"It Can Get Scary": HBO Boss Talks Serious Security For HARRY POTTER Series After Paapa Essiedu Faces Threats

&quot;It Can Get Scary&quot;: HBO Boss Talks Serious Security For HARRY POTTER Series After Paapa Essiedu Faces Threats

HBO CEO Casey Bloys addressed the backlash over the Harry Potter TV series casting of Snape, emphasizing that the production is moving forward with strong precautions in place.

News
By MarkJulian - Mar 25, 2026 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, recently addressed the controversy tied to the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which has intensified in recent weeks due to the disturbing death threats directed at Paapa Essiedu, who is set to take on the role of the fan-favorite character, Professor Snape.

Some misguidedly-intense Harry Potter fans have reacted negatively to the casting, taking issue with a character they have long imagined as white now being played by a Black actor.

In a recent interview, Essiedu shared just how serious the backlash has become. He revealed, “I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you. It really matters.’ The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’

Bloys has now weighed in on the matter, stating to The Hollywood Reporter, "The good news-bad news with big IP worlds is you have a lot of passionate fans, huge passionate fan bases. That also comes with people having very specific opinions, people who feel like they’re fierce protectors. So anytime we do a show like that, not just Harry Potter, but any kind of big IP show, we will always talk to anybody participating about social media and best practices and things like that. It is just a reality."

Looking at Bloys' above response, he's certainly doing what a high-level executive should do- protect the asset. However, the "safe and professional" response above is also somewhat ethically hollow.  

Referring to people who send death threats as "fierce protectors" is a pretty large stretch of the imagination and treats the controversy as a marketing hurdle rather than a serious issue. 

However, Bloys had a much stronger social response to this same issue in a similar interview with Variety, adding that extra security is being added to the production.

"...you know, passionate fans, people with a lot of opinions- it can get scary in places. So for any show like that, we anticipated that and tried to have training, you know- best practices in terms of social media and how to handle it.  And obviously we have a serious security team. Unfortunately, it was something we thought might happen and we just try to be as careful as we can."

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has also given support to Essiedu, previously stating, "I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series, and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE Teaser Trailer Reveals Surprise 2026 Release Window
Related:

HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE Teaser Trailer Reveals Surprise 2026 Release Window
HARRY POTTER Set Videos Showcase Platform 9¾ And A Tease Of Hogwarts School Concept Art
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER Set Videos Showcase Platform 9¾ And A Tease Of Hogwarts School Concept Art

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder