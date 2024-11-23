New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Give Us A Better Look At Pedro Pascal As Reed Richards

Some more photos from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been shared online, and they give us a closer look at Pedro Pascal suited-up (well, mostly) as Reed Richards...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

As filming continues on Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps in Spain (shooting is expected to wrap over the weekend or early next week), some more photos from the set have found their way online, giving us a better look at Pedro Pascal suited-up as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic.

Though the Gladiator II and The Last of Us actor is still wearing a black hoodie to hide the top half of his costume, his blue pants and white boots are visible, along with the signature grey streaks on the sides of his head that have become a permanent fixture of the character in the comics.

Check out the photos at the link below.

The first trailer for The Fantastic Four has yet to be officially released, but there are a few leaked versions from various events such as SDCC and D23 doing the rounds online.

Joining Pascal will be Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing. 

Julia Garner will debut as the Shala-Bal version of the Silver Surfer, while Galactus has also been confirmed as the main villain. The Eater of Worlds will be played by Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Game of Thrones).

We're still not sure who Natasha Lyonne is playing (the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E. the robot of Ben Grimm's partner Alicia Masters are popular theories), but rumor has it that John Malkovich is playing one of the team's oldest villains, Ivan Kragoff, aka the Red Ghost. There's also speculation that Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as Mole Man, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Shooting is now underway, and some set photos have started to show up online.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set Photos Reveal A New Look At Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic
Matchesz
Matchesz - 11/23/2024, 1:18 PM
No, that’s Pedro
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/23/2024, 1:22 PM
Do you think they'll still CGI out the tache in post? Cavill style
User Comment Image
StSteven
StSteven - 11/23/2024, 1:23 PM
There, see you guys? He's got stubble. That counts as a beard (okay, well, 11% of a beard). Still...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 1:32 PM
@StSteven - User Comment Image
StSteven
StSteven - 11/23/2024, 1:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - See? There ya go. Problem solved (well, he's got to do something about those freaky looking pupils, but other than that...).
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/23/2024, 1:24 PM
It's Pedro .... in Boots.

User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 11/23/2024, 1:27 PM
Not my Reed
Wallywest001
Wallywest001 - 11/23/2024, 2:17 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - exactly, is he Reed Rodriguez? Haha dude
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/23/2024, 1:32 PM
Pedro has never looked more Pedro.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 1:46 PM
Damn , Pedro looks good as Reed!!.

Also I don’t mind the moustache personally , it’s something different & fresh from the other versions we have had.

User Comment Image
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 11/23/2024, 1:46 PM
I don’t mind Mr Fantastic looking like Pedro; but how a practically 50 years old man is casted as the Next said character; the MCU’s "definitive" version.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/23/2024, 2:08 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - Here is a John Byrne reference sheet where he notes Reed's age as "42 yrs". I don't see much of a difference with Pascal being close to 50 years old. The problem with Pascal is that you won't see a moustache on Byrne's Reed reference sheet.
User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/23/2024, 1:50 PM
Looks great, just wish he would shave. He will be the best Reed yet otherwise.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 11/23/2024, 1:55 PM
Pedro Pascal as Pedro Pascal. That's the problem.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/23/2024, 2:02 PM
Not worried about Pascal at all, but after seeing Gladiator 2... Ehhh, some reservations about Quinn as Johnny.
Spike101
Spike101 - 11/23/2024, 2:03 PM
Trouble is Pedro Pascal looks like Pedro Pascal, and nothing like Reed Richards. Terrible casting, this movie is going to tank…..
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 11/23/2024, 2:14 PM
This is as close as we'll get to the late Burt Reynolds playing Reed Richards.

