INSIDE OUT 2 Is The First Movie Of The Year To Pass $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office

INSIDE OUT 2 Is The First Movie Of The Year To Pass $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office

Disney/Pixar's critically-acclaimed animated sequel, Inside Out 2, has now become the first movie of 2024 to pass $1 billion at the global box office...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 30, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

On the cusp of July, a 2024 movie has finally joined the One Billion Club.

Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 opened strong when it arrived in theatres on June 14, and has performed consistently well over the past couple of weeks. Now, the critically-acclaimed animated sequel has officially become the first movie of 2024 to pass the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

After 19 days on general release, Inside Out 2 has grossed $469.3 million in North America and $545.5 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $1.015 billion. It has now become one of 11 animated films in history to pass this milestone (eight of which are Disney titles), and is the fastest to do so.

These numbers are very encouraging for movie theaters, as this level of mega-blockbuster has become a rarity since the pandemic. It's also good news for Pixar, as the beloved studio has struggled at the box office in recent years with the likes of Turning Red, Soul and Luca being sent straight to the Disney+ streaming service.

Original Inside Out director and Pixar chief Pete Docter has previously stressed that COVID-era strategy “trained” audiences to watch movies at home, which he believes explains the underperformance (comparatively, at least) of 2022’s Lightyear and 2023’s Elemental.

“On behalf of movie theatre owners across the country and around the world, we want to congratulate Disney’s Inside Out 2 for grossing $1 billion faster than any animated movie in history,” says Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “The film’s stunning global success once again illustrates that audiences the world over will respond to compelling, entertaining movies, and that they want to enjoy them on the big screen.”

Have you been to see Inside Out 2 yet? If not, so you plan to? Drop us a comment down below. The movie's Digital and streaming debut dates have yet to be announced.

Disney • Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen,

Disney's Controversial SNOW WHITE Live-Action Remake Has FINALLY Wrapped Shooting
Related:

Disney's Controversial SNOW WHITE Live-Action Remake Has FINALLY Wrapped Shooting
Pixar Returns To The Top Of The Box Office As INSIDE OUT 2 Opens To A Joyous $295 Million Worldwide
Recommended For You:

Pixar Returns To The Top Of The Box Office As INSIDE OUT 2 Opens To A Joyous $295 Million Worldwide
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Forthas
Forthas - 6/30/2024, 2:01 PM
Looks like Disney is back!!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/30/2024, 2:03 PM
Looks like Disgust is back at the R34 menu boys
mountainman
mountainman - 6/30/2024, 2:10 PM
Disney makes a kids movie free of modern socio-political messaging and it does well? Shocked! Parents are savvy to this trash now and won’t reward activist driven content.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 6/30/2024, 2:23 PM
@mountainman - kids having to deal with anxiety is definitely a social message, it's just well executed. it's not about not having a message, movies need messages because otherwise they're nothing, specially kids movies.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/30/2024, 2:29 PM
@Spidey91 - Don’t be obtuse. All movies have messages. Only certain ones have divisive ones. If this was in the later category Riley would have questioned her gender identity or some nonsense. But it didn’t have that stuff in it. It was relatable to everyone who has ever been a pre teen rather than throwing in niche messaging that only appeals to a small portion of the audience.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/30/2024, 2:30 PM
@Ha1frican - If it had featured socio-political messaging it would have made Riley gay or trans or question the patriarchy or some nonsense. But they were smart and avoided all that divisive nonsense and made a movie that appeals to everyone.
thespiderkat
thespiderkat - 6/30/2024, 2:10 PM
See, Disney? You can get almost unanimous praise and excellent financial results… when you make things that don’t suck.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/30/2024, 2:24 PM
More Pixar magic.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 6/30/2024, 2:28 PM
I loved it personally. I was originally going to wait for Disney+ but my girlfriend wanted to go see it and it was worth it. Not QUITE as good as the first but definitely worth watching. It’s a Toy Story 2 level Pixar sequel imo
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/30/2024, 2:33 PM
lel, JUST watched it! :P

Yeah, it was pretty good tbh. :3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder