New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Give Us A Better Look At Pedro Pascal As Reed Richards

As filming continues on Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps in Spain (shooting is expected to wrap over the weekend or early next week), some more photos from the set have found their way online, giving us a better look at Pedro Pascal suited-up as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic.

Though the Gladiator II and The Last of Us actor is still wearing a black hoodie to hide the top half of his costume, his blue pants and white boots are visible, along with the signature grey streaks on the sides of his head that have become a permanent fixture of the character in the comics.

Check out the photos at the link below.

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards on the set of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’. pic.twitter.com/haq0GH91bw — The MCU Den (@mcu_den) November 23, 2024

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but there are a few leaked versions from various events such as SDCC and D23 doing the rounds online.

Joining Pascal will be Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. The Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

We're still not sure who Natasha Lyonne is playing (the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot of Ben Grimm's partner Alicia Masters are popular theories), but rumor has it that John Malkovich is playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost. There's also speculation that Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as Mole Man, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.