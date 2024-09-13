X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reveals Original DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Plot - Including A SHOCKING Character Death

X-MEN '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reveals Original DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Plot - Including A SHOCKING Character Death

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has decided to share major new details about original plans for 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, including the Scarlet Witch's shocking story arc.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 13, 2024 09:09 AM EST

We often share leaks and rumours here on ComicBookMovie.com and appreciate that some of you...well, you don't buy them! That's fair enough but there have now been many occasions where they're proven correct. Other times, not so much, of course. 

Earlier this week, we shared a breakdown of an early version of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from leaker @MyTimeToShineH. Sharing a link to our post, former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo confirmed it was correct and shared additional context.

How's that for a reliable source?

"Correct. OG drafts did her justice," he said of the Scarlet Witch. "Wanda was with Strange recovering after Westview, feeling bad about what she did. She helps him, Wong and Chavez (who she tutors) beat Nightmare across Multiverse, where she also sees her variants happy with her kids."

"Still, Wanda resists and she - not Chavez - helps Strange save the day against Nightmare, who turns out to be a Darkhold-corrupted Strange variant," the writer continued. "Also, she used her experiences in WandaVision to warn Chavez about abusing her power."

"Only after saving the day, unable to resist finding a multiverse where she can be with her kids, does Wanda - sobbing - break from Strange and accidentally beheads Wong, who tries to stop her from fleeing into the multiverse. That was film’s cliffhanger."

While this sounds like a vastly better story arc for the MCU's Wanda Maximoff, the death of Wong would have come as a huge blow to fans of the character. Then again, that would have kind of been the point and a cliffhanger like this sounds like a far more exciting resolution than the rushed, messy way things played out for Stephen Strange and company. 

In the cut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we saw in 2022, the Scarlet Witch seemingly took her own life, Chavez travelled to Kamar-Taj to train, and Strange's third eye opened (without explanations) before he set off on a mysterious adventure with Clea. 

DeMayo later pointed out that this draft "made far more sense, and even when she flees, Wanda is torn up by guilt in classic comic book fashion and keeps apologizing to Strange as she vanishes and leaves him with his dead friend’s body."

We don't know why Marvel Studios pivoted away from these plans, though it seems Michael Waldron is likely to blame. Kevin Feige saw fit to appoint him the writer of not just this sequel, but both Avengers movies too until a creative pivot saw the executive turn to Avengers: Endgame's creative team for help in righting a Saga many fans have felt had become a sinking ship. 

COVID is likely another factor. Before the pandemic, America Chavez was going to play a key role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but all that time at home - and several delays - led to big changes which, ultimately, may not have been for the best.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Original Story Details Reveal Scrapped Plans For Scarlet Witch
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/13/2024, 9:11 AM
He said [frick] your NDA
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/13/2024, 9:18 AM
@FireandBlood - I thought the same thing hahaha
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/13/2024, 9:34 AM
@FireandBlood - haha, DeMayo about to flip the Monopoly game table over
Spoken
Spoken - 9/13/2024, 9:18 AM
That would of been so much better to see lol.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/13/2024, 9:21 AM
“Here's a paragraph of plot, now imagine it got all the way to the screen in the exact, same way w/o any changes that occur in a production. You've been robbed!" Classic manipulation.

Can you even believe this guy? He’s probably just pandering to those weird twitter wanda stans because they would more than likely subscribe to his OF
Gambito
Gambito - 9/13/2024, 9:26 AM
@MisterBones - I’ll suscribe to a man’s only fans even though he’s spilling the beans on twitter?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/13/2024, 9:28 AM
Yeah nah, it just felt more right to end the film with Strange bowing down to Wong like a weak ass bitch because Wong is the true and original Sorcerer Supreme.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 9:30 AM
it would have been wrong to kill wrong
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/13/2024, 10:01 AM
@harryba11zack - it would've been right to kill Wong.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/13/2024, 9:30 AM
No Wong means no Madisynn
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 9/13/2024, 9:35 AM
And Madisynn is crucial to the Doom storyline
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 9:37 AM
@Fares - while I somewhat disagree on the foundation (her having gone through the events of WV and being in such a weak mental state thus her being susceptible to the Darkholds influence made sense).

I do think this could have been more organic as you said
Fares
Fares - 9/13/2024, 9:32 AM
As much as I enjoy the scenes of horror monster Wanda, I don't feel like it was established on a solid foundation considering where the character was at the end of Wandavision. So all things considered, what Demayo describes here seems to me like a more organic trajectory for the character than what we got.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 9:34 AM
Ummm , how does he know?.

Maybe he did read these drafts since he had done an early one for Blade but unless there was some connection there , it’s odd that he would have this info I feel…

Anyway if true then the details in regards to Wanda’s arc do sound or feel better imo rather then her being a villain from the beginning pretty as her Darkhold corruption happened off screen between WV and MoM.

Kinda mixed on Nightmare being a Dr Strange variant since I would have liked him to be his own character but I also can’t deny seeing assumedly Cumberbatch be evil would have been fun!!.

Also while it could have worked for the story , I am not a fan of Wong dying atleast in that manner.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/13/2024, 9:37 AM
@TheVisionary25 -
Dude has bills to pay. BTW that is some stupid stuff right there. It was much better as it was. Waldron is dope and a star of the MCU writers room.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 9/13/2024, 9:36 AM
This does not sound better to me....not in the slightest.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 9:54 AM
@Goldboink - I still think his use of the multiverse is the best in that it’s not only fan service but he uses it to examine the lead
Vigor
Vigor - 9/13/2024, 9:42 AM
Lol this dude will be silenced shortly
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/13/2024, 9:42 AM
I hope he does this for everything! You [frick]ed with the wrong guy lol. Also for everyone who didn't see The Crow, it's on digital aaand other services lol
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 9/13/2024, 9:44 AM
This is better than what we got. Leave the decapitation out though.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 9/13/2024, 9:49 AM
Some of that was how I thought it was going to go down.

I still liked it, but that version would have been so much better.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/13/2024, 9:57 AM
Yeaah ngl that lowkey sounds better than what we got lol.

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/13/2024, 9:59 AM
At this point do you think this dude is a reliable source? Maybe for dick pics but I don’t think he’s on the up and up for marvel studios info outside the animation department
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/13/2024, 10:04 AM
@slickrickdesigns - a reliable source for rod shots???

User Comment Image

Only at CBM... 😆
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 9/13/2024, 10:04 AM
That does not sound like a better plot. And Wanda going nuts is straight out of the comics.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/13/2024, 10:04 AM
Vision logically should have appeared in Multiverse of Madness. Wasted opportunity to hit an emotional chorde between him and Wanda, especially in regards to their kids/family and why he had to help her give them up previously. Him bringing her back from the Darkhold's corruption would have been fitting; the scene between her and herself was really good, but it's a Doctor Strange movie after all, so either way left plenty to be wanted. (I already know there are folks who insist it isn't a Doctor Strange movie because of Wanda, but indulge me.)
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/13/2024, 10:07 AM
@IAmAHoot - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 10:14 AM
@IAmAHoot - it’s odder when People say Strange doesn’t have an arc because he does with the whole “holding The knife” thing and his relationship with Christine

It’s essentially to reconcile aspects of himself

You can not find it interesting or it may not connect with you but it’s there
KindredMac
KindredMac - 9/13/2024, 10:17 AM
I was cool with everything until she beheads Wong.
Nobody messes with Wongers!!!! NOBODY!!!!
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/13/2024, 10:21 AM
Beheading Wong?!🤯 That's diabolical. No soul, no compassion, no regard for human life.🤣

