BARBIE Star Ryan Gosling Responds To Kevin Feige Endorsing Him For MCU's GHOST RIDER

Talking about his role in The Fall Guy alongside Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling responded to Kevin Feige giving him the thumbs up as the MCU's Ghost Rider and revealed whether he's heard anything since then...

By JoshWilding - May 17, 2024 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Ghost Rider

Barbie and The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling remains a firm fan favourite to play the MCU's Johnny Blaze in a future Ghost Rider project. However, as we write this, there's still no clear indication that Marvel Studios plans to bring the Spirit of Vengeance back to theaters. 

Supernatural stories like Werewolf at Night and the upcoming Agatha All Along (and even Ironheart) may set the stage for an eventual debut, but is Gosling still interested?

Asked by Josh Horowitz about getting the seal of approval from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the actor said, "This was a magical moment. I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, 'I would like this,' all the lights go off."

As for whether there's been any real movement on that front, a cagey Gosling responded, "I don't know."

When Emily Blunt interjected and said she didn't expect him to sign up for a superhero project, the Academy Award nominee told her, "I would love to, it would be amazing. Come be in Ghost Rider."

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights for this character for years and allowed Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell. Since then, rumours have persisted Johnny is being lined up to make his MCU debut.

Gosling has expressed interest in a possible superhero movie role and, more specifically, the Spirit of Vengeance on a few occasions. Asked about that last year (which is what Horowitz refers to in the video below), Feige said, "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU."

The actor has previously said he's turned down many superhero roles, but declined to name them. "It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it." Clearly, he's waiting for the right character, but will Ghost Rider be it? We're going to have to wait and see.

The Ghost Rider movies starring Nicolas Cage were critical and commercial disappointments, so if Johnny does return, it may be in another ensemble project such as the long-rumoured Midnight Suns

Check out the full interview in the X post below.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/17/2024, 10:37 AM
Gosling as Blaze and Blunt as Roxanne? That's a great duo. Maybe bring in Daniel Ratcliffe as Blackheart?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/17/2024, 10:37 AM
D&W cameo confirmed
mountainman
mountainman - 5/17/2024, 10:41 AM
I really like the idea of Gosling as Richard Rider but i’d be ok with Johnny Blaze.
Tonic24k
Tonic24k - 5/17/2024, 10:42 AM
Not at all mad at this idea. His range is undeniable. Although, I think I would still prefer Norman Reedus.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 10:58 AM
@Tonic24k - Reedus could work but my picks been Jensen Ackles

User Comment Image

Of if they go younger then Austin Butler

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/17/2024, 11:00 AM
@Tonic24k - Norman Reedus for Ketch.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 5/17/2024, 10:43 AM
This would be masterclass casting
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/17/2024, 10:44 AM
Sublime!
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/17/2024, 10:44 AM
I don't want Gosling anywhere.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/17/2024, 10:45 AM
He doesn't ride, he drives
User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 5/17/2024, 10:47 AM
@harryba11zack - My favorite movie of Goslings.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/17/2024, 10:45 AM
I can't stand Josh Horowitz. What an obsequious, cloying, weasel-like character.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 5/17/2024, 10:50 AM
@HermanM

Lolwut
Spoken
Spoken - 5/17/2024, 10:48 AM
He would be better as Blaze than Norman Reedus.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/17/2024, 10:54 AM
@Spoken - Reedus is great at, you know, riding a motorcycle, but Gosling would be great.
Spoken
Spoken - 5/17/2024, 11:01 AM
@clintthahamster - Like Gosling wouldn't learn??
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/17/2024, 10:50 AM
If it will happen or not and who will be cast aside...

...the fact they cancelled the planned Robbie Reyes spinoff show from AoS after how well recieved Gabriel Luna's take on it was still says to me they were intending to do something else with at least one version of Ghost Rider on D+ or in an MCU film. Which, where and how undetermined and if those plans remain is unclear but if the MCU keeps going for another ten years I'm sure they will get around to it but could easily be heading towards a teamup project featuring the character such as Midnight Sons or Supernaturals.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 10:56 AM
@Apophis71 - god , I hope we get Luna’s version to show up too whether it’s because of the Muktuverse or just that he’s in the MCU…

There’s certainly precedent for it since his origin in AOS was that a previous GR saved him and passed down his powers to him (or not , it was left ambiguous).

?si=chfa_s7DzEAFypX4
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/17/2024, 10:51 AM
The actor has always had a Ken do attitude, I'd like him for Machine man in an Inspector Gadget meets Terminator / Blade runner noir kinda thing with maybe a little Drive thrown in there. Feige should definitely put him in his Notebook.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 10:54 AM
I would be down for it , seems like a good fit for the role (maybe even bring some of that DRIVE energy to it)..

Since Gosling is already in his 40’s , perhaps this Johnny could already be Ghost Rider but moreso as this wandering legend or myth across America until the movie itself brings him into the light so to speak.

Make it so , Feige!!.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/17/2024, 10:55 AM
Johnny Blazin' shit.
User Comment Image
soulmachine
soulmachine - 5/17/2024, 10:58 AM
Calling it now. The “GOSRIDER” campaigning will be insane. Let it begin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2024, 10:59 AM
@soulmachine - User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/17/2024, 11:12 AM
@soulmachine - Love it, but to up the anti...

#GosRyanDer
Origame
Origame - 5/17/2024, 10:59 AM
Cast him as ironheart
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2024, 11:11 AM

I wish he were cast as Mephisto on the big screen instead of that overrated a$$hat borat guy.

Mephisto is a great Marvel villain. He deserves a lot better than being played by some clown on a D+ show nobody cares about.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/17/2024, 11:12 AM
I think he should play this guy.

User Comment Image

Am I right? Right?

User Comment Image

