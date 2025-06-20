Gary Oldman Wanted Dumbledore Role In HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Series; Ralph Fiennes Shares Valuable Advice

Despite already leaving his mark on the Harry Potter universe as Sirius Black, Gary Oldman isn’t ready to close the chapter on the Wizarding World just yet.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Oscar-winning actor shared that he had his interest in returning as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming series adaptation. "I would've fancied a go at Dumbledore," Oldman admitted. "Getting up there now, it's the right age for Dumbledore."

However, Oldman believes his association with the original films may have ruled him out. "My personal feeling is that they're not going to go anywhere near anyone that was connected to the original," he said. Still, he expressed curiosity about the reboot, especially since much of the source material was left out of the earlier movies.

The coveted role ultimately went to John Lithgow, a decision that’s sparked some backlash online, primarily due to Lithgow’s status as an American actor stepping into an iconic British role.

.

Gary Oldman on starring in "Harry Potter": “I’m very proud to have been part of it… though I would have fancied a shot at Dumbledore.”



Watch his full video at https://t.co/EX1L88Nw3j.⁠ pic.twitter.com/A4w1fwXrQp — Variety (@Variety) June 17, 2025

Elsewhere, Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes shared some advice for the incoming cast, particularly those who will be donning wizarding robes.

“Make sure you can handle the long flowing robes and don’t trip over them. Practice your long flowing robe walk,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight with a humorous look in his eyes.

“Initially, they were one piece with a gusset, which kept getting lower and lower during the shooting day and became uncomfortable. So then I said I wanted individual tights like a garter belt. I enjoyed teasing the stunt guys by lifting up my robes and showing them my garter belt.”

Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will step into the legendary roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively.

They'll be joined by an impressive supporting cast: John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Severus Snape, Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost joins as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

Francesca Gardiner (His Dark Materials, Succession) will serve as showrunner, while Succession alum Mark Mylod is confirmed to direct several episodes of the debut season.

Though a release date has not yet been confirmed, HBO is assuring fans that this adaptation will remain deeply loyal to J.K. Rowling’s original book series. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, emphasized that the show will embrace the full depth and richness of the source material.

“With a devoted creative team, we’ll finally be able to explore the depth and detail of these beloved stories through the long-form storytelling that television makes possible,” Bloys shared in a press statement.

The series plans to adapt one book per season, with 7 total seasons planned.