Studio Executive Blames DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE For Recent Surge In Moviegoers Filming Scenes On Their Phones

Studio Executive Blames DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE For Recent Surge In Moviegoers Filming Scenes On Their Phones

With a debate raging about theater etiquette, one studio executive has pointed the blame at Deadpool & Wolverine's director and leads for making it okay for fans to share bootleg footage on social media.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Variety

This past weekend, movie lovers on social media were once again debating theater etiquette. Wicked is full of memorable scenes and unforgettable music numbers, including a triumphant final act rendition of "Defying Gravity" by star Cynthia Erivo.

Even if you haven't watched the musical, chances are you've seen footage of that online because it's somehow become the norm for people to take their phones out and either record full scenes or take photos of, in Wicked's case, the opening titles. 

Variety has shared an interesting piece on the controversy, speaking to one anonymous studio executive who pointed the finger at...Deadpool & Wolverine?! 

"Something has happened post-pandemic where movie theater behavior has really changed," the unnamed exec tells the trade. "They have a different relationship with the material, it’s all just content to them...Something really happened with [Deadpool & Wolverine]."

They're referring to the fact that filmmaker Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman all shared bootleg footage from fans of various scenes while promoting the Marvel Studios threequel online.

Rather than those X posts being hit by the usual copyright warnings, they were allowed to rack up countless views to spread awareness and excitement as you can see in the example below which, ultimately, did get taken down.

Reynolds' spokesperson didn't return requests for comment and Levy chose to say nothing. However, "A source familiar with Levy’s thinking said he never intentionally shared material shot in theaters and is strongly opposed to piracy."

Meanwhile, "Universal Pictures did not comment on the 'Wicked' piracy, but a source with knowledge of the company said internal teams are active in removing the illegal footage in most cases."

It sounds like studios aren't equipped to deal with platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok being flooded with bootleg clips. While they act fast to remove full leaks on torrent websites, for example, taking down countless individual posts requires a completely different approach they're simply not ready for. 

This comes after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson encouraged moviegoers to sing during Moana 2 screenings; those comments have been widely condemned by film lovers. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.

Ryan Reynolds' Next Comic Book Movie Revealed And It's A Character Who Started Life As A Parody Of Superman
Related:

Ryan Reynolds' Next Comic Book Movie Revealed And It's A Character Who Started Life As A Parody Of Superman
MCU Rumor Round-Up: YOUNG AVENGERS Now Titled CHAMPIONS; Hugh Jackman Staying On As Wolverine, & More
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Round-Up: YOUNG AVENGERS Now Titled CHAMPIONS; Hugh Jackman Staying On As Wolverine, & More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder