INSIDE OUT 2 Is The First Movie Of The Year To Pass $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office

On the cusp of July, a 2024 movie has finally joined the One Billion Club.

Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 opened strong when it arrived in theatres on June 14, and has performed consistently well over the past couple of weeks. Now, the critically-acclaimed animated sequel has officially become the first movie of 2024 to pass the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

After 19 days on general release, Inside Out 2 has grossed $469.3 million in North America and $545.5 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $1.015 billion. It has now become one of 11 animated films in history to pass this milestone (eight of which are Disney titles), and is the fastest to do so.

These numbers are very encouraging for movie theaters, as this level of mega-blockbuster has become a rarity since the pandemic. It's also good news for Pixar, as the beloved studio has struggled at the box office in recent years with the likes of Turning Red, Soul and Luca being sent straight to the Disney+ streaming service.

Original Inside Out director and Pixar chief Pete Docter has previously stressed that COVID-era strategy “trained” audiences to watch movies at home, which he believes explains the underperformance (comparatively, at least) of 2022’s Lightyear and 2023’s Elemental.

“On behalf of movie theatre owners across the country and around the world, we want to congratulate Disney’s Inside Out 2 for grossing $1 billion faster than any animated movie in history,” says Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “The film’s stunning global success once again illustrates that audiences the world over will respond to compelling, entertaining movies, and that they want to enjoy them on the big screen.”

Have you been to see Inside Out 2 yet? If not, so you plan to? Drop us a comment down below. The movie's Digital and streaming debut dates have yet to be announced.

