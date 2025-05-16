The HIGHLANDER Reboot Reportedly Moved To Amazon MGM Because Lionsgate Didn't Believe In Henry Cavill

The HIGHLANDER Reboot Reportedly Moved To Amazon MGM Because Lionsgate Didn't Believe In Henry Cavill

After years in development limbo, the long-anticipated Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill has found a new home as the project shifted from Lionsgate to Amazon MGM Studios.

By MarkJulian - May 16, 2025 07:05 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

The Wrap recently published a revealing deep dive into the behind-the-scenes maneuvering surrounding Highlander, the long-gestating reboot starring Henry Cavill. The film’s surprising jump from Lionsgate to Amazon MGM appears to have come down to creative vision—clashing with cold, hard numbers.

At the heart of the dispute was director Chad Stahelski, who reportedly requested a $180 million budget to fully realize his vision for the reboot. Lionsgate, however, was unwilling to budge beyond $165 million, setting the stage for a studio switch.

On the surface, that price tag raised eyebrows. Aside from some potentially heavy VFX work—particularly for the franchise’s signature "Quickening" sequences—Highlander is largely a grounded action film with sword fights and martial arts. Stahelski, after all, made the first three John Wick films on considerably more modest budgets of $30 million, $40 million, and $75 million, respectively.

Adding to Lionsgate’s hesitation was growing skepticism over Cavill’s recent box office appeal. The actor’s latest outing, Argylle, reportedly cost $70–80 million to make, with Apple shelling out $200 million for global rights. Despite that investment, the film brought in only $96.2 million worldwide and was met with lukewarm reviews, further muddying Cavill’s standing as a bankable lead.

The studio reportedly also cited The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Lionsgate distributed in North America. The 2024 action comedy war film grossed $29.7 million worldwide from a production budget of $60 million.

Also, unnamed studio execs at Lionsgate told The Wrap that the studio worried that, "Highlander is a one-quadrant movie, catering to Gen X males who remembered the original movie (and the sequels and syndicated TV series that followed)."

With creative ambition clashing against fiscal caution, Amazon MGM stepped in—as they're already tied to Cavill on a number of other, high profile projects.

The original write-up from The Wrap is behind a paywall, but it seems the site has sold the piece to Yahoo, where you can read it for free.

More recently, Chad Stahelski indicated that he planned to start filming the Highlander reboot this September for a 2027/2028 release.

Cavill meanwhile, just recently wrapped filming on another Amazon MGM, high-profile '80s remake, a live-action Voltron adaptation.

Highlander follows a fictional story that asserts that immortals exist, hidden within normal society. They must hunt and kill other immortals by beheading them in a contest known as The Gathering, which will see the last-standing immortal gain ultimate power.

While the origins of the contest is never explicitly explained, the franchise generally takes the stance that immortals have existed since the dawn of time and that the contest between them must only abide by three hard rules:

  1. combat on Holy Ground is forbidden
  2. combat must be one on one
  3.  in the end, there can only be one.

The franchise started out as a 1986 action fantasy film which starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod. That film went on to spawn 4 sequels. 

A spinoff television show premiered in 1992, starring Adrian Paul as Connor's descendant and fellow immortal, Duncan MacLeod.

That show lasted 119 episodes across 6 seasons and spawned two spin-offs of its own.

RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/16/2025, 7:58 PM
I think Henry is great, but he does have a lot of flops under his belt.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/16/2025, 8:38 PM
@RockReigns - totally agree. And it's a little refreshing to see a studio back away from a bloated budget that has a lot of question marks. Highlander should be cost no more than $100 million. Shoot it like Game of Thrones with a little more CGI.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/16/2025, 8:02 PM
I don’t know why you would need $180 million to make a Highlander movie. It’s not that expensive for some sprawling Scottish scenery and dirty New York Alleys. Unless they are going the Nolan route and just packing it with top tier talent.
RedFury
RedFury - 5/16/2025, 8:21 PM
@JonAwesome - right? That seems like a really big budget for a Highlander film... Even with a ton of A-Tier talent it still seems really hefty. It really goes to show you these budgets are massively inflated these days for some reason. Makes me think that it's just a good way for a lot of people to make coin, and use the studio as a bank so to speak.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 8:07 PM
Who doesn't believe in superman?
Latverian
Latverian - 5/16/2025, 8:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

People who are obsessed with a very specific version of the character, for starters.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/16/2025, 9:16 PM
@HashTagSwagg - this dude was more Bizarro than Superman
jst5
jst5 - 5/16/2025, 9:40 PM
@bobevanz - More Doctor Manhattan in his views than Supes....even Synder brought that up as someone he was thinking of when writing his Superman.

The DCEU Supes was a TURD of version of Superman...so happy to see it dead for good.Hopefully the DCU version is closer to the comics and Reeve's.We shall see...
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 10:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - * Snyderman
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 8:16 PM
Steel86
Steel86 - 5/16/2025, 8:21 PM
He doesn't have a huge starring track record. Superman and he was the main villain in MI which was huge.
AnEye
AnEye - 5/16/2025, 8:21 PM
Uh why does it need $185 million?! $165 million is a lot right now wtf!?!

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/16/2025, 8:23 PM
As a fan of the movies and Adrian Paul show, I just hope they don't screw it up. Cavill obviously has been putting in the work with his workouts and sword skills with his time on the Witcher.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 5/16/2025, 8:33 PM
Nor should they, he is terrible
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 8:57 PM
I think that’s an understandable concern from the studio given him being in a lead role didn’t necessarily translate to box office success in the case of The Ministry or Argylle

However as someone who does like Cavill , I’m glad Amazon MGM stepped in and got it given they are already working with him on other projects of which this seems the most exciting imo especially with Chad Stahelski at the helm.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I also wonder if Cavill’s relationship with Amazon MGM could potentially factor into Bond at some point too?.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 5/16/2025, 9:12 PM
Wait a sec… Voltron already finished filming?? Seriously? Not a single leak or piece of concept art or anything pooped itself out onto the internet anywhere?
Unclebelvis
Unclebelvis - 5/16/2025, 9:21 PM
I fear that Cavill is going to be one of those actors that almost everyone likes, but just can't seem to become a real "leading man" type of actor. Maybe he needs to try some other genres too. I know he's a nerd and loves nerdy IP, but that dude was built to be a romantic lead in some schmaltzy rom-com opposite a Julia Roberts type. Might be worth a shot.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 5/16/2025, 9:23 PM
I think Cavill is too big for Conner MacLeod, that’s my biggest nitpick. Plus I have yet to see him really convey emotional pain on the level Christopher Lambert could, even Adrian Paul was a talented actor. Henry skates by on his looks more than anything else I think. There are worse actors, but he’s not the best either.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/16/2025, 10:03 PM
Then why hire him? So dumb. I love Cavill btw. I think he's gotten the short end of a lot of sticks. Hopefully this succeeds and makes lionsgatelook like dummies.
dracula
dracula - 5/16/2025, 10:06 PM
Im sure Cavil could be great

But man he has had bad luck with potential franchises
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/16/2025, 10:24 PM
He is an uncharasmatic, wooden himbo, so no surprise if he is box office poison.

Nice guy or not
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 5/16/2025, 10:27 PM
Just like Disney put ALL the blame on one actress, rather than story, script, screenplay, plot, dialogues, crappy CGI, all the BS forced messages..... etc.. etc... Let's just put the blame on the lead actor but anyone else, yay!

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/16/2025, 10:37 PM
I’m more mind blown that I read “Cavill wrapped on filming Voltron”.
grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 11:12 PM
what in the [frick] do you need a 180 mil for to make a highlander movie?

this shit s doomed

