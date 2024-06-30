Disney's Controversial SNOW WHITE Live-Action Remake Has FINALLY Wrapped Shooting

Last October, we learned that Disney had delayed the Snow White remake by a year following a seemingly endless stream of negative headlines from mainstream media outlets.

However, in a bid to ease the minds of those angry about rumoured changes to the beloved story, the studio shared a cartoon-accurate shot of Rachel Zegler's Disney Princess alongside the Seven Dwarfs. Unfortunately, it backfired because the rough state of the visual effects was ridiculed and led many to accuse the studio of throwing the image together in a hurry.

Why? Well, we'd previously heard that there were no plans for the Seven Dwarfs to feature in Snow White, with the plan instead being to focus on a group of politically correct "Bandits." Following the massive release date delay, Disney seemingly acted fast to throw them into the mix with extensive reshoots which, according to lead star Rachel Zegler, have now wrapped.

Yes, two years after Snow White first started shooting, and cameras have finally stopped rolling. Next up is a lengthy post-production process to hopefully get Marc Webb's movie where it needs to be.

It's been widely reported that the movie was testing poorly before the reshoots and insiders don't have much hope that this additional photography will be able to salvage Disney's latest live-action remake.

In an attempt to placate fans, the studio even tried to claim set photos featuring Snow White and her Bandits were fake, a statement which is likely to haunt them in the same way as when they lied and said our first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story wasn't the real deal!

"Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace," Zegler recently said of some of the trolling she's faced for being cast as Snow White. "As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity — that you’re allowed to have human moments — it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more."

"So it’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie," she concluded.

Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) directs Snow White from a screenplay by Barbie director Greta Gerwig and playwright Erin Cressida Wilson.

In terms of confirmed cast members, the movie will feature Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.

Snow White is now set to be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.