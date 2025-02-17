THE ODYSSEY: Matt Damon Is Odysseus In First Official Look At Christopher Nolan's New Fantasy Epic

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Christopher Nolan's next movie, The Odyssey, and as the filmmaker gears up to begin shooting his first fantasy feature, we have an official first look at Matt Damon as Odysseus (via SFFGazette.com).

This may be an indication that, due to Nolan's penchant for shooting in real-world locations, Universal Pictures is wary that the paparazzi will be snapping shots of the cast. Either way the Interstellar and Thor: Ragnarok star looks mighty impressive here.

Despite claims that Tom Holland will be The Odyssey's lead, the fact Damon is taking centre stage in this first look suggests the focus will very much be on Odysseus. Will more photos of the cast follow? We hope so, though this is an exciting glimpse at what's to come in the movie.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

Of all the movies Nolan was rumoured to follow Oppenheimer with, a new take on the epic poem composed by Homer in the 8th Century wasn't predicted or guessed by anyone. However, it's not a stretch to suggest the filmmaker will deliver something special here as he embarks on his first sword-and-sandals epic.

As Deadline previously explained, "The ancient Greek poem is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will."

"The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope," the trade added, offering an idea of what we should expect next summer.

The Odyssey's cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, and Jon Bernthal, with Mia Goth recently boarding the project in what could be a non-speaking role (speculation she might be playing a siren has run rampant online).

As noted, The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026. Check out a first look at Odysseus below.