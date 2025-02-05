THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Vanessa Kirby Plays Coy When Asked If MCU's Sue Storm Is A Mother

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Vanessa Kirby Plays Coy When Asked If MCU's Sue Storm Is A Mother

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Vanessa Kirby has been asked outright if her Sue Storm will be a mother in the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot and plays surprisingly coy about the possibility...

By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Much has been said about The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Sue Storm being a mother. The expectation is that the reboot will introduce Franklin Richards, setting the stage for him to be a major player in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond. 

Talking at the launch event for yesterday's trailer (which you can watch here), Vanessa Kirby discussed the Invisible Woman's comic book history. She also commented on why Sue being a superhero and mom drew her to the character. 

"They are Marvel's family and you can't really manufacture chemistry between people," she started. "You can try and act it but we didn't have to. From the minute we all met, it felt like a family. That was everything. It's really what the heart and soul of it is.

"I was so blown away by Sue. Through all the comics through all the decades, the fact she's a mother and is so fiercely feminine...she's maternal but so badass. I just loved her bad arse, in my English accent," Kirby added. 

A separate interview with the Good Morning America hosts saw the British actor asked outright if the MCU's Sue will have a child.

In the comics, she and Reed are parents to both Franklin and young Valeria, with the latter made Doctor Doom's goddaughter when he helps Sue safely deliver the baby in Latveria.  

"You'll have to wait and see is what I can say," Kirby teased. "It was such an honour to read her throughout the decades. I started with the very first comic and to think that many artists wrote these characters and that many people have waited week on week for the episode...to have this family as part of their lives."

"We felt so honoured to come and join it. It was amazing to read those different decades. They change so much but the characters were all there for us to make what we wanted to because they were all facets," she continued. "They're so four-dimensional in the comics that we got to live them in one movie which felt amazing."

We can't say for sure why Marvel Studios is keeping Franklin under wraps but have good reason to believe he will appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, given what a huge character Reed and Sue's son is - not to mention his ties to the Multiverse - it's easy to see why that surprise is being saved for somewhere down the line. 

Check out the full interview with The Fantastic Four: First Steps below. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/5/2025, 10:27 AM
She’s got “mom hair”. Case closed.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/5/2025, 10:28 AM
With how this trailer was framed, it could go both ways. Could very well see the kids run in after Reed's ''we're all here'', but I could also see that refer easily to just the four of them. Or maybe even they know Sue is just pregnant in that shot. Argh, the possibilities!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 10:31 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I wonder if in the opening scene where they are talking about family dinner is a misdirect …

He could be talking about all four of them but what if it’s him & Sue with Franklin and Valeria?.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/5/2025, 10:33 AM
@TheVisionary25 - another possibily! Argh again!

That said, Ben also appears to be in that kitchen scene. Although that very well could be just cutting different scenes together. I should stop speculating
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/5/2025, 10:28 AM
For the love of God no! Give it a trilogy or at least 5 [frick]ing years. Dumb ass Marvel
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 10:29 AM
shes my mummy
User Comment Image
antman8o8
antman8o8 - 2/5/2025, 10:30 AM
OH SHE IS DEF 𝙈 𝙊 𝙏 𝙃 𝙀 𝙍 𝙄 𝙉 𝙂

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/5/2025, 10:30 AM
"First Steps" Yeah, I think we're getting Franklin.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 2/5/2025, 10:36 AM
Galactus will come to Earth looking for Franklin Richards whom he believes to be a threat to existence. Sue will be pregnant but the twist will be the baby is Valeria and Galactus is really Franklin and doesn't know it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/5/2025, 10:42 AM
@TheIronDuck - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 10:44 AM
@TheIronDuck - ehhh , I don’t know about that but I like your Franklin is Galactus theory but doesn’t know it (another thing from Earth X)

There’s been implied futures where the OG Galactus’s successor has been Franklin so there’s certainly precedent to do it her…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 2/5/2025, 10:47 AM
@TheIronDuck - Yeah I think that will happen but I do think he will know he IS Franklin.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 2/5/2025, 10:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - they are already in a heroes reborn style universe created by Franklin to preserve the family while they were being pruned from the sacred timeline by the TVA because He who remained didn't want them existing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 10:54 AM
@TheIronDuck - maybe but I feel like it’s too complicated for one film…

I would rather they just have always existed in this universe and come SW time are merged into the MCU.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 2/5/2025, 10:57 AM
@TheVisionary25 - My way Shalla ball is Franklin's surfer just like when he was Galactus in the comics allowing for Norrin Radd to be the herald of the Real Galactus.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 11:00 AM
@TheIronDuck - Sure , I could see that…

However if it’s a different universe then why can’t he just be the Original Galactus just with Shalla Bal as his Herald rather then Norrin here?.

If you want to introduce Norrin then you can do that in the regular MCU.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 2/5/2025, 11:19 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I was just thinking the fact we are getting shalla bal supports the theory Galactus is Franklin and if we get a story that doesn't change surfer lore from the comics all the people complaining about woke Gender swapping will finally shut up while they eat crow because Norrin isn't being replaced his absence is a clue to their universe not being real.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 11:21 AM
@TheIronDuck - perhaps but again , it’s already been established that in this universe Shalla Bal become the Silver Surfer rather then Norrin Radd so that isn’t gender swapping as they think since they aren’t making the latter female , it’s a different character.

We don’t know what the future holds so I’m willing to wait & see but I have a feeling we’ll get Norrin in the MCU
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 2/5/2025, 11:47 AM
@TheIronDuck - thee ole “double blind switcheroo” huh? I can get with that.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/5/2025, 10:47 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 10:52 AM
I mean, not everyone is following the rumor mill like us for this film so best to keep some surprises for the film itself or future.

If they do have kids in this which is certainly possible , I think we’ll only see Franklin for now with Valeria saved for the future (will be interesting to see how they adapt her since she has a rather complicated backstory).

Anyway , I’m surprised how much I already like Kirby’s Sue after just the teaser…

I was unsure initially since I had seen her mainly in “ice queen” type of roles but she seems to have the warmth that Sue requires I feel so that’s good!!.

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/5/2025, 10:58 AM
Please, please Disney, make a good FF movie. Don't make Reed a chump who just follows Sue around. Make him Reed effing Richards while also giving Sue her own agency. You can have a strong female character without watering down the male. Don't make this a Sue movie. Make a FF movie led by Reed Richards, one of the greatest characters in comic book history.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/5/2025, 11:12 AM
I know I’m such a catty bitch for saying this but I’m really don’t like the way they have her hair. Idk if they gave her extensions or what have you but it’s too long IMO.

When I think of Sue, especially in the 60’s I think of having hair the way she did when drawn by Kirby and Alex Ross

Same goes with Johnny…he looks like a little Dutch school boy with his haircut.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/5/2025, 11:16 AM
@BruceWayng - If you look closely in the beginning of the trailer, Sue does have short hair. Their depicting both hairstyles.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/5/2025, 11:22 AM
How does reeds equipment work with his powers
Can he even get a normal boner?

Asking for a friend

