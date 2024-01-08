WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2 Stills Tease Pooh And Christopher Robin's Bloody Showdown

WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2 Stills Tease Pooh And Christopher Robin's Bloody Showdown WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2 Stills Tease Pooh And Christopher Robin's Bloody Showdown

Two new stills from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 have been released showcasing the monstrous, bloody, Pooh and Scott Chambers' Christopher Robin. Something tells us this won't be a happy reunion...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2024 04:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Fear HQ

Disney has held the rights to Winnie-the-Pooh since 1966, but just like Steamboat Willie at the start of this year, the character entered the public domain in 2022. The horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was among the first projects announced and the sequel is less than a month away.

A gross-out gore fest, it wasn't exactly aimed at Disney fans, but a lot of people had fun seeing the loveable characters from the Hundred Acre Wood depicted in such a gruesome and terrifying manner. 

This likely wasn't how A. A. Milne and Walt Disney ever hoped to see Winnie the Pooh and company portrayed on screen. However, the first instalment of this burgeoning franchise managed to gross an impressive $5.2 million on a mere $100,000 budget despite not receiving mostly negative reviews from critics. 

Very little has been revealed about the follow-up, though we know Pooh's friend-turned-enemy Christopher Robin will return. A new look at him has been revealed alongside an extreme close-up of a character believed to be Pooh (we thought it might be Tigger but, either way, he's nightmare-inducing).

Last year, returning Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey director and co-writer Rhys Waterfield recently revealed how the team working on this sequel was - legally - able to bring that character into the mix. 

"You couldn’t use Tigger before because he wasn’t in the public domain then," he explained. "But Tigger is in the public domain on January 1, 2024 and the film is coming out a month later."

"We’ve finished principal photography and the film is currently in the post-production stages," Waterfield added. "I’m tidying up the edit and we’ve got various departments working on it in terms of the music, sound, grade and animation, VFX, all of that stuff."

After confirming the sequel has a budget 10x bigger than its predecessor, the filmmaker promised fans some "crazy kills" and "one sequence in the movie which is absolutely wild" Pushed for details, he added, "There’s a group of girls in a motor home, they’re having a good time and then Winnie the Pooh and Owl turn up and then...they don’t have a good time."

Disney has largely ignored projects like this one and they still hold the rights to their versions of the characters. As of now, there don't appear to be any plans for them on screen.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is set to be released on February 14, 2024.

Universal Beats Disney To Become Hollywood's Highest-Grossing Studio In 2023
Related:

Universal Beats Disney To Become Hollywood's Highest-Grossing Studio In 2023
Disney's STEAMBOAT WILLIE Has Entered The Public Domain And Already Spawned Horror Movies And Video Games
Recommended For You:

Disney's STEAMBOAT WILLIE Has Entered The Public Domain And Already Spawned Horror Movies And Video Games
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder