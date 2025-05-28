JOHN WICK Star Keanu Reeves Is A Disillusioned Angel In First Trailer For Aziz Ansari's GOOD FORTUNE

JOHN WICK Star Keanu Reeves Is A Disillusioned Angel In First Trailer For Aziz Ansari's GOOD FORTUNE

Lionsgate has released the first teaser trailer for Aziz Ansari's feature directorial debut, Good Fortune, which stars Keanu Reeves as a "budget guardian angel."

News
By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2025 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Though Keanu Reeves has tried his hand at more comedic and light-hearted fare over the years, the actor has established himself as a bona fide action star thanks to leading roles in the likes of The Matrix, Speed, and, of course, the John Wick franchise. So, his next project can definitely be viewed as an intriguing change of pace.

In Good Fortune, Reeves plays a well-intentioned but underqualified "budget guardian angel" named Gabriel, who asks his boss Martha (Sandra Oh) to give him more "meaningful duties" (we later learn that he's in charge of keeping people who text when they drive out of danger).

Martha tells him that in order to save a lost soul, he needs to find a lost soul, which is where Aziz Ansari's Arj comes in.

Arj does odd jobs for a wealthy socialite named Jeff (Seth Rogen), and Gabriel decides to attempt to convince his new charge that being wealthy like Jeff would not solve all of his problems by swapping the two men's lives. Unfortunately for Gabriel, having an obscene amount of cash ends up making Arj very happy indeed, and the angel loses his wings and is forced to live as a human.

Lionsgate debuted the first footage from Good Fortune during last year’s CinemaCon, where Ansari explained that he wanted to make a comedy after having recently worked on dramatic projects.

“Movies allow us to live life in someone else’s shoes. If you can write about things that everyone is dealing with that no one is talking about, you’re in a good area,” the Parks and Recreation alum told those in attendance. “This movie is about what a lot of people are doing — struggling.”

Good Fortune marks Ansari's feature directorial debut, and he also executive produces alongside Jonathan McCoy, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio. The film is set to premiere only in theaters on October 17.

Check out the teaser along with some promo stills and a poster at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

"In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen)."

Prime Video Has Forsaken THE WHEEL OF TIME; Cancels The High Fantasy Drama After Three Seasons
Related:

Prime Video Has Forsaken THE WHEEL OF TIME; Cancels The High Fantasy Drama After Three Seasons
WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Shows The Cracks Beginning To Form In Emerald City
Recommended For You:

WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Shows The Cracks Beginning To Form In Emerald City

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/28/2025, 2:32 PM
Keanu fatigue is real….also Its awesome how he never care to learn some acting in 50 years…that indian fella is running circles around him in every scene.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/28/2025, 2:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - Christ dude, what happened to being civil?
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/28/2025, 2:38 PM
@Malatrova15 - Keanu is an angel you irrelevant bitch.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 2:41 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Aziz wishes he could produce an "I. Am an F.B.I. a GENT!" moment.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/28/2025, 2:47 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 5/28/2025, 2:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - Keanu is a legend but I’m sure you’re doing much better than him in life yeah?
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/28/2025, 3:01 PM
@harryba11zack - Ugh. That grin is even creepier at full size.

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/28/2025, 3:09 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/28/2025, 2:36 PM
“One look” [frick]ing Keanu Reeves

As far as Aziz doesn't take too much screen time, I'm [frick]ing down for this because that [frick]er can be very irritating.

I have the same [frick]ing feelings for Seth, but I'm beginning to warm up to him, especially after seeing “The Studio.”

For [frick]s Sake
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/28/2025, 2:38 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - your [frick]ing schtick definitely isn’t getting [frick]ing old at [frick]ing all…

Should I get a sign-off? It seems like a super [frick]ing cool thing to [frick]ing do.

For [frick]s [frick]ing sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 2:43 PM
@Rpendo -

Be civil.

This is your first strike.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/28/2025, 2:44 PM
@Rpendo - I mean, yeah, giving yourself a catchphrase is pretty weird.

Works for marketing though.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/28/2025, 2:51 PM
@Rpendo - If you [frick]ing dont know, now you [frick]ing know 😎
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/28/2025, 3:13 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - What the [frick] happens after the third strike, sport?

For [frick]s [frick]ing sake
Blergh
Blergh - 5/28/2025, 2:49 PM
Kind of like a mix of “City of Angels” and “Dogma”. I generally love movies dipping into Christian mythology so that’s certainly a must-see for me.

But whatever happened to the “cool angelic action” genre? You know, stuff like “The Prophecy” or “Legion”? Seeing Christopher Walken be super detestable as Gabriel, Viggo Mortensen acting his heart out as Lucifer or Paul Bettany dualwhielding machine guns to gun down lower angels was such a damn fun time
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 2:52 PM
@Blergh -

"In the Book of Revelation, specifically Revelation 12:7-9, a war in heaven is described. This war involves Michael and his angels fighting against the dragon and his angels. The dragon, identified as the devil and Satan, is defeated, and he and his angels are thrown down to earth."
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/28/2025, 2:50 PM
Seth "huh huh, what if weed?" Rogen is a disgusting scumbag.

Remember him mocking Christmas with Santa Inc.?

And then who he mocked after Santa Inc. got bad reviews?

And he's voicing Thing in Fantastic Bore: Last Steps.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/28/2025, 2:54 PM
Idk….im not a huge Aziz or Seth fan. I usually find them annoying. But I like Keanu. Hell I use to dislike him as an actor for a while. I’m a big fan of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, but didn’t care for his performance in that, and that stuck with me. But he’s gotten a lot better.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/28/2025, 2:59 PM
Seth Rogen sucks
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 5/28/2025, 3:06 PM
Aziz is ok in small doses. Seth is just a shadow of the talent he once was. I gave his Apple series a whirl and it's not the hysterical hype some make it out to be.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder