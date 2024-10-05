DOCTOR STRANGE 3: Sam Raimi Reportedly In Final Talks To Direct IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Follow-Up

We've been hearing that Marvel Studios was in the process of developing a third Doctor Strange movie for quite some time, and it sounds like the project has now settled on a director.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, Jeff Sneider reports that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi has "all-but closed a deal" to return to helm the threequel.

In the Multiverse of Madness was met with pretty good reviews (73% on Rotten Tomatoes), and while it did prove to be somewhat divisive among MCU fans, it went on to take in over $950 million worldwide, meaning a third film was always a strong possibility.

Previous reports have claimed that Kevin Feige was eager to work with Raimi again, and the Evil Dead filmmaker was rumored to be the studio's top choice to direct Avengers: Secret Wars at one point.

Plot details for Doctor Strange 3 are still a mystery, but Charlize Theron's Clea did show up at the end of the last movie, making her return highly likely. There are rujmors that the movie will adapt the "Time Runs Out" storyline from the comics, which would make sense given the events of the last film.

Benedict Cumberbatch was asked about potentially returning as the (former) Sorcerer Supreme in an interview earlier this year.

"I hope so. I would love to do another one. Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I’m still having a wild time playing him."

How would you feel about Sam Raimi returning to direct Doctor Strange 3? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

The Doctor Strange sequel is now streaming on Disney+.