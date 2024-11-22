New LILO & STITCH Poster Highlights Experiment 626 - When Will The First Trailer Be Released?

Following the launch of Disney+, it soon became the norm for movies to premiere on the service (particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic).

Made specifically for streaming, these titles ranged from original stories (which have sadly taken a backseat since given what a tough sell those are in theaters) to remakes of Disney Animation classics like Lady and the Tramp, Pinocchio, and Peter Pan & Wendy.

Following Bob Iger's return as Disney CEO, the studio has shifted away from making movies for streaming to increase theatrical profits. It makes sense because spending close to $100 million (if not more) on a movie in the hope of boosting Disney+'s subscriber count doesn't ultimately produce the same financial reward as a successful theatrical run.

That's why Lilo & Stitch has shifted from being a streaming exclusive to a big screen release heading our way next summer. Today, the first poster for the remake has been released (via Toonado.com) and it puts Stitch front and centre.

Much has been said about the necessity of movies like this one following the release of a teaser trailer for DreamWorks and Universal's How to Train Your Dragon. While that debate will surely continue to rage ad infinitum, we'd be lying to say we're not excited to see what level of hilarity a live-action Stitch can unleash.

We recently spoke to Stitch's creator and voice actor Chris Sanders about The Wild Robot and asked for his thoughts on Stitch's continued increase in popularity.

"Yeah, he’s become more popular than ever," the filmmaker told us. "Something I’ve been aware of now [Laughs] since the film’s release. He was huge when the film came out, but he’s everywhere now. It’s really cool."

Oh, and when it comes to Lilo & Stitch's first trailer, we're hearing it could be released as soon as next week to coincide with Moana 2's theatrical debut. Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to why the Snow White trailer still hasn't dropped (you can watch a leaked version here).

A live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. The movie arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.