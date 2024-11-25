Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Draws Mixed Response For Encouraging Moviegoers To Sing During MOANA 2 Screenings

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has given Disney fans the green light to sing during screenings of Moana 2 this weekend, leading to a mixed response from movie fans on social media. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2024 04:11 PM EST
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could once do no wrong, but it doesn't seem to take much these days for the pro-wrestler-turned-actor to face the wrath of social media users. 

Perhaps it started with his attempt to take over the DCEU with Black Adam, but whether it's the #WeWantCody movement earlier this year or the fact he was mocked for his thoughts on Red One and IMAX, The Rock's star is unquestionably beginning to fade. 

This weekend, X has lit up with complaints about how moviegoers have conducted themself while attending screenings of Wicked. From people taking their phones out to snap photos and videos to those who recorded themselves bursting into song at various points, there's been a heated debate about what buying a ticket entitles you to do (and whether those people are killing theaters). 

Now, Johnson has drawn a mixed response for encouraging people to sing along to Disney Animation's Moana 2 when it arrives in theaters this weekend.

"Sing! You've paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing," he told BBC, giving all those Disney adults free rein to spoil the big screen experience for everyone else by showing off their musical abilities this Thanksgiving weekend. 

Last week, AMC Theatres spokesperson Ryan Noonan was asked about people singing during Wicked and stated, "AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior. The 'Wicked' preshow spot [which includes 'no singing'] incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show."

A sing-along version of Wicked will, however, be released in theaters on Christmas Day. When star Ariana Grande was asked about singing during regular screenings on the musical's press tour, she said. "We understand it if you [sing]. We respect the feelings...but if someone throws popcorn at you, their phone or something, maybe stop."

In related news, Deadline reports that Moana 2 is eyeing a $225+ million worldwide opening this weekend. That's not too far from Inside Out 2's $295 million haul, suggesting the House of Mouse has another massive hit on its hands. 

Breaking down that figure, it sounds like $100 million will come from overseas, with a Thanksgiving opening of $125 million - $135 million in North America. 

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.





ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/25/2024, 4:11 PM
Yeah don't do that

Bad Rock!

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/25/2024, 4:11 PM
I didn't care for the first one, maybe I need to do a rewatch. Definitely skipping the sequel for another Wicked showing. Too bad Moana is taking all the Dolby Cinema showings, that was amazing as always
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 11/25/2024, 4:13 PM
It’s a new movie. How do you sing songs you don’t know yet?
bcom
bcom - 11/25/2024, 4:18 PM
@philinterrupted - I was just thinking the same thing. It's like trying to sing along to a new album you're hearing for the very first time LOL.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/25/2024, 4:28 PM
@philinterrupted - I wondered the same thing
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/25/2024, 4:38 PM
@philinterrupted - his comment is spoken like a guy who only watches movies in private screening rooms.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 11/25/2024, 4:40 PM
@philinterrupted - A lot of these movies have companion soundtracks that are released before the movie. People buy and listen to them religiously to learn the lyrics to prepare for their individual performances at the theater.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/25/2024, 4:41 PM
@philinterrupted - maybe they are the same songs from the animated movie.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/25/2024, 4:46 PM
@marvel72 - my bad, I thought he was talking about the live action movie.

No these should be brand new songs.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/25/2024, 4:16 PM
I don't even like hearing people sing during concerts, never mind during a movie.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/25/2024, 4:17 PM

This meathead just doesn't understand that his time has passed.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 11/25/2024, 4:18 PM
No.

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 11/25/2024, 4:21 PM
The Rock hate is soooooo weird.
Vigor
Vigor - 11/25/2024, 4:47 PM
@BlackStar25 - i know!! People are hyper sensitive to everything he says
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 11/25/2024, 4:26 PM
This is an attempt at him trying to come across as a man of the people and an advocate of the communal movie going experience. Except he's severely out of touch and not realising that a lot of people struggle to find the money to go to movie theatres these days and if they're gonna be spending ridiculous amounts for gas, sodas and snacks, then they wanna hear the movie they paid for and not some delusional 40 year old Disney fan next to them who thinks they're gonna be on American Idol or whatever.
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 11/25/2024, 4:26 PM
Not sure if it's more an American thing?

In a British cinema, someone would be getting a smack to the back of the head like
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/25/2024, 4:30 PM
Genuinely MORONIC take. He’s pretty dense sometimes.

No one wants to hear 50 year old Karen sing her guts out while they are just trying to listen to the movie
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/25/2024, 4:35 PM
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is driving people away from going to the theaters.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/25/2024, 4:35 PM
Yeah, no, this ain't it. I'm all for spontaneous reactions in the theater (laughter! screams! cheering!) but DO NOT sing along. This isn't Rocky Horror Picture Show.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/25/2024, 4:49 PM
WWE Royal Rumble and WWE Wrestlemania are coming soon, he will always have that to fall back on.

