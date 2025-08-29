Does RED SONJA Have A Post-Credits Scene? Find Out How Fantasy Reboot Sets Up A Possible Sequel - SPOILERS

Red Sonja is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms, and if you want to know how the sword and sorcery reboot sets up a potential sequel, you'll find details on the ending right here...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 29, 2025 06:08 PM EST
Red Sonja is now available to rent or buy on digital platforms, and the sword and sorcery reboot concludes by setting up a sequel - and a potential team-up with another iconic fantasy warrior.

Spoilers follow.

Sonja (Matilda Lutz) and her fellow slaves ultimately manage to escape from the villainous Draygan's (Robert Sheehan) fighting pits, where they had been forced to compete as gladiators. After a brief taste of freedom, they are tracked down and ambushed by Annisia (Wallis Day) and her forces. Sonja is bested in battle by Draygan's would-be Empress, who runs her through and leaves her for dead.

Sonja is then brought deep into the forest and "resurrected" by the Goddess Ashera, returning with a renewed ferocity as the mighty She-Devil with a Sword to lay waste to Draygan's army and save her people.

When the battle is won, Sonja decides to ride out on her own to see more of the world, and mentions some of the places and people she is hoping to encounter, including the "mighty barbarian King of Cimmeria."

Though the movie doesn't have a post-credits scene, as such, we do get an additional sequence after a fade to black, with Sonja taking part in a drinking game with a bunch of fellow warriors in a tavern. As she's collecting her winnings, Osin the Untouched (Luke Pasqualino) enters and tells his former leader that she is needed once more.

The official synopsis reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Draygan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia."

The movie has been given an R rating for "Strong, Bloody Violence."

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner will serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

“I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.” said Canton.

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” added Lieberman.

We’re beyond thrilled to announce the release of Red Sonja alongside our partners at Samuel Goldwyn Films. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this iconic character to life, and director M.J. Bassett and star Matilda Lutz have crafted an unforgettable filmic adaptation of her story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the power and excitement of Red Sonja on the big screen!” said Yunger.

Red Sonja also features Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/29/2025, 6:01 PM
Has anyone out there excluding Mark seen this? If so, what did you think?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/29/2025, 6:36 PM
@GeneralZod - I would assume the answer to your question is a resounding NO.
Who TF even wanted this film??
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/29/2025, 7:23 PM
@GeneralZod - I saw it this afternoon General, it is as BAD and as cringy as it looks to be. Maybe worse. There is literally nothing worthwhile about this movie.

It make the 1985 movie look like the first 'Conan' by comparison.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/29/2025, 6:26 PM
Honestly, this was Sci-Fi Channel Originals' levels of bad. Some of the fight choreography was solid, but the limited budget combined with weak writing and wooden acting from most of the cast makes it one of those movies better to watch if you need something to fall asleep to🤷🏾‍♂️
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/29/2025, 6:46 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - you actually saw this?
May God have mercy on your soul.
w3stway
w3stway - 8/29/2025, 6:51 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - 100% agree
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/29/2025, 7:27 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeah, I thought I'd give it a chance as well, but yeah, everything you saying about this "movie" is spot on. It just beyond being bad, it's atrocious.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 8/29/2025, 6:29 PM
i would go to watch it if i could, but it doesnt seem to come out in my country
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/29/2025, 6:43 PM
Did anyone expect this to be good?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/29/2025, 6:46 PM
A film nobody asked for, no huge fanbase, and the lower idiots of Hollywood chose to adapt to try and become relevant.

Gee 🤔 it's a wonder this hasn't had more fanfare 🤷🏻‍♂️
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/29/2025, 6:53 PM
Shame this was only released in theaters for a single day, I was curious how good or bad this might be.

