FANTASTIC FOUR Star Jessica Alba Has Some Interesting Advice For FIRST STEPS' Sue Storm, Vanessa Kirby

Jessica Alba first played Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in 2005's Fantastic Four and later reprised the role in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The actress received positive reviews for her take on the character and, while there were some differences from the comics (and the odd occasion where Sue was relegated to "love interest" given the time those movies were made), Alba remains a firm fan favourite.

Talking to Collider about her now Roku series Honest Renovations, the Sin City star shared her advice for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Sue Storm, Vanessa Kirby.

"I think just have fun. The fans are so amazing," she shared. "It was probably one of the best times of my life, going around the world and meeting all of the people that just love The Fantastic Four and love these comic books and can relate to these stories."

"That, to me, and to be able to meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to them, I would say that's first and foremost for anyone who gets the honor of playing one of these awesome characters," Alba continued. "So I’d tell her to just have fun and soak in the moments."

Chris Evans recently reprised his role as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine, though it's unclear whether Alba will get the chance to suit up as Invisible Woman again. She's expressed interest in doing so on several occasions, however.

"For me, I love that they were humans that went through something really extreme," Kirby recently said of the MCU's Fantastic Four. "To read all of their comics, and to see their journey, their relationship; Any reads that you do, it’s always about how they’re so inextricably linked and they just can never separate. They go through a lot of hard times as well, which I really love getting to know that."

Would you like to see Alba return to the Marvel Universe?

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.