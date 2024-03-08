HARRY POTTER Author J.K. Rowling Is Now Facing Legal Action For Alleged Transphobia

J.K. Rowling has always stuck to her guns when it comes to her views on gender and the trans community, but the Harry Potter author may now face legal action after being reported to the police.

Mar 08, 2024
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has become a highly divisive figure since her feelings on gender and the trans community were made public some years ago, and the writer has continued to further alienate herself from her once loyal fanbase with what many perceive to be anti-trans rhetoric.

Rowling, who has been dubbed She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named in some Harry Potter fan circles, has always stuck to her guns and doubled-down on her views, but the controversial writer may now be facing some legal action.

Broadcaster India Willoughby has revealed that she filed a police complaint against Rowling over alleged transphobia during an interview with Byline TV on Wednesday night, claiming that she reported her to Northumbria Police for repeatedly misgendering her online as part of an ongoing feud.

“J.K. Rowling has definitely committed a crime. I’m legally a woman. She knows I’m a woman, and she called me a man,” the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant stated. “It’s a protected characteristic, and that is a breach of both the Equalities Act and the Gender Recognition Act. She’s tweeted that out to 14 million followers.”

Willoughby continued, “I have reported J.K. Rowling to the police for what she said, which I don’t know if that’s going to be treated as a hate crime, malicious communications — but it’s a cut-and-dry offense, as far as I’m concerned.”

Representatives for Northumbria Police have not weighed-in, but Rowling did respond to Willoughby via Twitter.

“Gender critical views can be protected in law as a philosophical belief. No law compels anyone to pretend to believe that India is a woman. Aware as I am that it’s an offence to lie to law enforcement, I’ll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can’t compel women to take him at his own valuation.”

More in the thread below.

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced that a new Harry Potter series is currently being developed for the HBO Max streaming service. The show will fully reboot the popular movies with an entirely new cast, and the plan is to re-adapt the source novels with each season dedicated to one of the seven books.

The news received a somewhat mixed response, and not just because so many fans feel that the films adapted the story perfectly well. The fact that Rowling is involved has come in for a lot of backlash, but HBO Chairman Casey Bloys dismissed concerns as a "very online conversation" at the time.

More recently, WBD boss David Zaslav mentioned that he flew to London to meet with Rowling about the show.

“We spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” Zaslav said. “Both sides are just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max.”

TheCantilope - 3/8/2024, 9:33 AM
The year is 2024, and it is a crime to tell the truth.
LandGrizzle - 3/8/2024, 9:33 AM
These people are delusional. That’s it, plain and simple.
TheBlueMorpho - 3/8/2024, 9:34 AM
Transphobia?..... UH OH!!
TheShape9859 - 3/8/2024, 9:35 AM
Ph what a crock of shit. This is the dumbest shit I've seen in a while
Cleander - 3/8/2024, 9:38 AM
these idiots activists don't realize that they've been trapped in to a fake case to delegitimize them. I'm sure this billionaire was looking forward to this kind of opening and they gave it to her. Idiots
mountainman - 3/8/2024, 9:40 AM
Reason number 10423 why the US is superior to the land of the crowns subjects:

We don’t arrest people because of mean words.

Europe and Canada are so lost trying to arrest people over speech. So authoritarian and backwards.
DarthOmega - 3/8/2024, 9:43 AM
@mountainman - We don't arrest people because of mean words... Yet
Vigor - 3/8/2024, 9:46 AM
@mountainman - yeah I agree this lawsuit is ridiculous. I'd really like to understand why Rowling continues to slap the bees nest tho
AwesomePromoz - 3/8/2024, 9:46 AM
@DarthOmega - Yeah, I was going to say I must've missed the part where someone got arrested.
DarthOmega - 3/8/2024, 10:00 AM
@Vigor - Because that "bees nest" regularly threatens her with violence. Tries to destroy a brand she built. Tries to destroy her livelihood and is now attempting to take away her freedom because she won't call them the name of their choosing. It's no different than a black person being threatened to be put in handcuffs because a white person like Shaun King or Rachel Dolezal identifies as black and demands you call them that.

If it's a difference there I'd like for you to explain how gender trumps race. Because identifying as something you weren't born as is fine (but weird) until you start changing laws to jail people who disagree.
JustAWaffle - 3/8/2024, 9:44 AM
Good thing this isn’t Russia or she’d be in real trouble for assuming free speech.
Unites - 3/8/2024, 9:48 AM
@JustAWaffle - Freedom of speech doesn't mean you can say everything you want.
HulkisHoly - 3/8/2024, 9:55 AM
@Unites -

Who determines what can and can’t be said?
You?
Unites - 3/8/2024, 9:58 AM
@HulkisHoly - I don't know every country's constitution or law, but in mine, one's freedom of speech is limited by not being allowed to discrimate or spreading hate, for example.

So, no. It's obviously not me to determine that. There are laws and judges to decided what falls under freedom of speech and what not.
Unites - 3/8/2024, 9:44 AM
Great. JK Rowling's behavior is inexcusable and just extremely vile. She is clearly out there to harm and discrimate people.

I really don't understand why the author of a beloved book series made the choice to die on this hill.

You may not understand what it means to be transgender and have your opinion about gender ideology and activism, but what J.K. has been doing for the last couple of years is constantly spreading hate.
Origame - 3/8/2024, 9:51 AM
@Unites - yes, it's hateful to say...she doesn't believe trans women are women.

Pointing out biological facts is hateful and worthy of jail time. 🙄
Unites - 3/8/2024, 9:54 AM
@Origame - So you are applauding her for bullying and disrespecting another human being?
dracula - 3/8/2024, 9:54 AM
@Unites - well in terms of this person, seems this person attacks Jk just as much and at least sometimes, she is just responding

Dont care about JK outside of the harry potter series but how often does she post this stuff just out of thr blue
HashTagSwagg - 3/8/2024, 9:59 AM
@Unites -
Do explain to everyone here exactly how the hell you interpret what he said as "applauding her"?
Origame - 3/8/2024, 10:02 AM
@Unites - first, as said above, how am I applauding her?

Second, how is what she did bullying and disrespecting this person? You don't have to agree with someone to show respect. And stating your own belief isn't disrespecting another belief.
Vigor - 3/8/2024, 9:45 AM
Can someone explain what's the drive behind the anti Trans stuff? Specifically Rowling. Is it religious? Is there somewhere in the Bible it says cut and dry what a man and woman are?

I'm trying to see the value in this hill Rowling choose to fight for. Does it in anyway impact Rowling what someone calls themselves? Rowling is wealthy but she's def lost money from this crusade of hers. I just don't see the logic. And while I may not agree with Rowling, I like to at least understand why people make a big deal out of certain things that don't affect them

Anybody know??
AwesomePromoz - 3/8/2024, 9:50 AM
@Vigor - I think it's a matter of after suffragettes and many other women died to gain the rights and freedoms and protections they were once denied, now certain men are stepping in and trying to nudge them aside in their newfound position. Men masquerading as women in sports etc. is causing nothing but problems in society.

My position is that trans rights are a smokescreen engineered by our crooked gov to distract us from their widespread corruption. If we are all screaming at one another about private parts, then we aren't watching the billionaires who pull all the strings whilst paying nothing in tax.
Vigor - 3/8/2024, 9:53 AM
@AwesomePromoz - I agree fully with your second paragraph. Idk if there's some nefarious conspiracy at play. But I agree the focus is entirely on the wrong thing!

Regarding your first paragraph, I am 1000% against former men playing women sports. It's common sense and I think most people agree and consider it a non-issue. But it seems they keep getting allowed into women sports. Ban the practice simple as that. But I don't see that as a reason. To rally against the entire Trans community! Even Trans folks think former men playing women sports is ridiculous and those knuckleheads are taking away from their cause
TheyDont - 3/8/2024, 10:05 AM
@Vigor - She just believes that people born with dicks should not be called women.
DarthOmega - 3/8/2024, 9:46 AM
If one of the most successful and celebrated writers of our time who has brought joy to millions worldwide. Who has shown the world women can dominate in this field. A woman who turned one of the most successful book series into one of the most successful film franchises of all time can potentially be hauled off in handcuffs because some confused man wants it that way, then I have to say modern feminism has failed women.

The originators of feminism would be turning in their graves if they saw what became of a once amazing and very necessary movement. It's a good thing they threw "intersectional" in front of it, because this doesn't resemble true feminism at all. What a giant leap backwards
HulkisHoly - 3/8/2024, 9:59 AM
@DarthOmega -

“modern feminism has failed women.“

Yep. They fought so hard for women’s spaces and then once they got them, they became so “inclusive” that they let men in dresses come in to dominate and steal those spaces from them.

Just sad really.
eddyxx - 3/8/2024, 9:50 AM
This is laughable and why otherwise reasonable people end up supporting fascists to combat this insanity. Clown world indeed.
UniqNo - 3/8/2024, 9:50 AM
I guess this case isn't as cut and dry as her previous remarks.

Generally i find myself understanding where she's coming from, but in this case she kind of purposefully highlighted the individual or responded to a question about them and commented on their status and their mental state. Its one thing to have a belief but another to go out of your way to insult a human being. I feel it's one of those times she should have stayed quiet as she's stooping to a hateful level.
Vigor - 3/8/2024, 9:54 AM
@UniqNo - but this is what she does. She's constantly going out of her way. Almost like she's trolling them
UniqNo - 3/8/2024, 10:01 AM
@Vigor - in a generalised way yes,

But from what i know of the case, a user asked her about this particular individual and she responded that they are delusional and are narcissistic about who they are etc.

Ok fine to beleive it yourself but in that case she didn't need to fire back to specifically insult the individual. Its stooping to that level of the so called pro trans people who name and try to shame terfs.

Does that make sense? That's my opinion anyway.
dracula - 3/8/2024, 9:50 AM
If someone says they are something, im not going to tell them otherwise (doesnt effect me and is legal so do whatever you want, i dont care)

But yeah this is some stupid ass shit right here

Also from what little ive seen, seems this person dishes it out as much as Rowling does, insulting her.


Again, im not going to say someone isnt what they say they are but seriously, fact is trans women are not the same as biological women and there are for sure things that need to change in regards to these issues

Like trans women dont want to change and compete with men

Bio women dont want to change with and compete with bio men

So yeah should be able to give both what they want, not like trans people are specifically demanding they be allowed to change with bio women
ZomZom - 3/8/2024, 9:58 AM
Somebody just needs to get a grip of this sh*t, now. Why are we expected to tiptoe around the feelings of 1% of our society however heartfelt they might be, for fear of being cancelled or litigated against. Live and let live but equality mean equal to, not more than. I reserve the right to offend everyone, irrespective of your personal belief systems.
dracula - 3/8/2024, 9:58 AM
Pretty sure its not illegal to be phobic or ist

Unless she brought any actual harm to this person or defamed them, this isnt going anywhere
KaptainKhaos - 3/8/2024, 9:59 AM
She convinced an entire generation to self identify as a Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw, why so mad 🤣
dracula - 3/8/2024, 10:00 AM
@KaptainKhaos - well seems this person attacks her just as much
Thing94 - 3/8/2024, 10:01 AM
2024 people
grif - 3/8/2024, 10:01 AM
talking about creators.

RIP toriyama
WakandaTech - 3/8/2024, 10:04 AM
Who would of thought that a man dressed as a woman
Would silence a woman for calling him a man

Is it reverse misogyny & patriarchy?
Ottsel - 3/8/2024, 10:05 AM
This is a dishonest and clickbaity headline. She is not facing legal action. What she did isnt illegal. Facing legal action implies she is dealing with action from a government authority. The author's source on this is twitter, yet the author did not include the note from Community notes. Why?

This is a very disingenuous, if not out right dishonest headline.


From Community Notes:
IW claims misgendering's a hate crime because gender's a protected characteristic under the GRA & EA. However, the protections provided are against discrimination not biology. The case of Maya Forstater confirmed people have a right to hold & express gender critical views. https://www.warnergoodman.co.uk/site/blog/news/are-gender-critical-beliefs-protected-by-the-equality-act-2010
https://www.warnergoodman.co.uk/site/blog/news/are-gender-critical-beliefs-protected-by-the-equality-act-2010
1 2

