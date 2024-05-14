THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Trailer Teases Sauron's Mission And Gandalf's Journey

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power  season 2 and, as Sauron continues plotting against Middle-earth, we get some big hints about where the show goes next.

News
By JoshWilding - May 14, 2024 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

The first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has been debuted (via SFFGazette.com), teasing the ramifications of Sauron's return to Middle-earth.

The Dark Lord is in disguise after sowing discord in the elven kingdom of Eregion by manipulating Celebrimbor into forging the show's titular rings of power. We saw three of them in the season 1 finale, though Sauron still has plenty of work to do: remember, there are seven rings for the Dwarves, nine for mortal men, and his own, secret "One Ring to Rule Them All."

There are plenty of exciting teases throughout this trailer, including a glimpse of the Stranger wielding a wooden staff. While not confirmed, all signs point to him being a young Gandalf and it looks like his story will remain key to The Rings of Power

Elsewhere, you'll spot Mount Doom, a Great Eagle, and even an early version of Sauron's Mordor fortress, Barad-dûr. Based on this footage, moving production from New Zealand to the UK has done little to hurt those sweeping, gorgeous visuals. 

"Sauron has returned," declares a new season 2 synopsis. "Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other," it concludes. 

Most of season 1's cast returns, though Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as the villainous Adar, leader of the Orcs. Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) are among the biggest new additions to the show. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 returns to Prime Video on August 29. Check out the trailer, and a new poster, below.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/14/2024, 12:14 PM
Looks really good, really well produced. Looking forward seeing this
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/14/2024, 1:05 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I agree. I dont think I ever finished the first season as I lost interest, but this trailer looked great and it is pulling me back in. Hopefully it will be worth watching.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/14/2024, 12:14 PM
but can you do this?
Kadara
Kadara - 5/14/2024, 12:24 PM
@Gabimaru - Why not both 😌
EZBeast
EZBeast - 5/14/2024, 12:30 PM
@Gabimaru - actual chills! One of the best live action series I've seen in ages!!!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/14/2024, 12:43 PM
@Gabimaru - Did HBO/MAX just do a Kendrick to Amazon Prime 🤣🤣
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/14/2024, 1:08 PM
@Gabimaru - ONLY A MONTH AWAY!!!!!! YESSSSSSSSS
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/14/2024, 12:14 PM
They took none of the complaints of S1 to heart and it somehow looks even worse.

House of the Dragon trailer wins here.

Also, THIS is my Sauron:

User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 5/14/2024, 12:17 PM
@kylo0607 - You´re telling me you don't like sexy Sauron?
User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 5/14/2024, 12:27 PM
@Moriakum - Nope.

I prefer my Sauron being a tower with a flaming eye on it LOL
Moriakum
Moriakum - 5/14/2024, 12:14 PM
User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/14/2024, 12:16 PM
boy im really looking forward to the comments for this article. a lot of producers, directors and writers that are serious experts in their field should be chiming in soon.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/14/2024, 12:27 PM
@supermanrex - The people who complain about cancel culture complaining that something they don't like.... should be cancelled; mild shock 🙄
EZBeast
EZBeast - 5/14/2024, 12:30 PM
@supermanrex - boy I'm really looking forward to the defenders of this show using their wits to really enlighten users on this site of why it is so good and deserving of more chances!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/14/2024, 12:18 PM
The Lord of the Rings The Rings of Lords of Powerful Rings
EZBeast
EZBeast - 5/14/2024, 12:28 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - lords or power ringing with lords and their rings
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/14/2024, 12:38 PM
Sauron had a glow up. 😝
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/14/2024, 12:39 PM
Oh great another season of "here are nothingburgers made to look compelling and epic"
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/14/2024, 12:42 PM
User Comment Image
PaKent
PaKent - 5/14/2024, 12:43 PM
I heard that for this new season Galadriel is having an interracial lesbian relationship with a Harfoot, i hope it's true
Evansly
Evansly - 5/14/2024, 12:45 PM
I'm still apprehensive. Tolkien is one of those writers that there is so much detail that it's harder for me to want deviations from the source material.

What were people's opinions on the first season?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2024, 1:09 PM
@Evansly - I’m a noob to this world (really only seen the films) but I thought S1 was decent

It is kinda slow because there’s slot of characters and such that need to be established but I got into it as it went along , especially with the last 2-3 episodes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/14/2024, 12:46 PM
Looks good!!.

I had some issues with S1 such as some stories & characters engaging me more then others (which tends to usually be the case in ensemble shows) aswell as the pacing being a bit too slow for my tastes at times but this seems like an improvement…

Given that the world & characters are now established , it seems like they have kicked things up a notch especially with the focus on Sauron which I like given that Charlie Vickers was one of if not the MVP for me last season !!.

User Comment Image
Cleander
Cleander - 5/14/2024, 12:49 PM
I can't wait to see Numenor again
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/14/2024, 12:55 PM
The writing needed work IMO but the action scenes were pretty good overall for S1. Hopefully, this is an improvement.

