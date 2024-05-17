BARBIE Star Ryan Gosling Responds To Kevin Feige Endorsing Him For MCU's GHOST RIDER

Barbie and The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling remains a firm fan favourite to play the MCU's Johnny Blaze in a future Ghost Rider project. However, as we write this, there's still no clear indication that Marvel Studios plans to bring the Spirit of Vengeance back to theaters.

Supernatural stories like Werewolf at Night and the upcoming Agatha All Along (and even Ironheart) may set the stage for an eventual debut, but is Gosling still interested?

Asked by Josh Horowitz about getting the seal of approval from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the actor said, "This was a magical moment. I told Josh I would like to play Ghost Rider. He found Kevin Feige, corners him, does an interview with him. When he says, 'I would like this,' all the lights go off."

As for whether there's been any real movement on that front, a cagey Gosling responded, "I don't know."

When Emily Blunt interjected and said she didn't expect him to sign up for a superhero project, the Academy Award nominee told her, "I would love to, it would be amazing. Come be in Ghost Rider."

Marvel Studios has been sitting on the rights for this character for years and allowed Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell. Since then, rumours have persisted Johnny is being lined up to make his MCU debut.

Gosling has expressed interest in a possible superhero movie role and, more specifically, the Spirit of Vengeance on a few occasions. Asked about that last year (which is what Horowitz refers to in the video below), Feige said, "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU."

The actor has previously said he's turned down many superhero roles, but declined to name them. "It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it." Clearly, he's waiting for the right character, but will Ghost Rider be it? We're going to have to wait and see.

The Ghost Rider movies starring Nicolas Cage were critical and commercial disappointments, so if Johnny does return, it may be in another ensemble project such as the long-rumoured Midnight Suns.

Check out the full interview in the X post below.