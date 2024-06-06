DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS VFX Reel Reveals Alternate Mister Fantastic Costume Design

A clip from a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness VFX reel reveals that John Krasinski's Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic very nearly donned a much different, albeit comic-accurate, suit in the film.

By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2024 06:06 AM EST

The Office alum John Krasinski had long been a fan-favourite choice to play Mister Fantastic and finally got the chance to do so as a member of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Illuminati.

Added during reshoots, Reed Richards' role in the sequel was far too brief and his death at the hands of the Scarlet Witch...well, the less said about that, the better. Even so, many fans appreciated seeing Krasinski suit up and it was a nice surprise for the stretchy superhero to make his MCU debut on Earth-838.

We've seen concept art with several different suit designs, but a viral clip from a VFX reel reveals just how close Mister Fantastic came to donning a primarily black suit instead of the blue one we saw on screen. 

It's a pretty big change and we can't help but wonder whether that previous design is being saved for when The Fantastic Four's version of the team makes their way to Earth-616 and the present day. In the reboot, Reed will be played by The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal.

While Reed's role in the Doctor Strange sequel was brief, Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron always planned on throwing the hero into the mix. "I always wanted Reed Richards in this thing. In my very first draft, I wrote a tag just for the hell of it, of the events of the movie being recorded and reviewed by somebody in the Baxter Building, and a stretchy hand coming into frame to run it back."

"Reed is probably my favourite Marvel comics character," Waldron added, "so I was always gunning to get him in here somewhere."

Check out this clip - which, unfortunately, also includes Reed's brutal demise - in the X post below.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. We'll journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The movie's cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. 

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Loki Head Writer Michael Waldron. 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.

grouch
grouch - 6/6/2024, 6:26 AM
joke of a scene
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/6/2024, 6:34 AM
Wish Marvel had brought Krasinski back as Reed for the FF movie.

Pascal is a great actor, but not for Reed imo, and it makes zero sense that everybody in that alternative timeline/universe looked exactly like all the people in the main timeline/universe except Reed (and maybe Xavier, because I doubt they bring Stewart back for the new X-Men movies).
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/6/2024, 6:36 AM
Don't know if it was a temp choice, but the 4's design and placement on the left side of the chest makes me think they might have considered Gruffud to reprise his role from the '05 and '07 movies.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/6/2024, 6:38 AM
And yeah, this does look closer to the concept of unstable molecules.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2024, 6:46 AM
@DrReedRichards - I thought that was confirmed?

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/6/2024, 6:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Can't say I've heard of them approaching him before, tbh. Would make sense, though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2024, 6:50 AM
@DrReedRichards - maybe it was a rumor then.

Hmmm.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/6/2024, 6:36 AM
Smartest man in the world my a55.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/6/2024, 6:37 AM
@harryba11zack -

Don't be a parent.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/6/2024, 6:43 AM
@DrReedRichards - you couldn't even trick Wanda

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/6/2024, 6:46 AM
@harryba11zack -

Didn't even try to. That's what you're missing.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2024, 6:45 AM
I like the black & blue suits but idk if I would want them as the main ones in the MCU , we’ll see though…

User Comment Image

Anyway considering they wanted Ioan Gruffudd back to reprise his role as Mr Fantastic from the Tim Story films but he wasn’t able to for various reasons , I thought Krasinski did well with the material he had…

It would have been nice to have him as our main Reed aswell but ngl , Pedro’s casting has grown on me and I’m intrigued to see how he does in the role!!.

Anyway , I liked MoM and thought his “death” was shocking but cool as weird as that is to say.

