MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Promo Art Reveals First Proper Look At DEADPOOL's Morena Baccarin As The Sorceress

Though we do see her taking flight in her falcon form as Zoar, the Sorceress (Morena Baccarin) is only glimpsed in the background of a blurry shot in the first trailer for Masters of the Universe, and fans have been hoping to get a better look at He-Man's powerful ally since the teaser was released.

Now, thanks to some new promo art, we have a proper look at the Deadpool star's cartoon-accurate costume.

The Sorceress, aka Teela Na (she is sometimes depicted as Teela's mother), resides in Castle Grayskull and serves as the guardian of the mysterious fortress's secrets. For this reason, she is often targeted by Skeletor and his forces. She is considered to be one of the three most powerful beings in Eternia.

“I grew up watching He-Man, my brother and I, so it was a really big part of my childhood,” Baccarin said of joining the MOTU cast in a recent interview. “It was really cool once I got there and saw the costume and what they had in mind for me — the whole get-up and the wig and contacts and all of it. I’m so excited to see what they make of it because I feel like my part of it was just such a small element to what it’s going to actually be in the end.”

Check out the artwork below, which also features James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram Man, James Apps as Spikor and Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man. In addition, Mattel has unveiled a first look at some MOTU Funko POPs and other tie-in merchandise.

Thanks to the "MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE" Movie UNO Game coming soon, we have our best look yet at the film costumes for Morena Baccarin as Sorceress, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram Man, James Apps as Spikor and Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man!… pic.twitter.com/CCwYi5GVa9 — He-Mania.com (@HeManiaOfficial) March 24, 2026

Explore the wide range of Masters of the Universe collectibles from Mattel, including action figures, Barbie dolls, even cat treats, and more! https://t.co/LmhqqwMbVo — Collider (@Collider) March 24, 2026

Masters of the Universe also stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.