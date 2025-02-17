THE ODYSSEY: Matt Damon Is Odysseus In First Official Look At Christopher Nolan's New Fantasy Epic

Our first official look at Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is here and it puts the spotlight on Matt Damon (The Bourne Identity) in full costume as the movie's lead character, Odysseus. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Feb 17, 2025 12:02 PM EST
There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Christopher Nolan's next movie, The Odyssey, and as the filmmaker gears up to begin shooting his first fantasy feature, we have an official first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus (via SFFGazette.com).

This may be an indication that, due to Nolan's penchant for shooting in real-world locations, Universal Pictures is wary that the paparazzi will be snapping shots of the cast. Either way the Interstellar and Thor: Ragnarok star looks mighty impressive here. 

Despite claims that Tom Holland will be The Odyssey's lead, the fact Damon is taking centre stage in this first look suggests the focus will very much be on Odysseus. Will more photos of the cast follow? We hope so, though this is an exciting glimpse at what's to come in the movie. 

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

Of all the movies Nolan was rumoured to follow Oppenheimer with, a new take on the epic poem composed by Homer in the 8th Century wasn't predicted or guessed by anyone. However, it's not a stretch to suggest the filmmaker will deliver something special here as he embarks on his first sword-and-sandals epic. 

As Deadline previously explained, "The ancient Greek poem is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will."

"The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope," the trade added, offering an idea of what we should expect next summer. 

The Odyssey's cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal, with Mia Goth recently boarding the project in what could be a non-speaking role (speculation she might be playing a siren has run rampant online).

As noted, The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026. Check out a first look at Odysseus below.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/17/2025, 12:14 PM
I like Greek Mythology.

Watch The Odyssey (1997), starring Armand Assante.

I was going to see this in theater.

And then they couldn't help themselves and hired Ellen.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/17/2025, 12:16 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Snowflake
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/17/2025, 12:27 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Good film. ]

Some people forget that Armand did some classics, ie Gotti too, it's just a lot of his movies we TV Movies.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/17/2025, 12:14 PM
Nice. Wonder if they'll try to "ground up" the story.
Hope not.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/17/2025, 12:17 PM
Nolan-directed Siege of Troy gonna be something else
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/17/2025, 12:18 PM
If this is a big hit, is Universal gonna get Sam Mendes to do the Aeneid next?
Latverian
Latverian - 2/17/2025, 12:23 PM
@tmp3 - No clue, but I'm kinda bummed they seem to be skipping Scylla and Charybdis. Also, the red on the wall in this picture seems rather Minoan than Ithacan, but that's just me nitpicking.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/17/2025, 12:29 PM
@Latverian - Was there news they’re skipping Scylla/Charybdis?? That would be a bummer. He’s building an animatronic Polyphemus and a practical Trojan Horse! A practical Scylla in IMAX would be a technical wonder (also always just loved that sequence in the poem)
Latverian
Latverian - 2/17/2025, 12:32 PM
@tmp3 - I'm more of a fan of the latter Rhapsodies, given the manifestation of his vengeance. One verse reads:

"Τ' αρχίδια θα σου ξεριζώσω, ωμά να σου τα φάνε τα σκυλιά."

Feel free to look that one up, lol.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 2/17/2025, 12:18 PM
Well… it’s certainly Matt Damon in a voluminous hat. Not much else to say about it. Didn’t know hobbits grew beards like that though, so that’s neat I guess.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 12:18 PM
I bet you the script is actually finished and he'll have practical effects instead of a bunch of green screen shenanigans. "The Polyphemus cyclops scenes in Christopher Nolan's next film ‘THE ODYSSEY’ will be filmed at Nestor Cave and Voidokilia Beach in Greece from March 13 to March 20, 2025.

A 6x6m mechanical anthropomorphic puppet will be built inside Nestor’s Cave. The installation will be temporary, fully reversible, and constructed with portable materials to avoid any damage to the site. Special precautions, like geotextile and sand layers, will be used to protect the cave."
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/17/2025, 12:21 PM
Matt Dayyymon
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/17/2025, 12:25 PM
He had supported all this time, and now it's time for him to shine.

Nolan may get a bunch of nominations in 2027.

Because this is going to [frick]ing epic.

I hope it shows us a little of what it would have been if he had taken on the Trojan War.

Wolfgang did a good job..sort of. But the war that supposedly lasted over 10 years, he made it look like it was 3 weeks, there could have been a better job in the delivery. And the sexy, sexy Brad Pitt..made it just unwatchable after the first watch. Eric Bana was brilliant, and Orlando played a good pussy that decided to man up. The female cast was good as well.

Anyway, I'm not worried about this because Nolan knows that this is his biggest movie yet and he needs to break all records, and I believe he will.

Solid cast and all.

For [frick]s sake.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/17/2025, 12:27 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Pitt made Achilles too likable of a character in that movie, but the physicality he and others portrayed was top notch. Bana was an excellent Hetor.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/17/2025, 12:33 PM
@Latverian - 100% Too likeable mate, with the sexy sexy.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/17/2025, 12:35 PM
@Latverian - Agree, always read Achilles as more of an asshole - feel like the movie painted him as way too noble. That said, Wolfgang Peterson directed the [frick] out of it - literally captured so much of the scale perfectly. Shame they grounded it so much
Latverian
Latverian - 2/17/2025, 12:40 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - That sexy-sexy you mentioned is exactly what I had in mind. He was never written to be as respectful to Briseis as he was shown in the movie.

@tmp3 - Bingo, exactly why I brought up physicality. Their fight outside of Troy's walls is iconic.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/17/2025, 12:25 PM
I usually complain about Nolan's runtimes (coughtenetcough), but he needs as much runtime as possible to tell a story like this. Waiting to see how Holland is gonna fit in as Telemachus.
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/17/2025, 12:32 PM
@Latverian - Nolan loves non-linear story-telling, so I feel like he’ll just follow the structure of the original and open w/ the Telemachy. Maybe open w/ a Siege of Troy flashback before cutting to a son who’s been missing his father for 20 years?
Latverian
Latverian - 2/17/2025, 12:35 PM
@tmp3 - I think part of the Siege being shown is a given, hopefully as early on as the serpents bind around Laoco'on and his sons.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 12:38 PM
@Latverian - I think Holland will do well as Telemachus…

I’m more curious about who almost everyone else is playing though).
Latverian
Latverian - 2/17/2025, 12:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I honestly thought Pattinson would be Odysseyus, but perhaps he's one of Penelope's suitors instead?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 12:54 PM
@Latverian - probably

I could maybe see him as Poseidon too

I do think Hathaway is Penelope and Theron is Athena
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/17/2025, 1:04 PM
@Latverian - Patts gotta be Antinuous I think
Latverian
Latverian - 2/17/2025, 1:16 PM
@tmp3 -

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/17/2025, 12:30 PM
Love me some Greek Mythology, Nolan kills it with the cinematography for his projects.
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 2/17/2025, 12:30 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 12:31 PM
Damon’s a good choice for Odysseus , he looks nice in that outfit aswell!!.

Anyway , Nolan’s assembled a hell of a cast…

User Comment Image

Looking forward to this!!.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/17/2025, 12:32 PM
4 hour movie, I'd bet 10 bucks on it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 12:35 PM
@Spidey91 - I’ll take it…

3 hours and 30 mins!!.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/17/2025, 12:33 PM
This will be a long one.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/17/2025, 12:34 PM
Strange casting aside, this could be great.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 2/17/2025, 12:35 PM
An Odysseus played by an actor that is one year short of being eligible for the seniors discount at Perkins and iHop.
gambgel
gambgel - 2/17/2025, 12:38 PM
I thought the lead was Tom Holland.

so the lead is Matt Damon? mmm... not particularly excited about that :/ would have preffered Robert Pattinson instead.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/17/2025, 1:12 PM
@gambgel - I'm kinda expecting Pattinson to play a young Odysseus (pre-calypse capture) and Holland as Odyssey's son. Think they'll have equal screen time
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/17/2025, 12:38 PM
This will be up for movie of the year in 2026 and i can't effing wait. Nolan's gonna knock this one soooooo far out of the park
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/17/2025, 12:58 PM
Cinema is coming
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/17/2025, 1:01 PM
soundtrack is finna be insane!!!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/17/2025, 1:05 PM
Can't wait, so stoked about this!
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/17/2025, 1:23 PM
Cool! Looking forward to this

