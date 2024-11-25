Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Draws Mixed Response For Encouraging Moviegoers To Sing During MOANA 2 Screenings

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could once do no wrong, but it doesn't seem to take much these days for the pro-wrestler-turned-actor to face the wrath of social media users.

Perhaps it started with his attempt to take over the DCEU with Black Adam, but whether it's the #WeWantCody movement earlier this year or the fact he was mocked for his thoughts on Red One and IMAX, The Rock's star is unquestionably beginning to fade.

This weekend, X has lit up with complaints about how moviegoers have conducted themself while attending screenings of Wicked. From people taking their phones out to snap photos and videos to those who recorded themselves bursting into song at various points, there's been a heated debate about what buying a ticket entitles you to do (and whether those people are killing theaters).

Now, Johnson has drawn a mixed response for encouraging people to sing along to Disney Animation's Moana 2 when it arrives in theaters this weekend.

"Sing! You've paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing," he told BBC, giving all those Disney adults free rein to spoil the big screen experience for everyone else by showing off their musical abilities this Thanksgiving weekend.

Last week, AMC Theatres spokesperson Ryan Noonan was asked about people singing during Wicked and stated, "AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior. The 'Wicked' preshow spot [which includes 'no singing'] incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show."

A sing-along version of Wicked will, however, be released in theaters on Christmas Day. When star Ariana Grande was asked about singing during regular screenings on the musical's press tour, she said. "We understand it if you [sing]. We respect the feelings...but if someone throws popcorn at you, their phone or something, maybe stop."

In related news, Deadline reports that Moana 2 is eyeing a $225+ million worldwide opening this weekend. That's not too far from Inside Out 2's $295 million haul, suggesting the House of Mouse has another massive hit on its hands.

Breaking down that figure, it sounds like $100 million will come from overseas, with a Thanksgiving opening of $125 million - $135 million in North America.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea.

Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.