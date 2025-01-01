LILO & STITCH Poster Sees Experiment 626 Welcome Us To 2025 In A Typically Chaotic Fashion

We have another new poster for Disney's live-action take on Lilo & Stitch, and it's a New Year but the same old Experiment 626 as the adorable alien chews his way through a Times Square icon. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

2025 is finally here and so is a fun new poster for Lilo & Stitch (via Toonado.com). Disney has been having a blast promoting this live-action take on Experiment 626 and, after recently paying homage to the studio's other recent releases, it's time for the loveable alien to take centre stage and celebrate the New Year. 

Of course, he does so by taking a bite out of what appears to be New York's iconic Times Square Ball. 

We're still waiting on a full trailer for Lilo & Stitch which offers a better idea of what to expect from the movie itself. There have been some fun teasers showcasing what looks to be a pitch-perfect take on the title character but seeing the rest of the cast - and whether this story differs from the cartoon or is another shot-for-shot remake - will be welcomed by fans. 

It's been more than two decades since Lilo & Stitch was released, but the franchise has only grown in popularity in recent years. The character still has a major presence in the Disney theme parks and it's hard to escape merchandise featuring the beloved character's likeness.  

Talking about Stitch's enduring legacy, creator and voice actor Chris Sanders recently said, "I like that the story and the characters have endured. It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I'm really glad that they have. I've never stopped doing the voice."

"I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it's nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character," the actor and filmmaker, who most recently helmed The Wild Robot, added. 

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. The movie arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

You can check out the latest poster for the movie below - and Happy New Year!

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/1/2025, 8:48 AM
Nice , I have been liking the marketing for this film so far…

Also , Happy New Year everyone!!.

