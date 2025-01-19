HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON New Trailer Reveals Stormfly, Hookfang, And Toothless' First Meeting With Hiccup

It's been a couple of months since our first look at the live-action How To Train Your Dragon movie was released and a new minute-long trailer has just dropped (via Toonado.com) revealing more never-before-seen footage.

Not only are there some obvious improvements to the visuals (Toothless somehow looks even better than he did the first time), but we also get to see the dragons Stormfly and Hookfang and more of Hiccup's first meeting with his future best pal.

Even if How To Train Your Dragon is simply a shot-for-shot remake of the DreamWorks Animation classic, everything we see here looks suitably epic and there's a good chance this ends up being one of 2025's biggest hits.

Describing the movie as "a game-changer," Gerard Butler recently teased, "I can say it has just been a joy to be a part of these movies, to tell those stories, and see them being received by the public."

"And to work with Dean DeBlois, the director, and with all this amazing crew, then to see it come out - part of the reason I got into this business is knowing that you're taking magic and magical worlds, feelings, and ideas that maybe will entrance people and help them in their own lives."

"Even if it's just to escape," the Chief Stoick the Vast actor added. "This is going to bring all that. It’s going to be an unforgettable classic. I'm just honored to be a part of it."

Check out this new look at How To Train Your Dragon in the players below.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon.

Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society. With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (Nico Parker; The Last of Us) and the village’s quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

How to Train Your Dragon also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by Dean DeBlois, and arrives in theaters on June 13.