Wolverine's "homage" to Logan.

"People had warned me ahead of time, 'Uh, I don’t know how you’re gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine],'" he explains. "I’m like, 'I think I know what’s gonna happen.' And I did not know! I didn’t know they were gonna go that far."

"You weren’t meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up, and that it was really him," Green continued. "It felt less like they were trying to change the ending of 'Logan' as they were contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt 'Logan' was, which is a huge compliment! I felt like it was nothing but complimentary."

The writer went on to say Deadpool & Wolverine was such "a good time" and added, "When we saw it in a full theater, people went bananas to everything. It’s great. It’s a great franchise, like, more, please!"

"You know what I appreciate even more was no Green Lantern jokes because I was partly responsible. You gotta wear it with a badge of honor!"

When the movie ends, the Wolverine Variant who failed his world has found redemption and made a home for himself on Earth-100005 alongside the Merc with the Mouth and Laura/X-23. We now expect the trio to return in Avengers: Doomsay and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

You can hear more from Green below. We also have some new Deadpool & Wolverine concept art from John Staub showing his take on Wolverine Variant, Patch. 

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Thanks Fans For Breaking Records; New Hot Toys Figure Highlights Kidpool
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige Thanks Fans For Breaking Records; New Hot Toys Figure Highlights Kidpool
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Officially The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movie Of All Time; New TV Spot Released
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is Officially The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movie Of All Time; New TV Spot Released
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/17/2024, 7:36 AM
I had forgotten that he was one of the 4 writers on Green Lantern (ironic that a guy with the last name Green was involved in that lol)…

Just goes to show that you can’t entirely judge a writer or creative from their previous work since you don’t know how much influence or involvement they have had in a project regardless if their name is on it or not.

the opening worked for me and was one of the MCU’s best so far though I say that as someone who liked “Logan” but it’s not of my favorites so if someone feels that way then they might not have enjoyed it or viewed it as “disrespectful” however it’s a Deadpool movie and fit the tone imo.

Anyway , need to check out Blue Eye
Samurai since I have heard nothing but good things about it!!.

?si=9baujmL4B8h3NCsw
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/17/2024, 7:43 AM
Seeing Patch now makes me want a James Bond-esque story with Wolverine having to deal with an enemy that takes him to Madripoor & around the world…

User Comment Image

Maybe one day.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/17/2024, 7:48 AM
I was with him until he started to pat himself on the back.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/17/2024, 7:50 AM
@IAmAHoot - I didn’t feel that way at all.

He even self deprecates himself by bringing up GL.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/17/2024, 8:10 AM
@IAmAHoot - 😆😆😆😆😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/17/2024, 7:52 AM
Off topic:
@ RorMachine

Derek Connolly tapped to write adaptation of Sega video game “Eternal Champions”.

https://deadline.com/2024/08/eternal-champions-movie-from-derek-connolly-in-works-skydance-1236042639/

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/17/2024, 8:01 AM
I have to be in a certain mood in order to rewatch a movie like Logan and...we'll see...hopefully by the time i reach the ending, with Laura putting the X and everything i wont think about this movie's opening but i kinda doubt it.

Does it ruin Logan in a real way? Not really but when you retroactively add stuff it's always risky...

Hey! That kid in Ironman 2 is actually Peter!
Hey, during the Zod fight there's Bruce somewhere in Metropolis, Flash too!
Spiderman was always there!
Captain Marvel was actually the First Avenger and always kinda there somewhere!
Eternals were always there!
Inhumans too, maybe mutants too and same for F4!

Ehhh i dunno, mixed feelings.
In Deadpool 2 Wade kills the Origins Deadpool, how does that work? Different timeline, no? Maybe he creates a different branch, same for Logan i reckon?
Does this movie make the FoX-Men canon to the MCU in terms of Multiverse? Of course it does.
But what about the Lore?
About time travel, one way in the FoXverse another in the MCU.
Can't kill baby Hitler, it would be pointless.
But Days of Future Past tells another tale, Deadpool 2? Don't get me started.

Muggas and their time travel shit man, i swear... :P
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 8/17/2024, 8:08 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Peter being the kid Iron Man saves in Iron Man 2 is a good one IMO & makes sense because of the timing (late 2000s/2010, when Peter would be a little kid), location (Queens, NY) & it goes to explain how much Tony inspired Peter in his heroism. That action stuck with Parker & seeing the random kid he saved become a costumed hero in his own right feels... right.

As for BvS, Bruce being there worked because we get to see the Black Zero event from a ground perspective, his perspective. We see this clearly resourceful & heroic guy do his best, but he's still powerless to help. This part also shows us the Batman in him without him being in the cape & cowl.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/17/2024, 8:18 AM
@TDKRnry88 -
I agree but it's still risky.

And this point, i doubt they will actually introduce the X-Men before the reboot but had they gone all "actually the X-Men were always here, the whole mutantkind was!" that shit woulda have rustled my jimmies so f*cking hard man...

