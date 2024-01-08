THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Star Emma Stone Shares Update On Disney's CRUELLA Sequel Plans

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, red carpet premieres became a thing of the past until Cruella was released in 2021. Alas, with the virus still causing chaos across the globe, the live-action Disney prequel ended up debuting in theaters - and on the Disney+'s short-lived "Premier Access" service - simultaneously.

Despite the odds being stacked against it, Cruella earned a respectable $233.5 million worldwide and received largely positive reviews.

A largely self-contained story, the movie didn't exactly paint Cruella de Vil as the despicable villain we all know from animation (instead, she was a surprisingly likeable anti-hero with occasionally questionable morals). When news of a possible sequel broke, though, the prevailing theory was that it might finally explore her descent into evil.

It's been a while since we've heard anything about the project and Cruella herself, Emma Stone, recently shared what she knows about the movie (via Toonado.com).

"You tell me. Hopefully, hopefully sooner rather than later," she said at the recent Poor Things premiere. "There’s a work in progress kind of thing going on [with the script]. We’ll see. She’s a blast, she’s the best. We’ll see, it’s a work in progress."

It's hard to know what to make of this update. Stone remains busy and, given the uncertainty surrounding Disney sequels and the studio's recent financial woes (not to mention how divisive these remakes often are), we wouldn't be shocked to see Cruella remain a one-off.

In our 2021 review, we concluded by saying, "The biggest surprise of 2021, Cruella is a bold, striking, and visually stunning delight featuring a fierce, transformative performance from Emma Stone that sees her make Cruella de Vil entirely her own. A must-see."

You can watch Stone's comments in full in the X post below.

Emma Stone says the #Cruella sequel is a "work in progress" and will begin shooting "hopefully sooner, rather than later." https://t.co/C1Cjm8RD4R pic.twitter.com/Kfl1qk2oxV — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2024